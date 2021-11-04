With RedBot you can visually build a full featured chat bot for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Twilio and Slack with Node-RED. Almost no coding skills required.

Node-RED is a tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways.

Getting started

First of all install Node-RED

sudo npm install -g node-red

Then open the user data directory ~/.node-red and install the package

cd ~/.node-red npm install node-red-contrib-chatbot

Then run

The next step is to create a chat bot, I recommend to use Telegram since the setup is easier ( Telegram allows polling to receive messages, so it's not necessary to create a https certificate). Use @BotFather to create a chat bot, follow instructions here then copy you access token.

Then open your Node-RED and add a Telegram Receiver , in the configuration panel, add a new bot and paste the token

Now add a Message node and connect to the Telegram Receiver

Finally add a Telegram Sender node, don't forget to select in the configuration panel the same bot of the Telegram Receiver , this should be the final layout

Now you have a useful bot that answers "Hi there!" to any received message. We can do a lot better.

