openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrc

node-red-contrib-chatbot

by Guidone
0.19.11 (see all)

Visually build a full featured chat bot for Telegram, Facebook Messenger and Slack with Node-RED. Almost no coding skills required.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

754

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

36

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Chat

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/52
Read All Reviews
Spyder-art

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
2Performant
2Highly Customizable
2Responsive Maintainers
1Great Documentation
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

RedBot

With RedBot you can visually build a full featured chat bot for Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Viber, Twilio and Slack with Node-RED. Almost no coding skills required.

Release npm Build Telegram Trello

Node-RED is a tool for wiring together hardware devices, APIs and online services in new and interesting ways.

Maintaining RedBot is very time-consuming, if you like it, please consider:

RedBot

Documentation

  1. RedBot nodes
  2. Examples
  3. Advanced examples
  4. Chat context
  5. Changelog

Getting started

First of all install Node-RED

$ sudo npm install -g node-red

Then open the user data directory ~/.node-red and install the package

$ cd ~/.node-red
$ npm install node-red-contrib-chatbot

Then run

The next step is to create a chat bot, I recommend to use Telegram since the setup is easier ( Telegram allows polling to receive messages, so it's not necessary to create a https certificate). Use @BotFather to create a chat bot, follow instructions here then copy you access token.

Then open your Node-RED and add a Telegram Receiver, in the configuration panel, add a new bot and paste the token

Telegram Receiver

Now add a Message node and connect to the Telegram Receiver

Simple Message

Finally add a Telegram Sender node, don't forget to select in the configuration panel the same bot of the Telegram Receiver, this should be the final layout

Example Simple

Now you have a useful bot that answers "Hi there!" to any received message. We can do a lot better.

Credits

The MIT License

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Coded with ❤️ in 🇮🇹

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use2
Performant2
Highly Customizable2
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers2
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Spyder16 Ratings0 Reviews
10 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Performant
Responsive Maintainers

This library is easy to use and you don't need any type of coding knowledge to implement this in your project. You just need logic to add this . performance is great and you need to create only one bot for all of your facebook messenger, telegram and other software . their documentation is not good but it is understandable.

0

Alternatives

fca
facebook-chat-apiUnofficial Facebook Chat API for Nodejs
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
209
User Rating
3.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Slow
1Buggy
intelligo🤖 Chatbot Framework for Node.js.
GitHub Stars
384
Weekly Downloads
94
cry
cryptalkHTML5/Node.js based, client side (E2EE) encrypted instant chat
GitHub Stars
54
Weekly Downloads
9
zc
zteam-chatZ-Team Chat is a free and open source Chat Web App Just For learning propose
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
61
hubot-rocketchatRocket.Chat Hubot adapter
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
27
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial