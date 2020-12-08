These nodes are based on a fork of the node-red-contrib-chromecast. It is for stream media on a chromecast or a google home device.
Because I no longer use this node myself, there is unfortunately only limited support.
cd ~/.node-red
npm install node-red-contrib-cast
This package provides a single node, cast, which will be under the "functions" group in the pallete.
Simple flow that sends an mp3 to the chromecast or google cast device:
[{"id":"a21f1807.41d7f8","type":"cast-to-client","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","url":null,"contentType":"","message":null,"language":"en","ip":"","port":"","volume":null,"x":590,"y":80,"wires":[["fba1eb3.2515918"]]},{"id":"74313baf.f282f4","type":"inject","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"date","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":0.1,"x":160,"y":80,"wires":[["53d91dd8.67b924"]]},{"id":"53d91dd8.67b924","type":"change","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"ip","pt":"msg","to":"192.168.1.125","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"url","pt":"msg","to":"http://translate.google.com/translate_tts?ie=UTF-8&total=1&idx=0&textlen=32&client=tw-ob&q=Word%20Up&tl=En-gb","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"contentType","pt":"msg","to":"audio/mp3","tot":"str"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":380,"y":80,"wires":[["a21f1807.41d7f8"]]},{"id":"fba1eb3.2515918","type":"debug","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","active":true,"tosidebar":true,"console":false,"tostatus":false,"complete":"false","x":790,"y":80,"wires":[]},{"id":"9ef34079.24061","type":"comment","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"stream a url","info":"","x":130,"y":40,"wires":[]}]
Simple flow that sends an text to Google TTS and the result to a the chromecast or google cast device:
[{"id":"8d9663a.05e27a","type":"cast-to-client","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","url":null,"contentType":"","message":null,"language":"en","ip":"","port":"","volume":null,"x":590,"y":200,"wires":[["b885e401.447548"]]},{"id":"6faf449b.c11efc","type":"inject","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"date","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":0.1,"x":160,"y":200,"wires":[["23bdf480.46b85c"]]},{"id":"23bdf480.46b85c","type":"change","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"ip","pt":"msg","to":"192.168.1.125","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"message","pt":"msg","to":"Word Up","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"language","pt":"msg","to":"En-gb","tot":"str"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":380,"y":200,"wires":[["8d9663a.05e27a"]]},{"id":"b885e401.447548","type":"debug","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","active":true,"tosidebar":true,"console":false,"tostatus":false,"complete":"false","x":790,"y":200,"wires":[]},{"id":"9a5a2ce.5ae7ed","type":"comment","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"say a text","info":"","x":120,"y":160,"wires":[]}]
[{"id":"443984d.4919a7c","type":"cast-to-client","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","url":"","contentType":"","message":"","language":"de","ip":"192.168.1.125","port":"","volume":"","x":490,"y":840,"wires":[["cad88339.e69ff"]]},{"id":"cc601032.ef8b9","type":"inject","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","topic":"","payload":"youtube","payloadType":"str","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":0.1,"x":110,"y":840,"wires":[["62aea8fa.99c718"]]},{"id":"cad88339.e69ff","type":"debug","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","active":true,"tosidebar":true,"console":false,"tostatus":false,"complete":"false","x":710,"y":840,"wires":[]},{"id":"62aea8fa.99c718","type":"change","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"url","pt":"msg","to":"http://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/big_buck_bunny_1080p.mp4","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"contentType","pt":"msg","to":"video/mp4","tot":"str"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":300,"y":840,"wires":[["443984d.4919a7c"]]}]
[{"id":"82e3c67a.27b218","type":"cast-to-client","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","url":"","contentType":"","message":"","language":"en","ip":"192.168.1.125","port":"","volume":"","x":490,"y":220,"wires":[["6bc79592.92574c"]]},{"id":"a5bddaf0.4e9578","type":"inject","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"str","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":0.1,"x":110,"y":220,"wires":[["82e3c67a.27b218"]]},{"id":"6bc79592.92574c","type":"debug","z":"c4dd07cf.84ae98","name":"","active":true,"tosidebar":true,"console":false,"tostatus":false,"complete":"false","x":710,"y":220,"wires":[]}]
This will given an object of the following form:
{
"applications": [{
"appId": "CC1AD845",
"displayName": "Default Media Receiver",
"iconUrl": "",
"isIdleScreen": false,
"launchedFromCloud": false,
"namespaces": [{
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.cac"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.broadcast"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.media"
}
],
"sessionId": "8g547685-4ce7-4968-b656-8679b01f9a77",
"statusText": "Default Media Receiver",
"transportId": "8g547685-4ce7-4968-b656-8679b01f9a77"
}
],
"userEq": {
"high_shelf": {
"frequency": 4500,
"gain_db": 0,
"quality": 0.707
},
"low_shelf": {
"frequency": 150,
"gain_db": 0,
"quality": 0.707
},
"max_peaking_eqs": 0,
"peaking_eqs": []
},
"volume": {
"controlType": "master",
"level": 0.15000000596046448,
"muted": false,
"stepInterval": 0.019999999552965164
}
}
or if currently playing media
{
"applications": [{
"appId": "12F05308",
"displayName": "TuneIn Free",
"iconUrl": "https://lh3.googleusercontent.com/HY9FJJF6gvT-JykObo1KvoNbewRoUJa2VjsE8TRgmBUmFFYGDI3FYJRGxGkj9gkMh_f3K-QSytav8G8",
"isIdleScreen": false,
"launchedFromCloud": true,
"namespaces": [{
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.cac"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.init"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.initUrl"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.play"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.pause"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.stop"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.addSender"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.mediaLoaded"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.playState"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.tuneDataLoaded"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.scrubberMovedMessage"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.nowPlayingDataLoaded"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.tunein.cast.comm.error"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.broadcast"
}, {
"name": "urn:x-cast:com.google.cast.media"
}
],
"sessionId": "1f8d64e1-fde4-42kb-xxc3-b77493ej54a6",
"statusText": "Casting: Radio Dresden",
"transportId": "1f8d64e1-fde4-42kb-xxc3-b77493ej54a6"
}
],
"userEq": {
"high_shelf": {
"frequency": 4500,
"gain_db": 0,
"quality": 0.707
},
"low_shelf": {
"frequency": 150,
"gain_db": 0,
"quality": 0.707
},
"max_peaking_eqs": 0,
"peaking_eqs": []
},
"volume": {
"controlType": "master",
"level": 0.15000000596046448,
"muted": false,
"stepInterval": 0.019999999552965164
}
}
The cast node has a couple of settings, which can be provided by the configuration or by the incoming message object.
Configuration possibilities:
Options for the incoming message object:
IP,
msg.ip or
msg.payload.ip the IP address of the device to cast the media. Could also be defined in the configuration of the node.
Port,
msg.port or
msg.payload.port the port of the device (if not given default
8009 will be used).
Media Url,
msg.url or
msg.payload.url url to a media file which should be cast to the cast device. For a chromecast this could be a media or a video file. For a Google Home device without a display this could only a audio file.
Media Type,
msg.contentType or
msg.payload.contentType the content type (mime type) of the file in the url. This property is required if a url is given. Could also be defined in the configuration of the node.
Image Url,
msg.imageUrl or
msg.payload.imageUrl url to a image file which represents the artwork for the url which should be cast to the cast device. For a chromecast this should be an image file. For a Google Home device without a display this is irrelevant.
Image Url,
msg.imageUrl or
msg.payload.imageUrl url to a image file which represents the artwork for the url which should be cast to the cast device. For a chromecast this should be an image file. For a Google Home device without a display this is irrelevant.
Title,
msg.contentTitle or
msg.payload.contentTitle a text which should be send to the google tts engine as the title of the message. For TTS the
msg.topic will be set as contentTitle if no
msg.contentTitle or
msg.payload.contentTitle are given. Otherwise the filename will be used.
Language,
msg.language or
msg.payload.language the language which should be used for converting the message to the media file.
Volume,
msg.volume or
msg.payload.volume the volume should be set.
Additional options (not configurable):
msg.status is set to
true the player status will be queried and send as output, No media will be played
msg.lowerVolumeLimit or
msg.payload.lowerVolumeLimit will set the volume to this value, if the current volume is below this value.
msg.upperVolumeLimit or
msg.payload.upperVolumeLimit will set the volume to this value, if the current volume is above this limit.
msg.muted or
msg.payload.muted the volume will be muted if set to false, otherwise the volume will be unmuted.
msg.seek or
msg.payload.seek will sets the current position in the stream.
msg.duration or
msg.payload.duration will sets the duration of the playing stream in seconds.
msg.urlList or
msg.payload.urlList could be set to a list of urls which should be played. This could be an array or a string with multiple urls separated by comma, semicolon, lineBreak or |.
So the config can be at 3 places. The config of the node, a property of the
msg.payload or a property of the
msg object. The information is loaded in that order (e.g. url):
msg.payload is a object and contains a property
msg.payload.url this setting will be used.
msg object contains the property
msg.url this setting will be used.
Example of Common Video File MIME Types are:
|Video Type
|Extension
|MIME Type
|Flash
|.flv
|video/x-flv
|MPEG-4
|.mp4
|video/mp4
|iPhone Index
|.m3u8
|application/x-mpegURL
|iPhone Segment
|.ts
|video/MP2T
|3GP Mobile
|.3gp
|video/3gpp
|QuickTime
|.mov
|video/quicktime
|A/V Interleave
|.avi
|video/x-msvideo
|Windows Media
|.wmv
|video/x-ms-wmv
Common Audio File MIME Types are:
|File Extension
|MIME Type
|au
|audio/basic
|snd
|audio/basic
|Linear PCM
|audio/L24
|mid
|audio/mid
|rmi
|audio/mid
|mp3
|audio/mp3
|mp4 audio
|audio/mp4
|aif
|audio/x-aiff
|aifc
|audio/x-aiff
|aiff
|audio/x-aiff
|m3u
|audio/x-mpegurl
|ra
|audio/vnd.rn-realaudio
|ram
|audio/vnd.rn-realaudio
|Ogg Vorbis
|audio/ogg
|Vorbis
|audio/vorbis
|wav
|audio/vnd.wav
Please note that it does not mean that these types are also supported by the respective cast device. For the suported formats, please have a look at the documentation on Google.
When no Media Url or Message is setup, the player will stop playing the current media and the status will be queried and send as output. If only the status should be get without interrupting the current playing media
msg.status needs to be set to
true.
More advanced control is possible by using
msg.payload.media. This must be an object with the following properties:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|contentId
|string
|Url of the media.
If the url is defined in configuration or by
msg.payload.url or
msg.url this property will be set or overwritten.
|streamType
|string
|Describes the type of media artifact as one of the following:
NONE,
BUFFERED or
LIVE.
If not defined,
BUFFERED will be used.
|contentType
|string
|MIME content type of the media being played.
If defined in configuration or by
msg.contentType or
msg.payload.contentType this property will be set or overwritten.
If not defined,
audio/mp3 will be used.
|metadata
|object
|metadata which should be used.
|duration
|double
|Duration of the currently playing stream in seconds.
If defined as
msg.duration or
msg.payload.duration this property will be set or overwritten.
To differentiate different receivers, it may be helpful to choose different icons.
This is possible by choosing another icon in the Node Settings:
For this purpose, the node already comes with a selection of useful icons:
The node sends only the address of a media file to the cast device. So the cast device needs access to that media file. For normal local files this is not possible. As a solution to this you can serve an mp3 file directly from Node-Red using an HTTP node:
[{"id":"e9028c5b.27f29","type":"comment","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"Doorbell routine","info":"","x":120,"y":880,"wires":[]},{"id":"8d5390b3.5e3e8","type":"link out","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","links":["c873cb6.6216e38"],"x":395,"y":1080,"wires":[],"icon":"node-red-contrib-huemagic/hue-group.png"},{"id":"4b9bb17b.5c119","type":"http in","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","url":"/doorbell","method":"get","upload":false,"swaggerDoc":"","x":110,"y":940,"wires":[["3283748e.b1669c"]]},{"id":"156d5629.1e369a","type":"http response","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","statusCode":"","headers":{"content-type":"audio/mpeg"},"x":410,"y":940,"wires":[]},{"id":"3283748e.b1669c","type":"file in","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"doorbell.mp3","filename":"/home/pi/.node-red/doorbell.mp3","format":"","chunk":false,"sendError":false,"x":270,"y":940,"wires":[["156d5629.1e369a"]]},{"id":"821eb341.0478b","type":"link out","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","links":["ac60ad8.0709d5"],"x":395,"y":1120,"wires":[],"icon":"node-red-contrib-telegrambot-home/telegram.png"},{"id":"359f33cd.ed919c","type":"ButtonPressed","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"Dash Button","mac":"${DASHBUTTONMAC}","x":110,"y":1060,"wires":[["5b101da.ce5abe4","59398cb6.bb6134","56f6951f.34631c","ba9ea684.c25988"]]},{"id":"5b101da.ce5abe4","type":"trigger","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","op1":"{\"ip\":\"${CASTIP}\",\"url\":\"http://${NODEREDIP}:1880/doorbell\",\"contentType\":\"audio/mp3\",\"volume\":50}","op2":"{\"ip\":\"${CASTIP}\",\"volume\":50}","op1type":"json","op2type":"json","duration":"13","extend":false,"units":"s","reset":"","bytopic":"all","name":"TTS + reset volume","x":330,"y":1000,"wires":[["f739fc31.14339"]]},{"id":"59398cb6.bb6134","type":"trigger","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","op1":"{\"ip\":\"${CASTIP}\",\"url\":\"http://${NODEREDIP}:1880/doorbell\",\"contentType\":\"audio/mp3\",\"volume\":50}","op2":"{\"ip\":\"${CASTIP}\",\"volume\":30}","op1type":"json","op2type":"json","duration":"13","extend":false,"units":"s","reset":"","bytopic":"all","name":"TTS + reset volume","x":330,"y":1040,"wires":[["61966b21.195fb4"]]},{"id":"56f6951f.34631c","type":"change","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"Hue alert","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"payload","pt":"msg","to":"{\"alert\":2,\"hex\":\"ffca7b\"}","tot":"json"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":300,"y":1080,"wires":[["8d5390b3.5e3e8"]]},{"id":"ba9ea684.c25988","type":"change","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"Message","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"payload","pt":"msg","to":"Quelqu'un sonne a la porte !","tot":"str"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":300,"y":1120,"wires":[["821eb341.0478b"]]},{"id":"f739fc31.14339","type":"cast-to-client","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","url":"","contentType":"","message":"","language":"fr","ip":"","port":"","volume":"","x":490,"y":1000,"wires":[[]]},{"id":"61966b21.195fb4","type":"cast-to-client","z":"9e5f07b4.280818","name":"","url":"","contentType":"","message":"","language":"fr","ip":"","port":"","volume":"","x":490,"y":1040,"wires":[[]]}]
[{"id":"c4d9d977.484068","type":"cast-to-client","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","url":"","contentType":"","message":"","language":"en","ip":"localhost","port":"","volume":"","x":570,"y":600,"wires":[["98ac674c.cf52d8"]]},{"id":"86798168.185b7","type":"inject","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","topic":"","payload":"","payloadType":"date","repeat":"","crontab":"","once":false,"onceDelay":0.1,"x":140,"y":600,"wires":[["b8e606ea.49f628"]]},{"id":"b8e606ea.49f628","type":"change","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"","rules":[{"t":"set","p":"ip","pt":"msg","to":"192.168.1.125","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"url","pt":"msg","to":"http://does niot exists","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"contentType","pt":"msg","to":"audio/mp3","tot":"str"},{"t":"set","p":"streamType","pt":"msg","to":"BUFFERED","tot":"str"}],"action":"","property":"","from":"","to":"","reg":false,"x":360,"y":600,"wires":[["c4d9d977.484068"]]},{"id":"98ac674c.cf52d8","type":"debug","z":"d900d7d9.c4c498","name":"test3","active":true,"tosidebar":true,"console":false,"tostatus":false,"complete":"payload","x":750,"y":600,"wires":[]}]
