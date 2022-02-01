\ Blynk library implementation for Node-RED using WebSockets
This library supports both SSL (wss://) and non secure (ws://) connection to local server and Blynk cloud server. For local server, wss:// works only if you ve got a certificate installed. For Blynk cloud server, you can use ws://blynk-cloud.com/websockets or with SSL wss://blynk-cloud.com/websockets as the server url.
If you installed Node Red globally use this command to install
npm install --global node-red-contrib-blynk-ws
Events: read, write, app (connected/disconected)\ Commands: write, bridge, sync (virtual/all), set property\ Widgets: emails, notify, LCD, table, zeRGBa, styled button, image gallery
See the changelog for all the details of each releases
Use Raspberry PI as hardware to access 128 virtual pins or Generic Board for 32.
See your server url and auth token in configuration node
See information panel on every nodes
Use the verbose
-v flag when starting Node-RED to get more information
or use
node-red-log and enable log on Configuration Node as needed
This library is retrocompatible and can replace node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets. To do this:
npm install node-red-contrib-blynk-ws
npm uninstall node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets
eg: "my-flows.js" search for 'blynk-websockets-' and replace with 'blynk-ws-'
With Blynk Library you can connect over 400 hardware models (including ESP8266, ESP32, NodeMCU, all Arduinos, Raspberry Pi, Particle, Texas Instruments, etc.)to the Blynk Cloud. Full list of supported hardware can be found here.
With Blynk apps for iOS and Android apps you can easily drag-n-drop graphic interfaces for any DIY or commercial project. It's a pure WYSIWG experience: no coding on iOS or Android required.
Hardware can connect to Blynk Cloud (open-source server) over the Internet using hardware connectivity available on your board (like ESP32), or with the use of various shields (Ethernet, WiFi, GSM, LTE, etc). Blynk Cloud is available for every user of Blynk for free. Direct connection over Bluetooth is also possible.
Blynk Arduino Library
Blynk Mobile App: Google Play | App Store
Optionally you can install Blynk Local Server and run everything locally. However, Blynk Cloud is free for anyone who is using Blynk for personal (non-commercial) use.
When you are connected - check the included examples on how to use different types of connections (transports) and explore Blynk features. You can combine any example for your hardware + transport + features.
Full list of supported hardware is here.
Check out our Examples Browser: http://examples.blynk.cc
Full Blynk Documentation - a complete guide on Blynk features
Community (Forum) - join a 500,000 Blynk community to ask questions and share ideas
Help Center - helpful articles on various Blynk aspects
Code Examples Browser - browse examples to explore Blynk possibilities
Official Website
Social Media:
Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn
The node-red-contrib-blynk-ws was born as a fork of node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets and some javascripts code was derived from Node.js, Espruino, Browsers
This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)