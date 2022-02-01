openbase logo
nrc

node-red-contrib-blynk-ws

by Gabriele Lauricella
1.0.6 (see all)

Old/Legacy Blynk library implementation for Node-RED using WebSockets

Readme

node-red-contrib-blynk-ws

Information Panel\ Blynk library implementation for Node-RED using WebSockets

npm version Npm download GitHub stars GitHub issues License

NPM

Warning: this library is for old Blynk [or Blynk 1.0 or Legacy] for the new Blynk Iot Platform go to the new library repository: node-red-contrib-blynk-iot

Node-RED blynk Websockets version

This library supports both SSL (wss://) and non secure (ws://) connection to local server and Blynk cloud server. For local server, wss:// works only if you ve got a certificate installed. For Blynk cloud server, you can use ws://blynk-cloud.com/websockets or with SSL wss://blynk-cloud.com/websockets as the server url.

If you installed Node Red globally use this command to install npm install --global node-red-contrib-blynk-ws

Supported events, commands and widgets

Events: read, write, app (connected/disconected)\ Commands: write, bridge, sync (virtual/all), set property\ Widgets: emails, notify, LCD, table, zeRGBa, styled button, image gallery

Changelog

See the changelog for all the details of each releases

Node-RED palette

Available Nodes

Blynk App Settings

Use Raspberry PI as hardware to access 128 virtual pins or Generic Board for 32.

How to use

See your server url and auth token in configuration node

Information Panel

See information panel on every nodes

Information Panel

Debug

Use the verbose -v flag when starting Node-RED to get more information or use node-red-log and enable log on Configuration Node as needed

Log settings

Compatibility

This library is retrocompatible and can replace node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets. To do this:

  • stop node-red
  • install node-red-contrib-blynk-ws npm install node-red-contrib-blynk-ws
  • remove node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets npm uninstall node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets
  • edit your flow file eg: "my-flows.js" search for 'blynk-websockets-' and replace with 'blynk-ws-'
  • start node-red.

  • With Blynk Library you can connect over 400 hardware models (including ESP8266, ESP32, NodeMCU, all Arduinos, Raspberry Pi, Particle, Texas Instruments, etc.)to the Blynk Cloud. Full list of supported hardware can be found here.

  • With Blynk apps for iOS and Android apps you can easily drag-n-drop graphic interfaces for any DIY or commercial project. It's a pure WYSIWG experience: no coding on iOS or Android required.

  • Hardware can connect to Blynk Cloud (open-source server) over the Internet using hardware connectivity available on your board (like ESP32), or with the use of various shields (Ethernet, WiFi, GSM, LTE, etc). Blynk Cloud is available for every user of Blynk for free. Direct connection over Bluetooth is also possible.

Blynk Banner

Downloads

Blynk Arduino Library

Blynk Mobile App: Google Play | App Store

Optionally you can install Blynk Local Server and run everything locally. However, Blynk Cloud is free for anyone who is using Blynk for personal (non-commercial) use.

Quickstart: Arduino + Ethernet shield

  • Download the Blynk app (App Store, Google Play)
  • Get the Auth Token from the app
  • Import this library to Arduino IDE. Guide here
  • In Arduino IDE, select File -> Examples -> Blynk -> Boards_Ethernet -> Arduino_Ethernet
  • Update Auth Token in the sketch and upload it to Arduino
  • Connect your Arduino with Ethernet shield to the internet

When you are connected - check the included examples on how to use different types of connections (transports) and explore Blynk features. You can combine any example for your hardware + transport + features.

Supported boards, Ethernet, WiFi, Bluetooth, GSM, Serial, USB...

Full list of supported hardware is here.
Check out our Examples Browser: http://examples.blynk.cc

Full Blynk Documentation - a complete guide on Blynk features
Community (Forum) - join a 500,000 Blynk community to ask questions and share ideas
Help Center - helpful articles on various Blynk aspects
Code Examples Browser - browse examples to explore Blynk possibilities
Official Website

Social Media:

Facebook | Twitter | Youtube | Instagram | LinkedIn

Official implementations

Libraries by community

Attributions

The node-red-contrib-blynk-ws was born as a fork of node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets and some javascripts code was derived from Node.js, Espruino, Browsers

License

This project is released under The MIT License (MIT)

