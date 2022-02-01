\ Blynk library implementation for Node-RED using WebSockets

Warning: this library is for old Blynk [or Blynk 1.0 or Legacy] for the new Blynk Iot Platform go to the new library repository: node-red-contrib-blynk-iot

Node-RED blynk Websockets version

This library supports both SSL (wss://) and non secure (ws://) connection to local server and Blynk cloud server. For local server, wss:// works only if you ve got a certificate installed. For Blynk cloud server, you can use ws://blynk-cloud.com/websockets or with SSL wss://blynk-cloud.com/websockets as the server url.

If you installed Node Red globally use this command to install npm install --global node-red-contrib-blynk-ws

Supported events, commands and widgets

Events: read, write, app (connected/disconected)\ Commands: write, bridge, sync (virtual/all), set property\ Widgets: emails, notify, LCD, table, zeRGBa, styled button, image gallery

Changelog

See the changelog for all the details of each releases

Node-RED palette

Blynk App Settings

Use Raspberry PI as hardware to access 128 virtual pins or Generic Board for 32.

How to use

See your server url and auth token in configuration node

See information panel on every nodes

Debug

Use the verbose -v flag when starting Node-RED to get more information or use node-red-log and enable log on Configuration Node as needed

Compatibility

This library is retrocompatible and can replace node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets. To do this:

stop node-red

install node-red-contrib-blynk-ws npm install node-red-contrib-blynk-ws

remove node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets npm uninstall node-red-contrib-blynk-websockets

edit your flow file eg: "my-flows.js" search for 'blynk-websockets-' and replace with 'blynk-ws-'

search for 'blynk-websockets-' and replace with 'blynk-ws-' start node-red.

Blynk is the most popular Internet of Things platform for connecting any hardware to the cloud, designing apps to control them, and managing your deployed products at scale.

With Blynk Library you can connect over 400 hardware models (including ESP8266, ESP32, NodeMCU, all Arduinos, Raspberry Pi, Particle, Texas Instruments, etc.)to the Blynk Cloud. Full list of supported hardware can be found here.

With Blynk apps for iOS and Android apps you can easily drag-n-drop graphic interfaces for any DIY or commercial project. It's a pure WYSIWG experience: no coding on iOS or Android required.

Hardware can connect to Blynk Cloud (open-source server) over the Internet using hardware connectivity available on your board (like ESP32), or with the use of various shields (Ethernet, WiFi, GSM, LTE, etc). Blynk Cloud is available for every user of Blynk for free. Direct connection over Bluetooth is also possible.

