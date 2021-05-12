A collection of Node-RED nodes for AWS.
Payload returned from the AWS SDK is sometimes (particularly S3.Get) encoded in a BUFFER. To parse this to a string pass the output into a function with msg.payload=Buffer.from(msg.payload.Body).toString("utf-8") or similar to decode strings.
All nodes (as of v0.5) have two output points, the top outputs data from successful calls, the botton outputs errors, so you dont need a branching node to sepererate successful or failure calls.
Make sure that the AWS IAM User you are using has sufficient permissions for the function you are using. If you dont you will get an error message.
Feature requests are welcome, submit an issue at https://github.com/daniel-t/node-red-contrib-aws
Almost all nodes are direct wrappers for the AWS Javascript API, so for information about available parameters consult the API docs https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS.html
Parameters need to be specified as per the AWS API (typically LeadingUpperCase).
if msg.AWSConfig is set, it will override the node configuration. This allows you to use the same node/flow with different accounts. For example msg.AWSConfig={ accessKeyId: "ACCESS KEY", secretAccessKey:"SECRET KEY", region:"Region" }
Only cursory testing of nodes has occured at this stage, please test and report issues.
The node-red-contrib-aws uses the following open source software:
See [license] (https://github.com/daniel-t/node-red-contrib-aws/blob/master/LICENSE) (Apache License Version 2.0).
If you want to add a new node to this library, here's some pointers.
How to build nodes:
