A collection of Node-RED nodes for AWS.

Nodes (All AWS API functions are available)

Lamba

EC2

Kinesis

S3

SNS

DynamoDB

SQS (alpha release)

IoT

IotData

RDS

Firehose

KMS

Redshift

Route53

AWS config

Payload returned from the AWS SDK is sometimes (particularly S3.Get) encoded in a BUFFER. To parse this to a string pass the output into a function with msg.payload=Buffer.from(msg.payload.Body).toString("utf-8") or similar to decode strings.

All nodes (as of v0.5) have two output points, the top outputs data from successful calls, the botton outputs errors, so you dont need a branching node to sepererate successful or failure calls.

Make sure that the AWS IAM User you are using has sufficient permissions for the function you are using. If you dont you will get an error message.

Feature requests are welcome, submit an issue at https://github.com/daniel-t/node-red-contrib-aws

Usage

Almost all nodes are direct wrappers for the AWS Javascript API, so for information about available parameters consult the API docs https://docs.aws.amazon.com/AWSJavaScriptSDK/latest/AWS.html

Parameters need to be specified as per the AWS API (typically LeadingUpperCase).

if msg.AWSConfig is set, it will override the node configuration. This allows you to use the same node/flow with different accounts. For example msg.AWSConfig={ accessKeyId: "ACCESS KEY", secretAccessKey:"SECRET KEY", region:"Region" }

WARNING

Only cursory testing of nodes has occured at this stage, please test and report issues.

Acknowledgements

The node-red-contrib-aws uses the following open source software:

[AWS SDK for JavaScript] (https://github.com/aws/aws-sdk-js): AWS SDK for JavaScript in the browser and Node.js.

License

See [license] (https://github.com/daniel-t/node-red-contrib-aws/blob/master/LICENSE) (Apache License Version 2.0).

Contributions

If you want to add a new node to this library, here's some pointers.

I only accept nodes which are built from the run_build.js script without modification. This is to ensure that I can keep things up to date as the AWS API changes. If for some reason you cant do that (such as with the IOT node), please also supply a contextual Diff against the automatically built node and an explanation of why it has to be this way. It's OK to propose changes to the gen scripts, but they need to be as generic as possible. The exception to this are utility nodes, such as DynamoDBConvert

Please only submit changes to one node per pull request. If there's a problem with one node, it will delay getting them all in.

If you update the build scripts, please submit those in a seperate request to any new/modified nodes

Dont submit a complete set of nodes which have only been updated due to a new version of the AWS API. if you need to features, submit individual nodes or create an issue and I will raise the AWS API level across the board.

How to build nodes:

Make sure you have a working install, and can create flows with some of the existing nodes

Switch into the gen_scripts directory

Make a directory called 'build'

Run 'nodejs run_build.js' - this will automatically generate the entire node set for all AWS services, many which haven't been validated so aren't part of the library

Copy the files for the service of interest from 'build' to the parent directory

update package.json to reference the new js file

Restart node red

If it works please submit a pull request and let me know how extensively its been tested.

Donations

If you like this library and would like to financially support its ongoing developement, you can make donations by Paypal https://www.paypal.me/DanielT253 Bitcoin 124fjAWzBYxhW4CtEj8g9uZqc15z97Fu9A