nrc

node-red-contrib-amazon-echo

by Teodor Ivanov
0.1.10 (see all)

Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices. NO Alexa Skills required. NO cloud dependencies.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

276

GitHub Stars

112

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Amazon API

Readme

node-red-contrib-amazon-echo

Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices

NO Alexa Skills required.

NO cloud dependencies.

Installation

Install from your Node-RED Manage Palette

or

Install using npm

$ npm install node-red-contrib-amazon-echo

How to use

  • Add Amazon Echo Hub node your flow
  • Add multiple Amazon Echo Device nodes linked to Amazon Echo Hub node Note: Use unique names for device nodes. Alexa will use the node name to manage your smart device
  • Ask "Alexa, discover devices" or start the discover procedure from the Alexa mobile app

Usage screenshot

Features

  • Turning on/off
  • Dimming
  • Setting the light color

Supported devices

  • Amazon Echo 2nd generation
  • Amazon Echo Plus 2nd generation
  • Amazon Echo Dot 1st, 2nd and 3rd generations

Example Alexa commands

  • Alexa, turn on/off {device}
  • Alexa, switch on/off {device}
  • Alexa, set {device} to 50%
  • Alexa, turn my {device} light green
  • Alexa, set the {device} light to orange
  • Alexa, make the {device} warmer
  • Alexa, brighten {device} to 60 percent
  • Alexa, dim the {device} lights

Requirements

Amazon Echo Hub node is starting a service listening on port 80 which requires Node-Red process to be started with root user.

No additional settings are needed if Node-Red is started as Home Assistant add-on

Troubleshooting

Detailed troubleshooting instructions can be found on the Wiki

Bugs and feature requests

Please create an issue in GitHub

