Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices

NO Alexa Skills required.

NO cloud dependencies.

Installation

Install from your Node-RED Manage Palette

or

Install using npm

$ npm install node-red-contrib-amazon- echo

How to use

Add Amazon Echo Hub node your flow

node your flow Add multiple Amazon Echo Device nodes linked to Amazon Echo Hub node Note: Use unique names for device nodes. Alexa will use the node name to manage your smart device

nodes linked to Note: Use unique names for device nodes. Alexa will use the node name to manage your smart device Ask "Alexa, discover devices" or start the discover procedure from the Alexa mobile app

Features

Turning on/off

Dimming

Setting the light color

Supported devices

Amazon Echo 2nd generation

Amazon Echo Plus 2nd generation

Amazon Echo Dot 1st, 2nd and 3rd generations

Example Alexa commands

Alexa, turn on/off {device}

Alexa, switch on/off {device}

Alexa, set {device} to 50%

Alexa, turn my {device} light green

Alexa, set the {device} light to orange

Alexa, make the {device} warmer

Alexa, brighten {device} to 60 percent

Alexa, dim the {device} lights

Requirements

Amazon Echo Hub node is starting a service listening on port 80 which requires Node-Red process to be started with root user.

No additional settings are needed if Node-Red is started as Home Assistant add-on

Troubleshooting

Detailed troubleshooting instructions can be found on the Wiki

Bugs and feature requests

Please create an issue in GitHub