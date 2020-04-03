node-red-contrib-amazon-echo
Alexa controlled Node-Red nodes supporting latest Amazon Echo devices
NO Alexa Skills required.
NO cloud dependencies.
Installation
Install from your Node-RED Manage Palette
or
Install using npm
$ npm install node-red-contrib-amazon-echo
How to use
- Add Amazon Echo Hub node your flow
- Add multiple Amazon Echo Device nodes linked to Amazon Echo Hub node
Note: Use unique names for device nodes. Alexa will use the node name to manage your smart device
- Ask "Alexa, discover devices" or start the discover procedure from the Alexa mobile app
Features
- Turning on/off
- Dimming
- Setting the light color
Supported devices
- Amazon Echo 2nd generation
- Amazon Echo Plus 2nd generation
- Amazon Echo Dot 1st, 2nd and 3rd generations
Example Alexa commands
- Alexa, turn on/off {device}
- Alexa, switch on/off {device}
- Alexa, set {device} to 50%
- Alexa, turn my {device} light green
- Alexa, set the {device} light to orange
- Alexa, make the {device} warmer
- Alexa, brighten {device} to 60 percent
- Alexa, dim the {device} lights
Requirements
Amazon Echo Hub node is starting a service listening on port 80 which requires Node-Red process to be started with root user.
No additional settings are needed if Node-Red is started as Home Assistant add-on
Troubleshooting
Detailed troubleshooting instructions can be found on the Wiki
Bugs and feature requests
Please create an issue in GitHub