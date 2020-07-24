openbase logo
nrc

node-red-contrib-alexa-remote2

by 586837r
3.10.4

node-red nodes for interacting with alexa

197

GitHub Stars

86

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Average Rating

5.0/52
yoleska-dev
tobiasjaeger78

1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
1Poor Documentation

node-red-contrib-alexa-remote2

This is a collection of Node-RED nodes for interacting with the Alexa API. You can emulate routine behaviour, control and query your devices and much more!

All functionality is from alexa-remote2. The goal is to expose all of alexa-remote2s functionality in node-red nodes.

Setup

  1. Drag an Alexa Routine node into your flow.

  2. Create a new Account by pressing the edit button at the right side of the Account field.

  3. Choose a Service Host and Page and Language depending on your location. For example:

    Service HostPageLanguage
    USApitangui.amazon.comamazon.comen-US
    UKalexa.amazon.co.ukamazon.co.uken-UK
    GERlayla.amazon.deamazon.dede-DE
    ITAalexa.amazon.itamazon.itit-IT
    AUSalexa.amazon.com.auamazon.com.auen-US

  4. Set This IP to the ip of your Node-RED server

  5. Enter a File Path to save the authentication result so following authentications will be automatic.

  6. Add the new Account.

  7. Deploy

  8. Follow the url you see in the node status

  9. Log in, wait until you see the node status ready

  10. Write "Hello World!" in the Alexa Routine node text field.

  11. Select a device in the Alexa Routine node devices field.

Now trigger the Alexa Routine Node with any message and your Alexa will say "Hello World!". (Hopefully!)

100
yoleska-dev1 Rating0 Reviews
October 17, 2020
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable

Easy to deploy, has wide range of features - namely TTS for Speak and Announcements to any Alexa device in the home. There's other features too, but the Routine node is what I have been using most.

0
tobiasjaeger782 Ratings0 Reviews
November 22, 2020
Poor Documentation

It is easy to use and to get Hello World to one of the devices, after that it is getting more and more difficult.

0

