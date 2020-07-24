This is a collection of Node-RED nodes for interacting with the Alexa API. You can emulate routine behaviour, control and query your devices and much more!
All functionality is from alexa-remote2. The goal is to expose all of alexa-remote2s functionality in node-red nodes.
Drag an Alexa Routine node into your flow.
Create a new Account by pressing the edit button at the right side of the Account field.
Choose a Service Host and Page and Language depending on your location. For example:
|Service Host
|Page
|Language
|USA
|pitangui.amazon.com
|amazon.com
|en-US
|UK
|alexa.amazon.co.uk
|amazon.co.uk
|en-UK
|GER
|layla.amazon.de
|amazon.de
|de-DE
|ITA
|alexa.amazon.it
|amazon.it
|it-IT
|AUS
|alexa.amazon.com.au
|amazon.com.au
|en-US
Set This IP to the ip of your Node-RED server
Enter a File Path to save the authentication result so following authentications will be automatic.
Add the new Account.
Deploy
Follow the url you see in the node status
Log in, wait until you see the node status ready
Write "Hello World!" in the Alexa Routine node text field.
Select a device in the Alexa Routine node devices field.
Now trigger the Alexa Routine Node with any message and your Alexa will say "Hello World!". (Hopefully!)
These are few community guides that can help you install the plugin/module. If you find more let us know.
Easy to deploy, has wide range of features - namely TTS for Speak and Announcements to any Alexa device in the home. There's other features too, but the Routine node is what I have been using most.
It is easy to use and to get Hello World to one of the devices, after that it is getting more and more difficult.