!!!THIS NODE IS NO LONGER WORKING!!!

TL;DR;

Please replace this node with node-red-contrib-amazon-echo

Detailed explainations:

• This nodes is no longer working with any Alexa devices after recent Alexa firmware (auto) updates.

• The reason is discovery procedure needs to be hosted on port 80 of your NodeRed.

• Newer generation of Alexa devices are not working with my node for the same reason.

• I recommend switching over to this node node-red-contrib-amazon-echo. It is basically a clone of my node, with a separate Node for discovery, running on port 80 by default.

VERY IMPORTANT NOTE:

• You probably need to restart the system after replacing my nodes to clear them from the system.

• You need to make sure your port 80 is free & allowed to be used by NodeRED. You can either:

• Run NodeRED as root user, which allow you to open any port on the system.

OR

• Use iptables to redirect xxxxx port to 80. Instructions are available here.

This hassle is exactly why I have designed my node to run on random ports, pretty newbie-proof for most users & did not change the implementation for newer generation of Alexa devices.

This is a dead-simple node for adding Alexa capability to your NodeRED flow.

NO Alexa Skills required.

NO account linking required.

NO complicated parameters, it just works.

Developed by the super cool folks at Originally US - a mobile app development company from Singapore

Installation

Install directly from your NodeRED's Setting Pallete

or

Change your working directory to your node red installation. Usually it's in ~/.node-red.

$ npm install node-red-contrib-alexa- local

How to use

Add this node to your flow

Give it a unique Device Name

Ask "Alexa, discover devices"

That's it!

Known issues

Doesn't support Echo Gen 2 & Echo Plus local devices discovery yet

Echo Show, Echo Spot, Sonos One do not have the capability to discovery devices locally

FAQ

Does it support German or other languages? Yes! As long as Alexa supports that language.

Does it support door lock/curtain/AV/TV or other types of devices? Unfortunately no. In order to keep this node so simple to use, it was designed to emulate a Philips Hue bridge & device within local network. Amazon Echo is hardcoded to support only on/off/dimming command via this route. Any other type of support has to go through the Alexa Skills route (cloud-based). There is another node does just that node-red-contrib-alexa-home-skill

Example dimming commands

Alexa, set Kitchen Light to 40%

Alexa, set Aircon temperature to 30

Alexa, increase Kitchen Light

Alexa, lower Kitchen Light by 15%

Do I need to enable any Alexa Skils? No. Nah. Non. Nein. Never.

Is this free forever? Yes. We won't charge you anything. If you wants to help us out, buy us some coffee or RedBull.

I have some suggestions, how do I get in touch? Please create an issue in Github

How do I control my (non-smart) devices at home with NodeRED? Check out RMPlugin app developed by us. Here's an intro video for the hardware.