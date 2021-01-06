openbase logo
nrc

node-red-contrib-alexa-home-skill

by Ben Hardill
0.1.19

A Node-RED node to control things via Amazon Alexa

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

542

GitHub Stars

69

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-red-contrib-alexa-home-skill

This node allows you to hook up Node-RED to react to your Amazon Echo.

By using the Home Skill patern you can use commands like

"Alexa, turn on the Kitchen Lights" and have this trigger a Node-RED flow.

In order to use this node you will require an account with this service. Once you have an account you can search for the Node-RED skill in the Alexa app and then link the account.

Full documentation to set up the service can be found here.

Install

cd $HOME/.node-red
npm install node-red-contrib-alexa-home-skill

