This node allows you to hook up Node-RED to react to your Amazon Echo.
By using the Home Skill patern you can use commands like
"Alexa, turn on the Kitchen Lights" and have this trigger a Node-RED flow.
In order to use this node you will require an account with this service. Once you have an account you can search for the Node-RED skill in the Alexa app and then link the account.
Full documentation to set up the service can be found here.
cd $HOME/.node-red
npm install node-red-contrib-alexa-home-skill