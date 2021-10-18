MQTT Broker for Node-RED based on Aedes.

You can use the MQTT protocol in Node-RED without an external MQTT broker like Mosquitto.

Background

This node was created because the original MQTT broker node-red-contrib-mqtt-broker uses mosca which is no longer maintained.

Installation

You can install the node directly within the editor by using the Palette Manager.

To install the node from the command-line, you can use the following command from within your user data directory (by default, $HOME/.node-red ):

npm install node-red-contrib-aedes

Flows

Just put this node on Node-RED and hit the deploy button. The MQTT Broker will run on your Node-RED instance.

Features

Standard TCP Support

WebSocket Support via port or path

SSL / TLS

Message Persistence (In-memory or MongoDB)

For more information see Aedes.

Server without public IP or behind firewall

If your server is behind a firewall or you cannot open any ports other than the standard http/https ports, the MQTT broker node can be accessible by public clients through a WebSocket path.

When your Node-RED server address is https://yourserver/ , you can set the WebSocket to bind to, e.g., "/ws/mqtt" path, to have wss://yourserver/ws/mqtt WebSocket at port 443 .

You can also bind the WebSocket to the root "/" path and having wss://yourserver/ WebSocket listening at port 443 (or ws://yourserver/ at port 80 ).

License

Licensed under MIT.