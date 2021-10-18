openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nrc

node-red-contrib-aedes

by Martin Doyle
0.7.0 (see all)

MQTT broker for Node-RED based on Aedes

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-red-contrib-aedes

MQTT Broker for Node-RED based on Aedes.

You can use the MQTT protocol in Node-RED without an external MQTT broker like Mosquitto.

Node.js CI js-semistandard-style Codacy Badge Dependency Status devDependency Status Open Source Love NPM version

Background

This node was created because the original MQTT broker node-red-contrib-mqtt-broker uses mosca which is no longer maintained.

Installation

You can install the node directly within the editor by using the Palette Manager.

To install the node from the command-line, you can use the following command from within your user data directory (by default, $HOME/.node-red):

npm install node-red-contrib-aedes

Flows

Just put this node on Node-RED and hit the deploy button. The MQTT Broker will run on your Node-RED instance. flows

Features

  • Standard TCP Support
  • WebSocket Support via port or path
  • SSL / TLS
  • Message Persistence (In-memory or MongoDB)

For more information see Aedes.

Server without public IP or behind firewall

If your server is behind a firewall or you cannot open any ports other than the standard http/https ports, the MQTT broker node can be accessible by public clients through a WebSocket path.

When your Node-RED server address is https://yourserver/, you can set the WebSocket to bind to, e.g., "/ws/mqtt" path, to have wss://yourserver/ws/mqtt WebSocket at port 443.

You can also bind the WebSocket to the root "/" path and having wss://yourserver/ WebSocket listening at port 443 (or ws://yourserver/ at port 80).

License

Licensed under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial