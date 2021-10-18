MQTT Broker for Node-RED based on Aedes.
You can use the MQTT protocol in Node-RED without an external MQTT broker like Mosquitto.
This node was created because the original MQTT broker node-red-contrib-mqtt-broker uses mosca which is no longer maintained.
You can install the node directly within the editor by using the Palette Manager.
To install the node from the command-line, you can use the following command from within your user data directory (by default,
$HOME/.node-red):
npm install node-red-contrib-aedes
Just put this node on Node-RED and hit the deploy button. The MQTT Broker will run on your Node-RED instance.
For more information see Aedes.
If your server is behind a firewall or you cannot open any ports other than the standard http/https ports, the MQTT broker node can be accessible by public clients through a WebSocket path.
When your Node-RED server address is
https://yourserver/, you can set the WebSocket to bind to, e.g.,
"/ws/mqtt" path, to have
wss://yourserver/ws/mqtt WebSocket at port
443.
You can also bind the WebSocket to the root
"/" path and having
wss://yourserver/ WebSocket listening at port
443 (or
ws://yourserver/ at port
80).
Licensed under MIT.