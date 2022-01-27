openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-red-admin

by node-red

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

46.3K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

21d ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node-RED Admin CLI

The Node-RED admin command line interface.

Build Status Coverage Status

A command line tool for remotely administering Node-RED.

It is built into node-red and can be run as:

Standalone install

Install this globally to make the node-red-admin command available on your path:

npm install -g node-red-admin

Note: you may need to run this with sudo, or from within an Administrator command shell.

You may also need to add --unsafe-perm to the command if you hit permissions errors during install.

Usage

Usage:
   node-red-admin <command> [args] [--help] [--userDir DIR] [--json]

Description:
   Node-RED command-line client

Commands:
   target  - Set or view the target URL and port like http://localhost:1880
   login   - Log user in to the target of the Node-RED admin API
   list    - List all of the installed nodes
   info    - Display more information about the module or node
   enable  - Enable the specified module or node set
   disable - Disable the specified module or node set
   search  - Search for Node-RED modules to install
   install - Install the module from NPM to Node-RED
   remove  - Remove the NPM module from Node-RED
   hash-pw - Creates a hash to use for Node-RED settings like "adminAuth"

By default, the tool stores its configuration in ~/.node-red/.cli-config.json. You can specify a different directory for the config file using the --userDir argument.

The --json option causes the tool to format its output as JSON making it suitable for scripting.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial