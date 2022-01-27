The Node-RED admin command line interface.
A command line tool for remotely administering Node-RED.
It is built into
node-red and can be run as:
Install this globally to make the
node-red-admin command available on your path:
npm install -g node-red-admin
Note: you may need to run this with
sudo, or from within an Administrator command shell.
You may also need to add
--unsafe-perm to the command if you hit permissions errors during install.
Usage:
node-red-admin <command> [args] [--help] [--userDir DIR] [--json]
Description:
Node-RED command-line client
Commands:
target - Set or view the target URL and port like http://localhost:1880
login - Log user in to the target of the Node-RED admin API
list - List all of the installed nodes
info - Display more information about the module or node
enable - Enable the specified module or node set
disable - Disable the specified module or node set
search - Search for Node-RED modules to install
install - Install the module from NPM to Node-RED
remove - Remove the NPM module from Node-RED
hash-pw - Creates a hash to use for Node-RED settings like "adminAuth"
By default, the tool stores its configuration in
~/.node-red/.cli-config.json. You
can specify a different directory for the config file using the
--userDir argument.
The
--json option causes the tool to format its output as JSON making it suitable
for scripting.