Node-RED Admin CLI

The Node-RED admin command line interface.

A command line tool for remotely administering Node-RED.

It is built into node-red and can be run as:

Standalone install

Install this globally to make the node-red-admin command available on your path:

npm install -g node-red-admin

Note: you may need to run this with sudo , or from within an Administrator command shell.

You may also need to add --unsafe-perm to the command if you hit permissions errors during install.

Usage

Usage: node-red-admin < command > [args] [-- help ] [--userDir DIR] [--json] Description: Node-RED command -line client Commands: target - Set or view the target URL and port like http://localhost:1880 login - Log user in to the target of the Node-RED admin API list - List all of the installed nodes info - Display more information about the module or node enable - Enable the specified module or node set disable - Disable the specified module or node set search - Search for Node-RED modules to install install - Install the module from NPM to Node-RED remove - Remove the NPM module from Node-RED hash -pw - Creates a hash to use for Node-RED settings like "adminAuth"

By default, the tool stores its configuration in ~/.node-red/.cli-config.json . You can specify a different directory for the config file using the --userDir argument.