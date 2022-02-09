openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-red

by node-red
2.1.4 (see all)

Low-code programming for event-driven applications

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21K

GitHub Stars

14K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6d ago

Contributors

211

Package

Dependencies

12

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.2/511
Read All Reviews
rohanali1798

Top Feedback

3Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
3Performant
3Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

Node-RED

http://nodered.org

Build Status Coverage Status

Low-code programming for event-driven applications.

Node-RED: Low-code programming for event-driven applications

Quick Start

Check out http://nodered.org/docs/getting-started/ for full instructions on getting started.

  1. sudo npm install -g --unsafe-perm node-red
  2. node-red
  3. Open http://localhost:1880

Getting Help

More documentation can be found here.

For further help, or general discussion, please use the Node-RED Forum or slack team.

Developers

If you want to run the latest code from git, here's how to get started:

  1. Clone the code:

    git clone https://github.com/node-red/node-red.git
cd node-red

  2. Install the node-red dependencies

    npm install

  3. Build the code

    npm run build

  4. Run

    npm start

Contributing

Before raising a pull-request, please read our contributing guide.

This project adheres to the Contributor Covenant 1.4. By participating, you are expected to uphold this code. Please report unacceptable behavior to any of the project's core team at team@nodered.org.

Authors

Node-RED is a project of the OpenJS Foundation.

It is maintained by:

Copyright OpenJS Foundation and other contributors, https://openjsf.org under the Apache 2.0 license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation3
Easy to Use3
Performant3
Highly Customizable3
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers1
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
rohanali1798Pakistan6 Ratings6 Reviews
Woking on IoT, Embedded Systems, Web apps, Mobile apps
August 7, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Node-RED is a wonderful Javascript library I have to say! I have personally used it many times in my embedded systems and IoT projects and it consistently performs very well. The documentation includes many tutorials and guides ranging from beginner to advanced level along with API reference. It supports a vast variety of useful integrations like Google Home, IoT platforms and includes many advanced features to develop commercial level products. The library is robust, fast, and completely bug-free. The scalability is great and one can install it on many types of operating systems like Windows, CentOS, Ubuntu, etc, and even on embedded devices such as Raspberry Pi which operates on Debian based operating system.

0
Mahamed Mahad25 Ratings0 Reviews
19 days ago
Kevin DestremTokyo, Japan45 Ratings2 Reviews
Game dev lost in Japan #TS #HTML5 #Webgl #Unity #.Net
1 month ago
ruben34b4 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Easy to Use
Highly Customizable
Great Documentation
Performant
Alfredo P Giorgi10 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial