request &
response.
$ yarn add node-recorder --dev
# or
$ npm install node-recorder --save-dev
node-recorder, all HTTP(s) requests are intercepted.
RECORD mode records new recordings, and replays existing fixures.
NODE_ENV=test or
CI=true,
REPLAY mode replays existing recordings, and throws an error when one doesn't exist.
(So that local tests don't suddenly fail in CI)
bypass - All network requests bypass the recorder and respond as usual.
record - Record only new network requests (i.e. those without recordings), while replaying existing recordings.
replay - Replay all network requests using recordings. If a recording is missing, an error is thrown.
rerecord - Re-record all network requests.
node --require
$ node -r node-recorder path/to/server.js
(This also works with
mocha!)
mode via
RECORDER=...
$ RECORDER=ignore node -r node-recorder path/to/server.js
Included is a
jest-preset that will automatically include
node-recorder and a custom plugin to make toggling modes easier.
// jest.config.js
module.exports = {
preset: "node-recorder/jest-preset"
};
Now, running
jest --watch will add a new
r option:
Watch Usage
› Press a to run all tests.
› Press f to run only failed tests.
› Press p to filter by a filename regex pattern.
› Press t to filter by a test name regex pattern.
› Press q to quit watch mode.
› Press r to change recording mode from "REPLAY".
› Press Enter to trigger a test run.
Pressing
r will toggle between the various modes:
╭─────────────────────────────╮
│ │
│ node-recorder: RECORD │
│ │
╰─────────────────────────────╯
recorder.config.js
Within your project, you can create a
recorder.config.js that exports:
// recorder.conig.js
module.exports = {
identify(request, response) {...},
ignore(request) {...},
normalize(request, response) {...}
}
request is the same as the recording (e.g.
body,
headers,
href,
method), but
with an additional
url property from https://github.com/unshiftio/url-parse to simplify conditional logic.
response contains
body,
headers, &
statusCode.
identify a
request or `response
This is useful when network requests are stateful, in that they rely on an authorization call first, then they pass along a token/cookie to subsequent calls:
/login?user=foo&password=bar.
{ "token": "abc123" }3. Now, to get data, you call/api?token=abc123`.
When recording recordings, the token
abc123 isn't clearly associated with the user
foo.
To address this, you can
identify the
request and
response, so that the recordings are aliased accordingly:
identify(request, response) {
const { user, token } = request.query
if (request.href.endsWith("/login")) {
// We know the user, but not the token yet
if (!response) {
return user
}
// Upon login, associate this `user` with the `token`
return [user, response.body.token]
}
// API calls supply a `token`, which has been associated with a `user`
if (request.href.endsWith("/api")) {
return token
}
}
Now, when recorded recordings will look like:
127.0.0.1/login/${hash}.${user}.json
127.0.0.1/api/${hash}.${user}.json
This way, similar-looking network requests (e.g. login & GraphQL) can be differentiated and easily searched for.
ignore a
request
Typically, you don't want to record recordings for things like analytics or reporting.
// recorder.conig.js
module.exports = {
ignore(request) {
if (request.href.includes("www.google-analytics.com")) {
return true;
}
return false;
}
};
normalize a
request or
response
Recordings are meant to make development & testing easier, so modification is necessary.
request changes the filename
hash of the recording. You may need to
record again.
normalize is called before the network request and after. This means that
response may be
undefined!
response by hand, or via
normalize without affecting the filename
hash of the recording.
module.exports = {
normalize(request, response) {
// Suppose you never care about `user-agent`
delete request.headers["user-agent"];
// We may not have a response (yet)
if (response) {
// ...or the `date`
delete response;
}
}
};