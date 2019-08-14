Automatically record new HTTP(s) requests.

Replay recordings when testing.

Customize responses.

Works well with supertest.

Predictable, deterministic filepaths.

Normalize the request & response .

& . Associate session-based cookies & OAuth tokens to users.

Ignore requests you don't want to record.

Installation

yarn add node-recorder --dev or npm install node-recorder --save-dev

Getting Started

By simply including node-recorder , all HTTP(s) requests are intercepted .

, . By default, RECORD mode records new recordings, and replays existing fixures.

mode records new recordings, and replays existing fixures. When in NODE_ENV=test or CI=true , REPLAY mode replays existing recordings, and throws an error when one doesn't exist. (So that local tests don't suddenly fail in CI)

Recorder Modes

bypass - All network requests bypass the recorder and respond as usual.

- All network requests bypass the recorder and respond as usual. record - Record only new network requests (i.e. those without recordings), while replaying existing recordings.

- Record only new network requests (i.e. those without recordings), while replaying existing recordings. replay - Replay all network requests using recordings. If a recording is missing, an error is thrown .

- Replay all network requests using recordings. . rerecord - Re-record all network requests.

Using node --require

node -r node-recorder path/to/server.js

(This also works with mocha !)

Setting the mode via RECORDER=...

RECORDER=ignore node -r node-recorder path/to/server.js

Using Jest

Included is a jest-preset that will automatically include node-recorder and a custom plugin to make toggling modes easier.

module .exports = { preset : "node-recorder/jest-preset" };

Now, running jest --watch will add a new r option:

Watch Usage › Press a to run all tests. › Press f to run only failed tests. › Press p to filter by a filename regex pattern. › Press t to filter by a test name regex pattern. › Press q to quit watch mode. › Press r to change recording mode from "REPLAY". › Press Enter to trigger a test run.

Pressing r will toggle between the various modes:

╭─────────────────────────────╮ │ │ │ node-recorder : RECORD │ │ │ ╰─────────────────────────────╯

Configuring recorder.config.js

Within your project, you can create a recorder.config.js that exports:

module .exports = { identify(request, response) {...}, ignore(request) {...}, normalize(request, response) {...} }

request is the same as the recording (e.g. body , headers , href , method ), but with an additional url property from https://github.com/unshiftio/url-parse to simplify conditional logic.

is the same as the recording (e.g. , , , ), but with an additional property from https://github.com/unshiftio/url-parse to simplify conditional logic. response contains body , headers , & statusCode .

identify a request or `response

This is useful when network requests are stateful, in that they rely on an authorization call first, then they pass along a token/cookie to subsequent calls:

Suppose you login by calling /login?user=foo&password=bar . The response contains { "token": "abc123" }3. Now, to get data, you call /api?token=abc123`.

When recording recordings, the token abc123 isn't clearly associated with the user foo .

To address this, you can identify the request and response , so that the recordings are aliased accordingly:

identify(request, response) { const { user, token } = request.query if (request.href.endsWith( "/login" )) { if (!response) { return user } return [user, response.body.token] } if (request.href.endsWith( "/api" )) { return token } }

Now, when recorded recordings will look like:

127.0.0.1/login/${hash}.${user}.json

127.0.0.1/api/${hash}.${user}.json

This way, similar-looking network requests (e.g. login & GraphQL) can be differentiated and easily searched for.

ignore a request

Typically, you don't want to record recordings for things like analytics or reporting.

module .exports = { ignore(request) { if (request.href.includes( "www.google-analytics.com" )) { return true ; } return false ; } };

normalize a request or response

Recordings are meant to make development & testing easier, so modification is necessary.

Changing request changes the filename hash of the recording . You may need to record again.

. You may need to again. normalize is called before the network request and after . This means that response may be undefined !

is called the network request and . This means that may be ! You can change response by hand, or via normalize without affecting the filename hash of the recording.

module .exports = { normalize(request, response) { delete request.headers[ "user-agent" ]; if (response) { delete response; } } };

MIT License

