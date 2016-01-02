openbase logo
node-readme

by Julien Bouquillon
0.1.9 (see all)

Generate your JS project README.md using an ES6 template

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

345

GitHub Stars

31

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-readme

npm license github-issues Circle CI build status

Generate your JS project README.md using an ES6 template

nodei.co

Features

  • reads most of the data from package.json
  • list npm commands
  • author & licence
  • use a customizable ES6 template
  • badges

Install

npm install --save-dev node-readme

Usage

Add a command in your package.json :

"scripts": {
  "readme": "node ./node_modules/.bin/node-readme"
},

Then run npm run readme to generate your README.md.

Custom Template

You can copy and customize the default README template and add it to your project as .README.md.

It uses the Javascript ES6 syntax and you can use these macros and variables :

Badges

  • badge('npm') : show npm version
  • badge('nodei') : show npm dashboard image
  • badge('travis-status') : show travis build status
  • badge('license') : show license type
  • badge('github-issues') : show # of github issues
  • badge('github-stars') : show # of github stars
  • badge('github-forks') : show # of github forks
  • badge('circleci') : show circleci status
  • all status from stability-badges

Others

  • scripts() : list of npm scripts
  • license(): show license type + link
  • dependencies() : list of project dependencies
  • pkg : direct access to package.json

Scripts

  • npm run readme : node bin/node-readme.js
  • npm run build : babel -d dist/ src/ && cp ./src/.README.md ./dist/.README.md

Dependencies

PackageVersionDev
es6-template-strings1.0.0
es6-templates0.2.2
oss-license-name-to-url1.2.1
babel5.6.14
babel-eslint3.1.23

Contributing

Contributions welcome; Please submit all pull requests against the master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!

Author

Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet

License

