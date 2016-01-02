Generate your JS project README.md using an ES6 template

Features

reads most of the data from package.json

list npm commands

author & licence

use a customizable ES6 template

badges

Install

npm install --save-dev node-readme

Usage

Add a command in your package.json :

"scripts" : { "readme" : "node ./node_modules/.bin/node-readme" },

Then run npm run readme to generate your README.md.

Custom Template

You can copy and customize the default README template and add it to your project as .README.md .

It uses the Javascript ES6 syntax and you can use these macros and variables :

Badges

badge('npm') : show npm version

: show npm version badge('nodei') : show npm dashboard image

: show npm dashboard image badge('travis-status') : show travis build status

: show travis build status badge('license') : show license type

: show license type badge('github-issues') : show # of github issues

: show # of github issues badge('github-stars') : show # of github stars

: show # of github stars badge('github-forks') : show # of github forks

: show # of github forks badge('circleci') : show circleci status

: show circleci status all status from stability-badges

Others

scripts() : list of npm scripts

: list of npm scripts license() : show license type + link

: show license type + link dependencies() : list of project dependencies

: list of project dependencies pkg : direct access to package.json

Scripts

npm run readme : node bin/node-readme.js

: npm run build : babel -d dist/ src/ && cp ./src/.README.md ./dist/.README.md

Dependencies

Contributing

Contributions welcome; Please submit all pull requests against the master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!

Author

Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet

License