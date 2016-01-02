Generate your JS project README.md using an ES6 template
npm install --save-dev node-readme
Add a command in your package.json :
"scripts": {
"readme": "node ./node_modules/.bin/node-readme"
},
Then run
npm run readme to generate your README.md.
You can copy and customize the default README template and add it to your project as
.README.md.
It uses the Javascript ES6 syntax and you can use these macros and variables :
badge('npm') : show npm version
badge('nodei') : show npm dashboard image
badge('travis-status') : show travis build status
badge('license') : show license type
badge('github-issues') : show # of github issues
badge('github-stars') : show # of github stars
badge('github-forks') : show # of github forks
badge('circleci') : show circleci status
scripts() : list of npm scripts
license(): show license type + link
dependencies() : list of project dependencies
pkg : direct access to package.json
node bin/node-readme.js
babel -d dist/ src/ && cp ./src/.README.md ./dist/.README.md
|Package
|Version
|Dev
|es6-template-strings
|1.0.0
|✖
|es6-templates
|0.2.2
|✖
|oss-license-name-to-url
|1.2.1
|✖
|babel
|5.6.14
|✔
|babel-eslint
|3.1.23
|✔
Contributions welcome; Please submit all pull requests against the master branch. If your pull request contains JavaScript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Please check the Contributing Guidelines for more details. Thanks!
Julien Bouquillon julien@bouquillon.com http://github.com/revolunet