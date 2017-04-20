Get Readable Content from any page. Based on Arc90's readability project.
Before starting this project I used Node-readability, but the dependencies of that project plus the slowness of JSDOM made it very frustrating to work with. The compiling of contextify module (dependency of JSDOM) failed 9/10 times. And if you wanted to use node-readability with node-webkit you had to manually rebuild contextify with nw-gyp, which is not the optimal solution.
So I decided to write my own version of Arc90's Readability using the fast Cheerio engine with the least number of dependencies.
The Usage of this module is similiar to node-readability, so it's easy to switch.
npm install node-read
read(html [, options], callback)
Where
callback(error, article, meta)
Example
var read = require('node-read');
read('http://howtonode.org/really-simple-file-uploads', function(err, article, res) {
// Main Article.
console.log(article.content);
// Title
console.log(article.title);
// HTML
console.log(article.html);
// DOM
console.log(article.dom);
});