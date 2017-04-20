Get Readable Content from any page. Based on Arc90's readability project.

Features

Blazingly Fast. This project is based on Cheerio engine, which is 8x times faster than JSDOM.

Why not Node-readability

Before starting this project I used Node-readability, but the dependencies of that project plus the slowness of JSDOM made it very frustrating to work with. The compiling of contextify module (dependency of JSDOM) failed 9/10 times. And if you wanted to use node-readability with node-webkit you had to manually rebuild contextify with nw-gyp, which is not the optimal solution.

So I decided to write my own version of Arc90's Readability using the fast Cheerio engine with the least number of dependencies.

The Usage of this module is similiar to node-readability, so it's easy to switch.

Install

npm install node-read

Usage

read(html [, options], callback)

Where

html url or html code.

url or html code. options is an optional options object

is an optional options object callback is the callback to run - callback(error, article, meta)

Example

var read = require ( 'node-read' ); read( 'http://howtonode.org/really-simple-file-uploads' , function ( err, article, res ) { console .log(article.content); console .log(article.title); console .log(article.html); console .log(article.dom); });

TODO