Get Readable Content from any page. Based on Arc90's readability project using cheerio engine.

Readme

NPM

Node-read

Get Readable Content from any page. Based on Arc90's readability project.

Features

  1. Blazingly Fast. This project is based on Cheerio engine, which is 8x times faster than JSDOM.

Why not Node-readability

Before starting this project I used Node-readability, but the dependencies of that project plus the slowness of JSDOM made it very frustrating to work with. The compiling of contextify module (dependency of JSDOM) failed 9/10 times. And if you wanted to use node-readability with node-webkit you had to manually rebuild contextify with nw-gyp, which is not the optimal solution.

So I decided to write my own version of Arc90's Readability using the fast Cheerio engine with the least number of dependencies.

The Usage of this module is similiar to node-readability, so it's easy to switch.

Install

npm install node-read

Usage

read(html [, options], callback)

Where

  • html url or html code.
  • options is an optional options object
  • callback is the callback to run - callback(error, article, meta)

Example

var read = require('node-read');

read('http://howtonode.org/really-simple-file-uploads', function(err, article, res) {

  // Main Article.
  console.log(article.content);
  
  // Title
  console.log(article.title);

  // HTML 
  console.log(article.html);
  
  // DOM
  console.log(article.dom);
  
});

TODO

  • Examples, Docs
  • Get Comments with articles
  • Get the Author of the article
  • Better removal of unnecessary nodes
  • Better scoring of content:
    • Based on siblings
    • Based on content length, common words
    • Link density, Image density, other common elements density

