
node-rdkafka library is a high-performance NodeJS client for Apache Kafka that wraps the native librdkafka library. All the complexity of balancing writes across partitions and managing (possibly ever-changing) brokers should be encapsulated in the library.
This library currently uses
librdkafka version
1.7.0.
To view the reference docs for the current version, go here
For guidelines on contributing please see CONTRIBUTING.md
Play nice; Play fair.
OpenSSL has been upgraded in High Sierra and homebrew does not overwrite default system libraries. That means when building node-rdkafka, because you are using openssl, you need to tell the linker where to find it:
export CPPFLAGS=-I/usr/local/opt/openssl/include
export LDFLAGS=-L/usr/local/opt/openssl/lib
Then you can run
npm install on your application to get it to build correctly.
NOTE: From the
librdkafka docs
WARNING: Due to a bug in Apache Kafka 0.9.0.x, the ApiVersionRequest (as sent by the client when connecting to the broker) will be silently ignored by the broker causing the request to time out after 10 seconds. This causes client-broker connections to stall for 10 seconds during connection-setup before librdkafka falls back on the
broker.version.fallbackprotocol features. The workaround is to explicitly configure
api.version.requestto
falseon clients communicating with <=0.9.0.x brokers.
Using Alpine Linux? Check out the docs.
Windows build is not compiled from
librdkafka source but it is rather linked against the appropriate version of NuGet librdkafka.redist static binary that gets downloaded from
https://globalcdn.nuget.org/packages/librdkafka.redist.1.7.0.nupkg during installation. This download link can be changed using the environment variable
NODE_RDKAFKA_NUGET_BASE_URL that defaults to
https://globalcdn.nuget.org/packages/ when it's no set.
Requirements:
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools, if your node version is 6.x or below, pleasse use
npm install --global --production windows-build-tools@3.1.0)
Note: I still do not recommend using
node-rdkafka in production on Windows. This feature was in high demand and is provided to help develop, but we do not test against Windows, and windows support may lag behind Linux/Mac support because those platforms are the ones used to develop this library. Contributors are welcome if any Windows issues are found :)
This project includes two types of unit tests in this project:
You can run both types of tests by using
Makefile. Doing so calls
mocha in your locally installed
node_modules directory.
git submodule init
git submodule update
make lint or
make test.
localhost:9092; however, you can supply the
KAFKA_HOST environment variable to override this default behavior. Run
make e2e.
You can install the
node-rdkafka module like any other module:
npm install node-rdkafka
To use the module, you must
require it.
var Kafka = require('node-rdkafka');
You can pass many configuration options to
librdkafka. A full list can be found in
librdkafka's Configuration.md
Configuration keys that have the suffix
_cb are designated as callbacks. Some
of these keys are informational and you can choose to opt-in (for example,
dr_cb). Others are callbacks designed to
return a value, such as
partitioner_cb.
Not all of these options are supported. The library will throw an error if the value you send in is invalid.
The library currently supports the following callbacks:
partitioner_cb
dr_cb or
dr_msg_cb
event_cb
rebalance_cb (see Rebalancing)
offset_commit_cb (see Commits)
This library includes two utility functions for detecting the status of your installation. Please try to include these when making issue reports where applicable.
You can get the features supported by your compile of
librdkafka by reading the variable "features" on the root of the
node-rdkafka object.
const Kafka = require('node-rdkafka');
console.log(Kafka.features);
// #=> [ 'gzip', 'snappy', 'ssl', 'sasl', 'regex', 'lz4' ]
You can also get the version of
librdkafka
const Kafka = require('node-rdkafka');
console.log(Kafka.librdkafkaVersion);
// #=> 1.7.0
A
Producer sends messages to Kafka. The
Producer constructor takes a configuration object, as shown in the following example:
var producer = new Kafka.Producer({
'metadata.broker.list': 'kafka-host1:9092,kafka-host2:9092'
});
A
Producer requires only
metadata.broker.list (the Kafka brokers) to be created. The values in this list are separated by commas. For other configuration options, see the Configuration.md file described previously.
The following example illustrates a list with several
librdkafka options set.
var producer = new Kafka.Producer({
'client.id': 'kafka',
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
'compression.codec': 'gzip',
'retry.backoff.ms': 200,
'message.send.max.retries': 10,
'socket.keepalive.enable': true,
'queue.buffering.max.messages': 100000,
'queue.buffering.max.ms': 1000,
'batch.num.messages': 1000000,
'dr_cb': true
});
You can easily use the
Producer as a writable stream immediately after creation (as shown in the following example):
// Our producer with its Kafka brokers
// This call returns a new writable stream to our topic 'topic-name'
var stream = Kafka.Producer.createWriteStream({
'metadata.broker.list': 'kafka-host1:9092,kafka-host2:9092'
}, {}, {
topic: 'topic-name'
});
// Writes a message to the stream
var queuedSuccess = stream.write(Buffer.from('Awesome message'));
if (queuedSuccess) {
console.log('We queued our message!');
} else {
// Note that this only tells us if the stream's queue is full,
// it does NOT tell us if the message got to Kafka! See below...
console.log('Too many messages in our queue already');
}
// NOTE: MAKE SURE TO LISTEN TO THIS IF YOU WANT THE STREAM TO BE DURABLE
// Otherwise, any error will bubble up as an uncaught exception.
stream.on('error', function (err) {
// Here's where we'll know if something went wrong sending to Kafka
console.error('Error in our kafka stream');
console.error(err);
})
If you do not want your code to crash when an error happens, ensure you have an
error listener on the stream. Most errors are not necessarily fatal, but the ones that are will immediately destroy the stream. If you use
autoClose, the stream will close itself at the first sign of a problem.
The Standard API is more performant, particularly when handling high volumes of messages. However, it requires more manual setup to use. The following example illustrates its use:
var producer = new Kafka.Producer({
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
'dr_cb': true
});
// Connect to the broker manually
producer.connect();
// Wait for the ready event before proceeding
producer.on('ready', function() {
try {
producer.produce(
// Topic to send the message to
'topic',
// optionally we can manually specify a partition for the message
// this defaults to -1 - which will use librdkafka's default partitioner (consistent random for keyed messages, random for unkeyed messages)
null,
// Message to send. Must be a buffer
Buffer.from('Awesome message'),
// for keyed messages, we also specify the key - note that this field is optional
'Stormwind',
// you can send a timestamp here. If your broker version supports it,
// it will get added. Otherwise, we default to 0
Date.now(),
// you can send an opaque token here, which gets passed along
// to your delivery reports
);
} catch (err) {
console.error('A problem occurred when sending our message');
console.error(err);
}
});
// Any errors we encounter, including connection errors
producer.on('event.error', function(err) {
console.error('Error from producer');
console.error(err);
})
// We must either call .poll() manually after sending messages
// or set the producer to poll on an interval (.setPollInterval).
// Without this, we do not get delivery events and the queue
// will eventually fill up.
producer.setPollInterval(100);
To see the configuration options available to you, see the Configuration section.
|Method
|Description
producer.connect()
|Connects to the broker.
The
connect() method emits the
ready event when it connects successfully. If it does not, the error will be passed through the callback.
producer.disconnect()
|Disconnects from the broker.
The
disconnect() method emits the
disconnected event when it has disconnected. If it does not, the error will be passed through the callback.
producer.poll()
|Polls the producer for delivery reports or other events to be transmitted via the emitter.
In order to get the events in
librdkafka's queue to emit, you must call this regularly.
producer.setPollInterval(interval)
|Polls the producer on this interval, handling disconnections and reconnection. Set it to 0 to turn it off.
producer.produce(topic, partition, msg, key, timestamp, opaque)
|Sends a message.
The
produce() method throws when produce would return an error. Ordinarily, this is just if the queue is full.
producer.flush(timeout, callback)
|Flush the librdkafka internal queue, sending all messages. Default timeout is 500ms
producer.initTransactions(timeout, callback)
|Initializes the transactional producer.
producer.beginTransaction(callback)
|Starts a new transaction.
producer.sendOffsetsToTransaction(offsets, consumer, timeout, callback)
|Sends consumed topic-partition-offsets to the broker, which will get committed along with the transaction.
producer.abortTransaction(timeout, callback)
|Aborts the ongoing transaction.
producer.commitTransaction(timeout, callback)
|Commits the ongoing transaction.
Some configuration properties that end in
_cb indicate that an event should be generated for that option. You can either:
true and react to the event
The following example illustrates an event:
var producer = new Kafka.Producer({
'client.id': 'my-client', // Specifies an identifier to use to help trace activity in Kafka
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092', // Connect to a Kafka instance on localhost
'dr_cb': true // Specifies that we want a delivery-report event to be generated
});
// Poll for events every 100 ms
producer.setPollInterval(100);
producer.on('delivery-report', function(err, report) {
// Report of delivery statistics here:
//
console.log(report);
});
The following table describes types of events.
|Event
|Description
disconnected
|The
disconnected event is emitted when the broker has disconnected.
This event is emitted only when
.disconnect is called. The wrapper will always try to reconnect otherwise.
ready
|The
ready event is emitted when the
Producer is ready to send messages.
event
|The
event event is emitted when
librdkafka reports an event (if you opted in via the
event_cb option).
event.log
|The
event.log event is emitted when logging events come in (if you opted into logging via the
event_cb option).
You will need to set a value for
debug if you want to send information.
event.stats
|The
event.stats event is emitted when
librdkafka reports stats (if you opted in by setting the
statistics.interval.ms to a non-zero value).
event.error
|The
event.error event is emitted when
librdkafka reports an error
event.throttle
|The
event.throttle event emitted when
librdkafka reports throttling.
delivery-report
|The
delivery-report event is emitted when a delivery report has been found via polling.
To use this event, you must set
request.required.acks to
1 or
-1 in topic configuration and
dr_cb (or
dr_msg_cb if you want the report to contain the message payload) to
true in the
Producer constructor options.
The higher level producer is a variant of the producer which can propagate callbacks to you upon message delivery.
var producer = new Kafka.HighLevelProducer({
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
});
This will enrich the produce call so it will have a callback to tell you when the message has been delivered. You lose the ability to specify opaque tokens.
producer.produce(topicName, null, Buffer.from('alliance4ever'), null, Date.now(), (err, offset) => {
// The offset if our acknowledgement level allows us to receive delivery offsets
console.log(offset);
});
Additionally you can add serializers to modify the value of a produce for a key or value before it is sent over to Kafka.
producer.setValueSerializer(function(value) {
return Buffer.from(JSON.stringify(value));
});
Otherwise the behavior of the class should be exactly the same.
To read messages from Kafka, you use a
KafkaConsumer. You instantiate a
KafkaConsumer object as follows:
var consumer = new Kafka.KafkaConsumer({
'group.id': 'kafka',
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
}, {});
The first parameter is the global config, while the second parameter is the topic config that gets applied to all subscribed topics. To view a list of all supported configuration properties, see the Configuration.md file described previously. Look for the
C and
* keys.
The
group.id and
metadata.broker.list properties are required for a consumer.
Rebalancing is managed internally by
librdkafka by default. If you would like to override this functionality, you may provide your own logic as a rebalance callback.
var consumer = new Kafka.KafkaConsumer({
'group.id': 'kafka',
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
'rebalance_cb': function(err, assignment) {
if (err.code === Kafka.CODES.ERRORS.ERR__ASSIGN_PARTITIONS) {
// Note: this can throw when you are disconnected. Take care and wrap it in
// a try catch if that matters to you
this.assign(assignment);
} else if (err.code == Kafka.CODES.ERRORS.ERR__REVOKE_PARTITIONS){
// Same as above
this.unassign();
} else {
// We had a real error
console.error(err);
}
}
})
this is bound to the
KafkaConsumer you have created. By specifying a
rebalance_cb you can also listen to the
rebalance event as an emitted event. This event is not emitted when using the internal
librdkafka rebalancer.
When you commit in
node-rdkafka, the standard way is to queue the commit request up with the next
librdkafka request to the broker. When doing this, there isn't a way to know the result of the commit. Luckily there is another callback you can listen to to get this information
var consumer = new Kafka.KafkaConsumer({
'group.id': 'kafka',
'metadata.broker.list': 'localhost:9092',
'offset_commit_cb': function(err, topicPartitions) {
if (err) {
// There was an error committing
console.error(err);
} else {
// Commit went through. Let's log the topic partitions
console.log(topicPartitions);
}
}
})
this is bound to the
KafkaConsumer you have created. By specifying an
offset_commit_cb you can also listen to the
offset.commit event as an emitted event. It receives an error and the list of topic partitions as argument. This is not emitted unless opted in.
Messages that are returned by the
KafkaConsumer have the following structure.
{
value: Buffer.from('hi'), // message contents as a Buffer
size: 2, // size of the message, in bytes
topic: 'librdtesting-01', // topic the message comes from
offset: 1337, // offset the message was read from
partition: 1, // partition the message was on
key: 'someKey', // key of the message if present
timestamp: 1510325354780 // timestamp of message creation
}
The stream API is the easiest way to consume messages. The following example illustrates the use of the stream API:
// Read from the librdtesting-01 topic... note that this creates a new stream on each call!
var stream = KafkaConsumer.createReadStream(globalConfig, topicConfig, {
topics: ['librdtesting-01']
});
stream.on('data', function(message) {
console.log('Got message');
console.log(message.value.toString());
});
You can also get the
consumer from the streamConsumer, for using consumer methods. The following example illustrates that:
stream.consumer.commit(); // Commits all locally stored offsets
You can also use the Standard API and manage callbacks and events yourself. You can choose different modes for consuming messages:
unsubscribe or
disconnect method.
The following example illustrates flowing mode:
// Flowing mode
consumer.connect();
consumer
.on('ready', function() {
consumer.subscribe(['librdtesting-01']);
// Consume from the librdtesting-01 topic. This is what determines
// the mode we are running in. By not specifying a callback (or specifying
// only a callback) we get messages as soon as they are available.
consumer.consume();
})
.on('data', function(data) {
// Output the actual message contents
console.log(data.value.toString());
});
The following example illustrates non-flowing mode:
// Non-flowing mode
consumer.connect();
consumer
.on('ready', function() {
// Subscribe to the librdtesting-01 topic
// This makes subsequent consumes read from that topic.
consumer.subscribe(['librdtesting-01']);
// Read one message every 1000 milliseconds
setInterval(function() {
consumer.consume(1);
}, 1000);
})
.on('data', function(data) {
console.log('Message found! Contents below.');
console.log(data.value.toString());
});
The following table lists important methods for this API.
|Method
|Description
consumer.connect()
|Connects to the broker.
The
connect() emits the event
ready when it has successfully connected. If it does not, the error will be passed through the callback.
consumer.disconnect()
|Disconnects from the broker.
The
disconnect() method emits
disconnected when it has disconnected. If it does not, the error will be passed through the callback.
consumer.subscribe(topics)
|Subscribes to an array of topics.
consumer.unsubscribe()
|Unsubscribes from the currently subscribed topics.
You cannot subscribe to different topics without calling the
unsubscribe() method first.
consumer.consume(cb)
|Gets messages from the existing subscription as quickly as possible. If
cb is specified, invokes
cb(err, message).
This method keeps a background thread running to do the work. Note that the number of threads in nodejs process is limited by
UV_THREADPOOL_SIZE (default value is 4) and using up all of them blocks other parts of the application that need threads. If you need multiple consumers then consider increasing
UV_THREADPOOL_SIZE or using
consumer.consume(number, cb) instead.
consumer.consume(number, cb)
|Gets
number of messages from the existing subscription. If
cb is specified, invokes
cb(err, message).
consumer.commit()
|Commits all locally stored offsets
consumer.commit(topicPartition)
|Commits offsets specified by the topic partition
consumer.commitMessage(message)
|Commits the offsets specified by the message
The following table lists events for this API.
|Event
|Description
data
|When using the Standard API consumed messages are emitted in this event.
partition.eof
|When using Standard API and the configuration option
enable.partition.eof is set,
partition.eof events are emitted in this event. The event contains
topic,
partition and
offset properties.
warning
|The event is emitted in case of
UNKNOWN_TOPIC_OR_PART or
TOPIC_AUTHORIZATION_FAILED errors when consuming in Flowing mode. Since the consumer will continue working if the error is still happening, the warning event should reappear after the next metadata refresh. To control the metadata refresh rate set
topic.metadata.refresh.interval.ms property. Once you resolve the error, you can manually call
getMetadata to speed up consumer recovery.
disconnected
|The
disconnected event is emitted when the broker disconnects.
This event is only emitted when
.disconnect is called. The wrapper will always try to reconnect otherwise.
ready
|The
ready event is emitted when the
Consumer is ready to read messages.
event
|The
event event is emitted when
librdkafka reports an event (if you opted in via the
event_cb option).
event.log
|The
event.log event is emitted when logging events occur (if you opted in for logging via the
event_cb option).
You will need to set a value for
debug if you want information to send.
event.stats
|The
event.stats event is emitted when
librdkafka reports stats (if you opted in by setting the
statistics.interval.ms to a non-zero value).
event.error
|The
event.error event is emitted when
librdkafka reports an error
event.throttle
|The
event.throttle event is emitted when
librdkafka reports throttling.
Some times you find yourself in the situation where you need to know the latest (and earliest) offset for one of your topics. Connected producers and consumers both allow you to query for these through
queryWaterMarkOffsets like follows:
var timeout = 5000, partition = 0;
consumer.queryWatermarkOffsets('my-topic', partition, timeout, function(err, offsets) {
var high = offsets.highOffset;
var low = offsets.lowOffset;
});
producer.queryWatermarkOffsets('my-topic', partition, timeout, function(err, offsets) {
var high = offsets.highOffset;
var low = offsets.lowOffset;
});
An error will be returned if the client was not connected or the request timed out within the specified interval.
Both
Kafka.Producer and
Kafka.KafkaConsumer include a
getMetadata method to retrieve metadata from Kafka.
Getting metadata on any connection returns the following data structure:
{
orig_broker_id: 1,
orig_broker_name: "broker_name",
brokers: [
{
id: 1,
host: 'localhost',
port: 40
}
],
topics: [
{
name: 'awesome-topic',
partitions: [
{
id: 1,
leader: 20,
replicas: [1, 2],
isrs: [1, 2]
}
]
}
]
}
The following example illustrates how to use the
getMetadata method.
When fetching metadata for a specific topic, if a topic reference does not exist, one is created using the default config.
Please see the documentation on
Client.getMetadata if you want to set configuration parameters, e.g.
acks, on a topic to produce messages to.
var opts = {
topic: 'librdtesting-01',
timeout: 10000
};
producer.getMetadata(opts, function(err, metadata) {
if (err) {
console.error('Error getting metadata');
console.error(err);
} else {
console.log('Got metadata');
console.log(metadata);
}
});
node-rdkafka now supports the admin client for creating, deleting, and scaling out topics. The
librdkafka APIs also support altering configuration of topics and broker, but that is not currently implemented.
To create an Admin client, you can do as follows:
const Kafka = require('node-rdkafka');
const client = Kafka.AdminClient.create({
'client.id': 'kafka-admin',
'metadata.broker.list': 'broker01'
});
This will instantiate the
AdminClient, which will allow the calling of the admin methods.
client.createTopic({
topic: topicName,
num_partitions: 1,
replication_factor: 1
}, function(err) {
// Done!
});
All of the admin api methods can have an optional timeout as their penultimate parameter.
The following table lists important methods for this API.
|Method
|Description
client.disconnect()
|Destroy the admin client, making it invalid for further use.
client.createTopic(topic, timeout, cb)
|Create a topic on the broker with the given configuration. See JS doc for more on structure of the topic object
client.deleteTopic(topicName, timeout, cb)
|Delete a topic of the given name
client.createPartitions(topicName, desiredPartitions, timeout, cb)
|Create partitions until the topic has the desired number of partitions.
