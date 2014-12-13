![dev dependency status][5 ]

Generate random (or seeded) names, based on 1990 Census Data.

To install:

npm install node-random-name

To use:

var random_name = require ( 'node-random-name' ); console .log(random_name()); console .log(random_name({ first : true , gender : "male" })); console .log(random_name({ last : true })); console .log(random_name({ seed : 'Based on this' })); console .log(random_name({ random : Math .random, female : true }));

The names are taken from 1990 Census Data. The default random number generator is alea, because it can be seeded -- but you can pass in any function you like, so long as it returns a floating point number in the range [0,1).

Related

The name data used was taken from treyhunner/names, which is a python package with a very similar API.

