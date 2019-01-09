openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nr

node-rake

by Wasim Thabraze
1.0.1 (see all)

A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

86

GitHub Stars

87

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Keyword Extraction

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

node-rake

Build Status npm npm

A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.

Installation

npm install node-rake

Usage

rake.generate(text, opts);

The opts param is an object that allows to pass custom params to generate method. Options:

  • stopwords: Optional. An array containing a custom stopwords list. By default, the method uses a stopwords list which comes along (take a look at Stopwords source).

Example of usage:

const rake = require('node-rake')
const keywords = rake.generate("LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation")
// it'll output: [ 'Latent Dirichlet Allocation', 'LDA stands' ]

//or

const myStopwords = ['for', 'the', 'a', 'stands', 'test', 'man', 'woman'];
const opts = {stopwords: myStopwords};

const keywords = rake.generate("LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation", opts);
// it'll output: [ 'Latent Dirichlet Allocation', 'LDA' ]

Algorithm sources:

1.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227988510_Automatic_Keyword_Extraction_from_Individual_Documents 2.https://www.ijarcsse.com/docs/papers/Volume_6/5_May2016/V6I5-0392.pdf

Stopwords source:

  1. http://dev.mysql.com/doc/refman/5.7/en/fulltext-stopwords.html

Example :

  1. https://runkit.com/waseem18/59fe9c7d20e52f0012606fbe
  2. https://runkit.com/waseem18/59fe9d1b5fbc910012f99891

npm

Note

Looking for a maintainer for this project.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Raul Gonzalez OsunaUnited States7 Ratings0 Reviews
August 20, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

ke
keyword-extractorNPM package for creating a keyword array from a string and excluding stop words.
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
4K
retext-keywordsplugin to extract keywords and key-phrases
GitHub Stars
266
Weekly Downloads
2K
schenkerian[Deprecated] HTML keyword analyzer
GitHub Stars
20
Weekly Downloads
4
rj
rake-jsA pure JS implementation of the Rapid Automated Keyword Extraction (RAKE) algorithm.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
60
itt
image-to-textfinds the object in the image file which you provide and gives back the text description of the same
GitHub Stars
8
Weekly Downloads
40
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial