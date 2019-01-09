A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.
npm install node-rake
rake.generate(text, opts);
The
opts param is an object that allows to pass custom params to generate method. Options:
stopwords: Optional. An
array containing a custom stopwords list. By default, the method uses a stopwords list which comes along (take a look at Stopwords source).
const rake = require('node-rake')
const keywords = rake.generate("LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation")
// it'll output: [ 'Latent Dirichlet Allocation', 'LDA stands' ]
//or
const myStopwords = ['for', 'the', 'a', 'stands', 'test', 'man', 'woman'];
const opts = {stopwords: myStopwords};
const keywords = rake.generate("LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation", opts);
// it'll output: [ 'Latent Dirichlet Allocation', 'LDA' ]
1.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227988510_Automatic_Keyword_Extraction_from_Individual_Documents 2.https://www.ijarcsse.com/docs/papers/Volume_6/5_May2016/V6I5-0392.pdf
Looking for a maintainer for this project.