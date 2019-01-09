A NodeJS implementation of the Rapid Automatic Keyword Extraction algorithm.

Installation

npm install node-rake

Usage

rake.generate(text, opts);

The opts param is an object that allows to pass custom params to generate method. Options:

stopwords : Optional. An array containing a custom stopwords list. By default, the method uses a stopwords list which comes along (take a look at Stopwords source).

Example of usage:

const rake = require ( 'node-rake' ) const keywords = rake.generate( "LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation" ) const myStopwords = [ 'for' , 'the' , 'a' , 'stands' , 'test' , 'man' , 'woman' ]; const opts = { stopwords : myStopwords}; const keywords = rake.generate( "LDA stands for Latent Dirichlet Allocation" , opts);

Algorithm sources:

1.https://www.researchgate.net/publication/227988510_Automatic_Keyword_Extraction_from_Individual_Documents 2.https://www.ijarcsse.com/docs/papers/Volume_6/5_May2016/V6I5-0392.pdf

Stopwords source:

Example :

Note

Looking for a maintainer for this project.