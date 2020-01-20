Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance without using Grunt.

Run QUnit unit tests in a PhantomJS-powered headless test runner, providing basic console output for QUnit tests. Uses the phantomjs node module and the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.

If you're using gulp, you should take a look at the gulp-qunit plugin.

Install

Install with npm

globally:

$ npm install -g node-qunit-phantomjs

or locally:

$ npm install --save-dev node-qunit-phantomjs

Usage

Via command line:

$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./ test /fixture.html

With options:

$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./ test /fixture.html --verbose $ node-qunit-phantomjs ./ test /fixtures/passing.html --timeout=5 $ node-qunit-phantomjs ./ test /fixtures/passing.html --timeout 5

Example setting the viewport size:

$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./ test /fixture.html 5 '{"viewportSize":{"width":1000,"height":1000}}'

Or require it as a module:

var qunit = require ( 'node-qunit-phantomjs' ); qunit( './test/fixture.html' );

Verbose option to output list as test cases pass or fail:

var qunit = require ( 'node-qunit-phantomjs' ); qunit( './test/fixture.html' , { 'verbose' : true });

Page option example to set the viewport size::

var qunit = require ( 'node-qunit-phantomjs' ); qunit( './test/fixture.html' , { 'page' : { viewportSize : { width : 1280 , height : 800 } }});

Sample gulp task:

var gulp = require ( 'gulp' ), qunit = require ( 'node-qunit-phantomjs' ); gulp.task( 'qunit' , function ( ) { qunit( './test/fixture.html' ); });

API

Opens a test runner file in PhantomJS and logs test results to the console.

Type: Boolean

Default: none

Add list as test cases pass or fail to output.

Type: Array

Default: None

These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.

Type: Object

Default: None

Type: Number

Default: 5

Pass a number or string value to override the default timeout of 5 seconds.

Type: String Default: None

A path to a custom PhantomJS runner script. A custom runner can be used to have more control over PhantomJS (configuration, hooks, etc.). Default runner implementations are provided by the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.

License

MIT © Jonathan Kemp