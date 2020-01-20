Run QUnit unit tests in a headless PhantomJS instance without using Grunt.
Run QUnit unit tests in a PhantomJS-powered headless test runner, providing basic console output for QUnit tests. Uses the phantomjs node module and the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.
If you're using gulp, you should take a look at the gulp-qunit plugin.
Install with npm
globally:
$ npm install -g node-qunit-phantomjs
or locally:
$ npm install --save-dev node-qunit-phantomjs
Via command line:
$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./test/fixture.html
With options:
$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./test/fixture.html --verbose
$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./test/fixtures/passing.html --timeout=5
$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./test/fixtures/passing.html --timeout 5
Example setting the viewport size:
$ node-qunit-phantomjs ./test/fixture.html 5 '{"viewportSize":{"width":1000,"height":1000}}'
Or require it as a module:
var qunit = require('node-qunit-phantomjs');
qunit('./test/fixture.html');
Verbose option to output list as test cases pass or fail:
var qunit = require('node-qunit-phantomjs');
qunit('./test/fixture.html', { 'verbose': true });
Page option example to set the viewport size::
var qunit = require('node-qunit-phantomjs');
qunit('./test/fixture.html', {'page': {
viewportSize: { width: 1280, height: 800 }
}});
Sample gulp task:
var gulp = require('gulp'),
qunit = require('node-qunit-phantomjs');
gulp.task('qunit', function() {
qunit('./test/fixture.html');
});
Opens a test runner file in PhantomJS and logs test results to the console.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
none
Add list as test cases pass or fail to output.
Type:
Array
Default:
None
These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.
Type:
Object
Default:
None
These options are passed on to PhantomJS. See the PhantomJS documentation for more information.
Type:
Number
Default:
5
Pass a number or string value to override the default timeout of 5 seconds.
Type:
String
Default:
None
A path to a custom PhantomJS runner script. A custom runner can be used to have more control over PhantomJS (configuration, hooks, etc.). Default runner implementations are provided by the PhantomJS Runner QUnit Plugin.
MIT © Jonathan Kemp