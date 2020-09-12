openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-qunit

by qunitjs
2.0.0 (see all)

QUnit runner for Node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

435

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm

QUnit testing framework for Node.js

https://qunitjs.com

https://github.com/qunitjs/qunit

Features

  • cli
  • testrunner api
  • test coverage via istanbul
  • tests inside of one testfile run synchronous, but every testfile runs parallel
  • tests from each file run in its own spawned node process
  • same API for client and server side code (original QUnit is used)
  • the simplest API of the world, especially for asynchronous testing
  • you can write tests in TDD or BDD style depending on your task and test type
  • you can run the same tests in browser if there is no dependencies to node
  • generators support

Installation

$ npm i node-qunit

Package Name Up to 1.0.0

Up until version 1.0.0, this package was published under the name qunit. That name is now used by the official QUnit package and CLI, and this package will be published as node-qunit from version 1.0.0 onward.

Additionally, prior to 1.0.0, the node-qunit package was a different project that was deprecated and now lives under the name qnit.

API

https://api.qunitjs.com

The only exception

// Separate tests into modules.
// Use `QUnit` namespace, because `module` is reserved for node.
QUnit.module(name, lifecycle)

Usage

Command line

Read full cli api doc using "--help" or "-h":

$ qunit -h

$ qunit -c ./code.js -t ./tests.js

By default, code and dependencies are added to the global scope. To specify requiring them into a namespace object, prefix the path or module name with the variable name to be used for the namespace object, followed by a colon:

$ qunit -c code:./code.js -d utils:utilmodule -t ./time.js

via api

var testrunner = require("node-qunit");

// Defaults:
{
    // logging options
    log: {

        // log assertions overview
        assertions: true,

        // log expected and actual values for failed tests
        errors: true,

        // log tests overview
        tests: true,

        // log summary
        summary: true,

        // log global summary (all files)
        globalSummary: true,

        // log coverage
        coverage: true,

        // log global coverage (all files)
        globalCoverage: true,

        // log currently testing code file
        testing: true
    },

    // run test coverage tool
    coverage: false,

    // define dependencies, which are required then before code
    deps: null,

    // define namespace your code will be attached to on global['your namespace']
    namespace: null,

    // max amount of ms child can be blocked, after that we assume running an infinite loop
    maxBlockDuration: 2000
}

// change any option for all tests globally
testrunner.options.optionName = value;

// or use setup function
testrunner.setup({
    log: {
        summary: true
    }
});


// one code and tests file
testrunner.run({
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

// require code into a namespace object, rather than globally
testrunner.run({
    code: {path: "/path/to/your/code.js", namespace: "code"},
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

// one code and multiple tests file
testrunner.run({
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: ["/path/to/your/tests.js", "/path/to/your/tests1.js"]
}, callback);

// array of code and test files
testrunner.run([
    {
        code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
        tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
    },
    {
        code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
        tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
    }
], callback);

// using testrunner callback
testrunner.run({
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, function(err, report) {
    console.dir(report);
});

// specify dependency
testrunner.run({
    deps: "/path/to/your/dependency.js",
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

// dependencies can be modules or files
testrunner.run({
    deps: "modulename",
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

// dependencies can required into a namespace object
testrunner.run({
    deps: {path: "utilmodule", namespace: "utils"},
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

// specify multiple dependencies
testrunner.run({
    deps: ["/path/to/your/dependency1.js", "/path/to/your/dependency2.js"],
    code: "/path/to/your/code.js",
    tests: "/path/to/your/tests.js"
}, callback);

Writing tests

QUnit API and code which have to be tested are already loaded and attached to the global context.

Some tests examples

test("a basic test example", function (assert) {
    assert.ok(true, "this test is fine");
    var value = "hello";
    assert.equal("hello", value, "We expect value to be hello");
});

QUnit.module("Module A");

test("first test within module", function (assert) {
    assert.ok(true, "a dummy");
});

test("second test within module", function (assert) {
    assert.ok(true, "dummy 1 of 2");
    assert.ok(true, "dummy 2 of 2");
});

QUnit.module("Module B", {
    setup: function () {
        // do some initial stuff before every test for this module
    },
    teardown: function () {
        // do some stuff after every test for this module
    }
});

test("some other test", function (assert) {
    assert.expect(2);
    assert.equal(true, false, "failing test");
    assert.equal(true, true, "passing test");
});

QUnit.module("Module C", {
    setup: function() {
        // setup a shared environment for each test
        this.options = { test: 123 };
    }
});

test("this test is using shared environment", function (assert) {
    assert.deepEqual({ test: 123 }, this.options, "passing test");
});

test("this is an async test example", function (assert) {
    var done = assert.stop();
    assert.expect(2);
    setTimeout(function () {
        assert.ok(true, "finished async test");
        assert.strictEqual(true, true, "Strict equal assertion uses ===");
        done();
    }, 100);
});

Generators support

test("my async test with generators", function* (assert) {
    var data = yield asyncFn();
    assert.equal(data, {a: 1}, 'generators work');
});

Run tests

$ npm it

Coverage

Code coverage via Istanbul.

To utilize, install istanbul and set option coverage: true or give a path where to store report coverage: {dir: "coverage/path"} or pass --cov parameter in the shell.

To specify the format of coverage report pass reporters array to the coverage options: coverage: {reporters: ['lcov', 'json']} (default)

Coverage calculations based on code and tests passed to node-qunit.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial