QUnit testing framework for Node.js

https://qunitjs.com

https://github.com/qunitjs/qunit

Features

cli

testrunner api

test coverage via istanbul

tests inside of one testfile run synchronous, but every testfile runs parallel

tests from each file run in its own spawned node process

same API for client and server side code (original QUnit is used)

the simplest API of the world, especially for asynchronous testing

you can write tests in TDD or BDD style depending on your task and test type

you can run the same tests in browser if there is no dependencies to node

generators support

Installation

$ npm i node-qunit

Package Name Up to 1.0.0

Up until version 1.0.0, this package was published under the name qunit . That name is now used by the official QUnit package and CLI, and this package will be published as node-qunit from version 1.0.0 onward.

Additionally, prior to 1.0.0, the node-qunit package was a different project that was deprecated and now lives under the name qnit .

API

https :

The only exception

QUnit.module(name, lifecycle)

Usage

Command line

Read full cli api doc using "--help" or "-h":

$ qunit -h $ qunit -c ./code.js -t ./tests.js

By default, code and dependencies are added to the global scope. To specify requiring them into a namespace object, prefix the path or module name with the variable name to be used for the namespace object, followed by a colon:

$ qunit -c code:./code.js -d utils:utilmodule -t ./time.js

via api

var testrunner = require ( "node-qunit" ); { log : { assertions : true , errors : true , tests : true , summary : true , globalSummary : true , coverage : true , globalCoverage : true , testing : true }, coverage : false , deps : null , namespace : null , maxBlockDuration : 2000 }

testrunner.options.optionName = value; testrunner.setup({ log : { summary : true } }); testrunner.run({ code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback); testrunner.run({ code : { path : "/path/to/your/code.js" , namespace : "code" }, tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback); testrunner.run({ code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : [ "/path/to/your/tests.js" , "/path/to/your/tests1.js" ] }, callback); testrunner.run([ { code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, { code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" } ], callback); testrunner.run({ code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, function ( err, report ) { console .dir(report); }); testrunner.run({ deps : "/path/to/your/dependency.js" , code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback); testrunner.run({ deps : "modulename" , code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback); testrunner.run({ deps : { path : "utilmodule" , namespace : "utils" }, code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback); testrunner.run({ deps : [ "/path/to/your/dependency1.js" , "/path/to/your/dependency2.js" ], code : "/path/to/your/code.js" , tests : "/path/to/your/tests.js" }, callback);

Writing tests

QUnit API and code which have to be tested are already loaded and attached to the global context.

Some tests examples

test( "a basic test example" , function ( assert ) { assert.ok( true , "this test is fine" ); var value = "hello" ; assert.equal( "hello" , value, "We expect value to be hello" ); }); QUnit.module( "Module A" ); test( "first test within module" , function ( assert ) { assert.ok( true , "a dummy" ); }); test( "second test within module" , function ( assert ) { assert.ok( true , "dummy 1 of 2" ); assert.ok( true , "dummy 2 of 2" ); }); QUnit.module( "Module B" , { setup : function ( ) { }, teardown : function ( ) { } }); test( "some other test" , function ( assert ) { assert.expect( 2 ); assert.equal( true , false , "failing test" ); assert.equal( true , true , "passing test" ); }); QUnit.module( "Module C" , { setup : function ( ) { this .options = { test : 123 }; } }); test( "this test is using shared environment" , function ( assert ) { assert.deepEqual({ test : 123 }, this .options, "passing test" ); }); test( "this is an async test example" , function ( assert ) { var done = assert.stop(); assert.expect( 2 ); setTimeout( function ( ) { assert.ok( true , "finished async test" ); assert.strictEqual( true , true , "Strict equal assertion uses ===" ); done(); }, 100 ); });

Generators support

test( "my async test with generators" , function * ( assert ) { var data = yield asyncFn(); assert.equal(data, { a : 1 }, 'generators work' ); });

Run tests

$ npm it

Coverage

Code coverage via Istanbul.

To utilize, install istanbul and set option coverage: true or give a path where to store report coverage: {dir: "coverage/path"} or pass --cov parameter in the shell.

To specify the format of coverage report pass reporters array to the coverage options: coverage: {reporters: ['lcov', 'json']} (default)