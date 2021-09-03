A very simple wrapper for qpdf which is a content-preserving transformations on PDF files. It includes encrypting and decrypting PDF with AES 256, AES 128, RC4 (128 & 40) encryption algorithms.

Dependencies

Installation

Install qpdf: Download qpdf

Read qpdf manual for installation instructions. Install node-qpdf: npm install node-qpdf

Encryption

You can encrypt your PDF by following:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); var options = { keyLength : 128 , password : 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT' } qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options);

Options for Encryption

The following are required options

keyLength: - a number which defines the encryption algorithm to be used. Values can be 40, 128 and 256 only.

- a number which defines the encryption algorithm to be used. Values can be only. password: - a string containing the secret password which will be further used to unlock the PDF or an object containing user and owner for setting password for different roles.

You might want to set other options for each encryption algorithm inside restrictions: JSON according to the keyLength you choose :-

Key Length: 40

Option Value Description print: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow printing. modify: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow document modification. extract: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction. annotate: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow comments and form fill-in and signing.

Key Length: 128

Option Value Description print: 'full' , 'low' , 'none' full: allow full printing. low: allow low-resolution printing only. none: disallow printing. modify: 'all' , 'annotate' , 'form' , 'assembly' , 'none' all: allow full document modification. annotate: allow comment authoring and form operations. form: allow form field fill-in and signing. assembly: allow document assembly only. none: allow no modifications. extract: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction. useAes: 'y' , 'n' AES encryption will be used instead of RC4 encryption. accessibility: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow accessibility to visually impaired.

Key Length: 256

Option Value Description print: 'full' , 'low' , 'none' full: allow full printing. low: allow low-resolution printing only. none: disallow printing. modify: 'all' , 'annotate' , 'form' , 'assembly' , 'none' all: allow full document modification. annotate: allow comment authoring and form operations. form: allow form field fill-in and signing. assembly: allow document assembly only. none: allow no modifications. extract: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction. accessibility: 'y' , 'n' Determines whether or not to allow accessibility to visually impaired.

Examples

Render and Save:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); var options = { keyLength: 128 , password: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT' , restrictions: { print : 'low' , useAes: 'y' } } qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options, outputFilePath);

or

var qpdf = require( 'node-qpdf' ); var options = { keyLength: 40 , password : { user : 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT_FOR_USER' , owner : 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT_FOR_OWNER' }, restrictions: { print: 'low' , useAes: 'y' } }; qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options , outputFilePath);

Render and Stream:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); var options = { keyLength : 256 , password : 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT' , restrictions : { modify : 'none' , extract : 'n' } } var doc = qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options, outputFilePath); doc.stdout.pipe(res); res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/pdf' , 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' , 'Content-Disposition' : 'inline; filename=order.pdf' });

Decryption

You can decrypt your PDF by following:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF' );

Examples

Render and Save:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF' , outputFilePath);

Render and Stream:

var qpdf = require ( 'node-qpdf' ); var doc = qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF' , outputFilePath); doc.stdout.pipe(res); res.writeHead( 200 , { 'Content-Type' : 'application/pdf' , 'Access-Control-Allow-Origin' : '*' , 'Content-Disposition' : 'inline; filename=order.pdf' });

Maintained by Nishit Hirani

Contributing

Bug reports and pull requests are welcome on GitHub at https://github.com/nrhirani/node-qpdf.

License

The npm package is available as open source under the terms of the MIT License.

Supporters