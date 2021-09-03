A very simple wrapper for qpdf which is a content-preserving transformations on PDF files. It includes encrypting and decrypting PDF with AES 256, AES 128, RC4 (128 & 40) encryption algorithms.
npm install node-qpdf
You can encrypt your PDF by following:
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
var options = {
keyLength: 128,
password: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT'
}
qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options);
The following are required options
keyLength: - a number which defines the encryption algorithm to be used. Values can be 40, 128 and 256 only.
password: - a string containing the secret password which will be further used to unlock the PDF or an object containing
user and
owner for setting password for different roles.
You might want to set other options for each encryption algorithm inside
restrictions: JSON according to the
keyLength you choose :-
Key Length: 40
|Option
|Value
|Description
print:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow printing.
modify:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow document modification.
extract:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction.
annotate:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow comments and form fill-in and signing.
Key Length: 128
|Option
|Value
|Description
print:
'full',
'low',
'none'
|full: allow full printing. low: allow low-resolution printing only. none: disallow printing.
modify:
'all',
'annotate',
'form',
'assembly',
'none'
|all: allow full document modification. annotate: allow comment authoring and form operations. form: allow form field fill-in and signing. assembly: allow document assembly only. none: allow no modifications.
extract:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction.
useAes:
'y',
'n'
|AES encryption will be used instead of RC4 encryption.
accessibility:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow accessibility to visually impaired.
Key Length: 256
|Option
|Value
|Description
print:
'full',
'low',
'none'
|full: allow full printing. low: allow low-resolution printing only. none: disallow printing.
modify:
'all',
'annotate',
'form',
'assembly',
'none'
|all: allow full document modification. annotate: allow comment authoring and form operations. form: allow form field fill-in and signing. assembly: allow document assembly only. none: allow no modifications.
extract:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow text/image extraction.
accessibility:
'y',
'n'
|Determines whether or not to allow accessibility to visually impaired.
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
var options = {
keyLength: 128,
password: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT',
restrictions: {
print: 'low',
useAes: 'y'
}
}
qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options, outputFilePath);
or
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
var options = {
keyLength: 40,
password: {
user: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT_FOR_USER',
owner: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT_FOR_OWNER'
},
restrictions: {
print: 'low',
useAes: 'y'
}
};
qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options, outputFilePath);
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
var options = {
keyLength: 256,
password: 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_ENCRYPT',
restrictions: {
modify: 'none',
extract: 'n'
}
}
var doc = qpdf.encrypt(localFilePath, options, outputFilePath);
doc.stdout.pipe(res);
res.writeHead(200, {
'Content-Type': 'application/pdf',
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
'Content-Disposition': 'inline; filename=order.pdf'
});
You can decrypt your PDF by following:
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF');
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF', outputFilePath);
var qpdf = require('node-qpdf');
var doc = qpdf.decrypt(localFilePath, 'YOUR_PASSWORD_TO_DECRYPT_PDF', outputFilePath);
doc.stdout.pipe(res);
res.writeHead(200, {
'Content-Type': 'application/pdf',
'Access-Control-Allow-Origin': '*',
'Content-Disposition': 'inline; filename=order.pdf'
});
