Q interfacing with Node.js. Supports decompression. Can deserialize all q data types (including guid ) to JavaScript. Can serialize all JavaScript data types to q.

Installation

npm install node-q

Usage

Create Connection

var nodeq = require ( "node-q" ); nodeq.connect({ host : "localhost" , port : 5000 }, function ( err, con ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "connected" ); });

Create TLS Connection

var nodeq = require ( "node-q" ); nodeq.connect({ host : "localhost" , port : 6000 , useTLS : true }, function ( err, con ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "connected" ); });

Create Connection with user and password auth

var nodeq = require ( "node-q" ); nodeq.connect({ host : "localhost" , port : 5000 , user : "user" , password : "password" }, function ( err, con ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "connected" ); });

Create Connection with Unix Domain Socket (Doesn't support abstract namespace sockets: KDB 3.5+ on Linux)

nodeq.connect({ unixSocket : "/path/to/socket" }, function ( err, con ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "connected" ); });

Execute Q code and receive result

con.k( "sum 1 2 3" , function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); });

Execute function with one parameter and receive result

con.k( "sum" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); });

Execute function with two parameters and receive result

con.k( "cor" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); });

Async execute Q code

con.ks( "show 1 2 3" , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Async execute function with parameters

con.ks( "show" , [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Listen to a handle

con.k( function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); });

con.on( "upd" , function ( table, data ) { console .log(table, data); }); con.ks( ".u.sub[`;`]" , function ( err ) { if (err) throw err; });

Close connection

con.close( function ( ) { console .log( "con closed" ); });

Types

q has more data types than JavaScript. Therefore you need to know how types are converted.

From q to JavaScript (deserialization)

q type JavaScript type Null +Infinity -Infinity boolean Boolean guid String Null byte Number short Number Null Infinity -Infinity int Number Null Infinity -Infinity long Number 5 Null Infinity -Infinity real Number Null Infinity -Infinity float Number Null Infinity -Infinity char String Null 4 symbol String Null timestamp Date 1, 2 Null month Date 2 Null date Date 2 Null datetime Date 2 Null timespan Date 1, 2, 3 Null minute Date 2, 3 Null second Date 2, 3 Null time Date 2, 3 Null

: q comes with nanoseconds precision. JavaScript only with milliseconds. You can disable nanos2date deserialization during connect(params, cb) to get the nanoseconds timestamp as a plain Number.

deserialization during to get the nanoseconds timestamp as a plain Number. : think about running your Node.js process with TZ=UTC node ... to run in UTC timezone. q doesn't know timezones.

to run in UTC timezone. q doesn't know timezones. : date is set to 2000-01-01 in the Date object. Only evaluate the time part.

in the Date object. Only evaluate the time part. : You can disable emptyChar2null deserialization during connect(params, cb) to keep the empty char.

deserialization during to keep the empty char. : You can disable long2number deserialization during connect(params, cb) to represent longs as long.js.

dict

q ) ( `a` b`c)!( 1 2 3 i)

becomes Object

{ a : 1 , b : 2 , c : 3 }

list

q) 1 2 3i

becomes Array

[ 1 , 2 , 3 ]

table

q ) ([] sym : `a` b`c; size :( 1 2 3 i))

becomes Array of Object per row.

[ { sym : "a" , size : 1 }, { sym : "b" , size : 2 }, { sym : "c" , size : 3 } ]

You can disable flipTables during connect(params, cb) to get a table as an Object with an Array per column.

{ sym : [ "a" , "b" , "c" ], size : [ 1 , 2 , 3 ] }

From JavaScript to q (serialization)

Simple (infer type)

JavaScript type q type Boolean boolean String starting with ` symbol String list[char] Number float Date datetime Object dict Array[*] list[*] Null unary primitive Infinity float -Infinity float

Advanced (explicit types)

If you want to explicitly serialize a JavaScript type as a q type you need to use the typed API.

Let's start with two examples:

con.k( "type" , nodeq.short( 1 ), function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); }); con.k( "type" , nodeq.shorts([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]), function ( err, res ) { if (err) throw err; console .log( "result" , res); });

For every primitive type in q, this module exports a method to wrap the JavaScript value. You can also wrap a JavaScript array into a q type by appending an s to the primitive wrapper's name.

q type primitive wrapper array wrapper boolean boolean(Boolean) booleans(Array[Boolean]) guid guid(String) guids(Array[String]) byte byte(Number) bytes(Array[Number]) short short(Number) shorts(Array[Number]) int int(Number) ints(Array[Number]) long long(long) 1 longs(Array[long]) 1 real real(Number) reals(Array[Number]) float float(Number) floats(Array[Number]) char char(String) chars(Array[String]) symbol symbol(String) symbols(Array[String]) timestamp timestamp(Date) timestamps(Array[Date]) month month(Date) months(Array[Date]) date date(Date) dates(Array[Date]) datetime datetime(Date) datetimes(Array[Date]) timespan timespan(Date) timespans(Array[Date]) minute minute(Date) minutes(Array[Date]) second second(Date) seconds(Array[Date]) time time(Date) times(Array[Date])

: JavaScript can not represent 64bit longs. Therefore this module uses the long.js module to represent longs.

API

params : Object host : String (e. g. "localhost") (optional) port : Number (e. g. 5000) (optional) unixSocket : String (e. g. "/path/to/socket") (optional) user : String (optional) password : String (optional) useTLS : Boolean (optional) socketNoDelay : Boolean (optional, see http://nodejs.org/api/net.html#net_socket_setnodelay_nodelay) socketTimeout : Number (optional, see http://nodejs.org/api/net.html#net_socket_settimeout_timeout_callback) nanos2date : Boolean (optional, default: true) flipTables : Boolean (optional, default: true) emptyChar2null : Boolean (optional, default: true) long2number : Boolean (optional, default: true)

: Object cb : Function( err , con ) err : Error or undefined conn : Connection or undefined

: Function( , )

This is deprecated. Please use the new, mor flexible API above!

host : String (e. g. "localhost")

: String (e. g. "localhost") port : Number (e. g. 5000)

: Number (e. g. 5000) user : String (optional)

: String (optional) password : String (optional)

Connection

Is an EventEmitter.

Sync request/response.

s : String

: String x : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) y : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) z : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) ... : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) cb : Function( err , res ) err : Error or undefined res : Object or undefined

: Function( , )

Async request.

s : String

: String x : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) y : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) z : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) ... : Object (optional)

: Object (optional) cb : Function( err ) err : Error or undefined

: Function( )

cb : Function( err ) (optional) err : Error or undefined

: Function( ) (optional)

Events

If you use kdb+tick and subscribe like con.ks(".u.sub[ ; ]", function(err) { throw err; }) you will receive all Updates via upd Event.

table : String (e.g. trades)

: String (e.g. trades) data : Object (table represented in JavaScript as Array of Object)

If the socket emit an error event.

err : Error

If the socket emit an end event.

If the socket emit a timeout event.

If the socket emit a close event.

had_error : Boolean (true if the socket had a transmission error)

Contribution

If you want to create a Pull-Request please make sure that make test runs without failures.

If you have a kdb+tick setup please also run make mochait .

Code Style

make jshint

Unit Tests

make mocha

Integration Test

Assumes a running q process on port 5000 with kdb+tick available in QHOME ( QHOME=~/q ~/q/m32/q -p 5000 ). For the tls tests you will also need a running q process on port 6000 set up to require tls. Instructions for this can be found here. If you are using a self signed certificate you will also need to set the NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED environment variable to 0 .

make mochait

