Q interfacing with Node.js. Supports decompression. Can deserialize all q data types (including
guid) to JavaScript. Can serialize all JavaScript data types to q.
npm install node-q
var nodeq = require("node-q");
nodeq.connect({host: "localhost", port: 5000}, function(err, con) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("connected");
// interact with con like demonstrated below
});
var nodeq = require("node-q");
nodeq.connect({host: "localhost", port: 6000, useTLS: true}, function(err, con) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("connected");
// interact with con like demonstrated below
});
var nodeq = require("node-q");
nodeq.connect({host: "localhost", port: 5000, user: "user", password: "password"}, function(err, con) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("connected");
// interact with con like demonstrated below
});
nodeq.connect({ unixSocket: "/path/to/socket" }, function(err, con) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("connected");
});
con.k("sum 1 2 3", function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res); // 6
});
con.k("sum", [1, 2, 3], function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res); // 6
});
con.k("cor", [1, 2, 3], [4, 5, 6], function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res); // 1
});
con.ks("show 1 2 3", function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
con.ks("show", [1, 2, 3], function(err) {
if (err) throw err;
});
con.k(function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res);
});
con.on("upd", function(table, data) {
console.log(table, data);
});
con.ks(".u.sub[`;`]", function(err) { // subscribe to all tables and all symbols
if (err) throw err;
});
con.close(function() {
console.log("con closed");
});
q has more data types than JavaScript. Therefore you need to know how types are converted.
|q type
|JavaScript type
|Null
|+Infinity
|-Infinity
|boolean
|Boolean
|guid
|String
|Null
|byte
|Number
|short
|Number
|Null
|Infinity
|-Infinity
|int
|Number
|Null
|Infinity
|-Infinity
|long
|Number 5
|Null
|Infinity
|-Infinity
|real
|Number
|Null
|Infinity
|-Infinity
|float
|Number
|Null
|Infinity
|-Infinity
|char
|String
|Null 4
|symbol
|String
|Null
|timestamp
|Date 1, 2
|Null
|month
|Date 2
|Null
|date
|Date 2
|Null
|datetime
|Date 2
|Null
|timespan
|Date 1, 2, 3
|Null
|minute
|Date 2, 3
|Null
|second
|Date 2, 3
|Null
|time
|Date 2, 3
|Null
nanos2date deserialization during
connect(params, cb) to get the nanoseconds timestamp as a plain Number.
TZ=UTC node ... to run in UTC timezone. q doesn't know timezones.
2000-01-01 in the Date object. Only evaluate the time part.
emptyChar2null deserialization during
connect(params, cb) to keep the empty char.
long2number deserialization during
connect(params, cb) to represent longs as long.js.
q) (`a`b`c)!(1 2 3i)
becomes Object
{
a: 1,
b: 2,
c: 3
}
q) 1 2 3i
becomes Array
[1, 2, 3]
q) ([] sym:`a`b`c; size:(1 2 3i))
becomes Array of Object per row.
[
{sym: "a", size: 1},
{sym: "b", size: 2},
{sym: "c", size: 3}
]
You can disable
flipTables during
connect(params, cb) to get a table as an Object with an Array per column.
{
sym: ["a", "b", "c"],
size: [1, 2, 3]
}
|JavaScript type
|q type
|Boolean
|boolean
|String starting with `
|symbol
|String
|list[char]
|Number
|float
|Date
|datetime
|Object
|dict
|Array[*]
|list[*]
|Null
|unary primitive
|Infinity
|float
|-Infinity
|float
If you want to explicitly serialize a JavaScript type as a q type you need to use the typed API.
Let's start with two examples:
con.k("type", nodeq.short(1), function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res); // -5
});
con.k("type", nodeq.shorts([1, 2, 3]), function(err, res) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log("result", res); // 5
});
For every primitive type in q, this module exports a method to wrap the JavaScript value. You can also wrap a JavaScript array into a q type by appending an s to the primitive wrapper's name.
|q type
|primitive wrapper
|array wrapper
|boolean
boolean(Boolean)
booleans(Array[Boolean])
|guid
guid(String)
guids(Array[String])
|byte
byte(Number)
bytes(Array[Number])
|short
short(Number)
shorts(Array[Number])
|int
int(Number)
ints(Array[Number])
|long
long(long) 1
longs(Array[long]) 1
|real
real(Number)
reals(Array[Number])
|float
float(Number)
floats(Array[Number])
|char
char(String)
chars(Array[String])
|symbol
symbol(String)
symbols(Array[String])
|timestamp
timestamp(Date)
timestamps(Array[Date])
|month
month(Date)
months(Array[Date])
|date
date(Date)
dates(Array[Date])
|datetime
datetime(Date)
datetimes(Array[Date])
|timespan
timespan(Date)
timespans(Array[Date])
|minute
minute(Date)
minutes(Array[Date])
|second
second(Date)
seconds(Array[Date])
|time
time(Date)
times(Array[Date])
params: Object
host: String (e. g. "localhost") (optional)
port: Number (e. g. 5000) (optional)
unixSocket: String (e. g. "/path/to/socket") (optional)
user: String (optional)
password: String (optional)
useTLS: Boolean (optional)
socketNoDelay : Boolean (optional, see http://nodejs.org/api/net.html#net_socket_setnodelay_nodelay)
socketTimeout: Number (optional, see http://nodejs.org/api/net.html#net_socket_settimeout_timeout_callback)
nanos2date: Boolean (optional, default: true)
flipTables: Boolean (optional, default: true)
emptyChar2null: Boolean (optional, default: true)
long2number: Boolean (optional, default: true)
cb: Function(
err,
con)
err:
Error or
undefined
conn:
Connection or
undefined
This is deprecated. Please use the new, mor flexible API above!
host: String (e. g. "localhost")
port: Number (e. g. 5000)
user: String (optional)
password: String (optional)
Is an EventEmitter.
Sync request/response.
s: String
x: Object (optional)
y: Object (optional)
z: Object (optional)
...: Object (optional)
cb: Function(
err,
res)
err:
Error or
undefined
res:
Object or
undefined
Async request.
s: String
x: Object (optional)
y: Object (optional)
z: Object (optional)
...: Object (optional)
cb: Function(
err)
err:
Error or
undefined
cb: Function(
err) (optional)
err:
Error or
undefined
If you use kdb+tick and subscribe like
con.ks(".u.sub[;
]", function(err) { throw err; }) you will receive all Updates via
upd Event.
If the socket emit an
error event.
err:
Error
If the socket emit an
end event.
If the socket emit a
timeout event.
If the socket emit a
close event.
had_error: Boolean (true if the socket had a transmission error)
If you want to create a Pull-Request please make sure that
make test runs without failures.
If you have a kdb+tick setup please also run
make mochait.
make jshint
make mocha
Assumes a running q process on port 5000 with kdb+tick available in QHOME (
QHOME=~/q ~/q/m32/q -p 5000). For the tls tests you will also need a running q process on port 6000 set up to require tls. Instructions for this can be found here. If you are using a self signed certificate you will also need to set the
NODE_TLS_REJECT_UNAUTHORIZED environment variable to
0.
make mochait
make circular