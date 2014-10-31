node-python binding

python bridge for nodejs!

Hyper-beta, don't hesitate to try and report bugs!

Installation

For the module to compile, you need cpython's development headers. Example for Ubuntu : run sudo apt-get install python-dev

Then simply: npm install node-python

Usage

var python = require ( 'node-python' ); var os = python.import( 'os' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); assert(os.path.basename(os.getcwd()) == path.basename(process.cwd()))

You should now go have fun with that and make it brokes :)

Current status

What should work:

Conversion between None and Undefined

Conversion between Python's and Node's Boolean

Conversion between Python's and Node's String

Calling python functions from node

Conversion from Python's Array to Node's Array

What may be broken:

Losing precision from Python's 64 bits Integer to Node's Number

If you're using node v0.6.x (please upgrade) you'll have to manually compile with node-gyp

What's to be done:

Conversion from Node's Array to Python's Array

Pass javascript object to python

Call javascript function from python

What would be realy awesome:

Proper object introspection

History