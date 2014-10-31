node-python binding
python bridge for nodejs!
Hyper-beta, don't hesitate to try and report bugs!
Installation
For the module to compile, you need cpython's development headers.
Example for Ubuntu : run
sudo apt-get install python-dev
Then simply:
npm install node-python
Usage
var python = require('node-python');
var os = python.import('os');
var path = require('path');
assert(os.path.basename(os.getcwd()) == path.basename(process.cwd()))
You should now go have fun with that and make it brokes :)
Current status
What should work:
- Conversion between None and Undefined
- Conversion between Python's and Node's Boolean
- Conversion between Python's and Node's String
- Calling python functions from node
- Conversion from Python's Array to Node's Array
What may be broken:
- Losing precision from Python's 64 bits Integer to Node's Number
- If you're using node v0.6.x (please upgrade) you'll have to manually compile with node-gyp
What's to be done:
- Conversion from Node's Array to Python's Array
- Pass javascript object to python
- Call javascript function from python
What would be realy awesome:
- Proper object introspection
History
- v0.0.4 : 2013-10-09
- use the bindings module to load the native extension
- v0.0.3 : 2013-07-06
- Refactor
- Better type conversion & error handling
- Compilation now properly working on both OSX and Linux. Windows compilation may work too
- v0.0.2 : 2012-12-21