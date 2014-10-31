openbase logo
np

node-python

by Jean-Sébastien Tremblay
0.0.4 (see all)

a binding between node.js (really, the V8 engine) and python. super beta super buggy super great

Readme

node-python binding

python bridge for nodejs!

Hyper-beta, don't hesitate to try and report bugs!

Build Status

Installation

For the module to compile, you need cpython's development headers. Example for Ubuntu : run sudo apt-get install python-dev

Then simply: npm install node-python

Usage


// python stuff
var python = require('node-python');
var os = python.import('os');

// nodejs stuff
var path = require('path');

assert(os.path.basename(os.getcwd()) == path.basename(process.cwd()))

You should now go have fun with that and make it brokes :)

Current status

What should work:

  • Conversion between None and Undefined
  • Conversion between Python's and Node's Boolean
  • Conversion between Python's and Node's String
  • Calling python functions from node
  • Conversion from Python's Array to Node's Array

What may be broken:

  • Losing precision from Python's 64 bits Integer to Node's Number
  • If you're using node v0.6.x (please upgrade) you'll have to manually compile with node-gyp

What's to be done:

  • Conversion from Node's Array to Python's Array
  • Pass javascript object to python
  • Call javascript function from python

What would be realy awesome:

  • Proper object introspection

History

  • v0.0.4 : 2013-10-09
    • use the bindings module to load the native extension
  • v0.0.3 : 2013-07-06
    • Refactor
    • Better type conversion & error handling
    • Compilation now properly working on both OSX and Linux. Windows compilation may work too
  • v0.0.2 : 2012-12-21

