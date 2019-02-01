Pushfication written in Nodejs

How to use

pusher = require ( 'node-push' ) pusher.configure({ apn : { cert : 'cert.pem' key : 'key.pem' expiry : 3600 # seconds sound : 'ping.aiff' useSandbox : false } baidu : { secret : 'your app secret' } mailgun : { domain : 'your-domian.mailgun.org' apiKey : 'appkey' } luosimao : { user : 'username' apiKey : 'apiKey' } }) pusher.mailgun.send({ from : 'SKY <sky@your-domain.mailgun.org>' to : 'xxx@your-domain.com' subject : 'test' html : 'html' text : 'text' 'o:testmode' : true }, (err, ret) -> console .log err, ret ) pusher.apn.send({ deviceToken : 'xxxx' alert : 'new message' badge : 1 sound : 'ping.aiff' extra : {} }) pusher.baidu.send({ messages : JSON .stringify title : 'title' description : 'desc' custom_content : badge: 1 user_id : 'user_id' }) pusher.luosimao.send({ mobile : 1111111111 message : '夏季炎热，注意防暑降温' }, (err, resp) -> console .log err, resp }) pusher.xiaomi.send({ description : "发送内容" pass_through : 1 payload : "urlencode％20内容" registration_id : 'xiaomi token' title : 'today' notify_type : 2 extra : # 额外的数据，key 的用 "extra." 开头 "extra._objectId" : "d2ewed4r" "extra.objectType" : 'reminder' })

others

mailgun subscribe

pusher.mailgun.subscribe( `listAddress` , { subscribed : true address : 'your@exmaple.com' name : 'yourname' description : 'your info' }, (err, ret) -> console .log err, ret )

API

TODO

push a message via APNs to certain device. The object include

deviceToken: hex ed apple device token

ed apple device token alert:

category:

badge:

sound:

return a list with invalid device's hex

push a message via XIAOMI to certain device. The object include

registration_id: (string) xiaomi device token

description:

pass_through:

payload:

title:

notify_type:

return a list with invalid device's hex