Pushfication written in Nodejs
pusher = require('node-push')
pusher.configure({
apn: {
cert: 'cert.pem'
key: 'key.pem'
expiry: 3600 # seconds
sound: 'ping.aiff'
useSandbox: false
}
baidu: {
secret: 'your app secret'
}
mailgun: {
domain: 'your-domian.mailgun.org'
apiKey: 'appkey'
}
luosimao: {
user: 'username'
apiKey: 'apiKey'
}
})
pusher.mailgun.send({
from: 'SKY <sky@your-domain.mailgun.org>'
to: 'xxx@your-domain.com'
subject: 'test'
html: 'html'
text: 'text'
'o:testmode': true
}, (err, ret) ->
console.log err, ret
)
pusher.apn.send({
deviceToken: 'xxxx'
alert: 'new message'
badge: 1
sound: 'ping.aiff'
extra: {}
})
pusher.baidu.send({
messages: JSON.stringify
title: 'title'
description: 'desc'
custom_content:
badge: 1
user_id: 'user_id'
})
pusher.luosimao.send({
mobile: 1111111111
message: '夏季炎热，注意防暑降温'
}, (err, resp) ->
console.log err, resp
})
pusher.xiaomi.send({
description: "发送内容"
pass_through: 1
payload: "urlencode％20内容"
registration_id: 'xiaomi token'
title: 'today'
notify_type: 2
extra: # 额外的数据，key 的用"extra." 开头
"extra._objectId": "d2ewed4r"
"extra.objectType": 'reminder'
})
mailgun subscribe
pusher.mailgun.subscribe(`listAddress`, {
subscribed: true
address: 'your@exmaple.com'
name: 'yourname'
description: 'your info'
}, (err, ret) ->
console.log err, ret
)
push a message via APNs to certain device. The
object include
hexed apple device token
return a list with invalid device's hex
push a message via XIAOMI to certain device. The
object include
return a list with invalid device's hex