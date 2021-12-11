openbase logo
npp

node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch

by oznu
0.10.1-pre.4 (see all)

A parallel fork of node-pty providing ia32, amd64, arm, and aarch64 prebuilt packages for macOS, Windows and Linux (glibc and musl libc).

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.8K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

72

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch

Prebuild Binaries

This project is a parallel fork of node-pty providing prebuilt packages for certain Node.js and Electron versions.

Inspired by daviwil/node-pty-prebuilt.

Usage

Thanks to the excellent prebuild and prebuild-install modules, using this module is extremely easy. You merely have to change your node-pty dependency to node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch and then change any require statements in your code from require('node-pty') to require('node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch').

NOTE: We started shipping prebuilds as of node-pty version 0.8.1, no prior versions are provided! If you were using an earlier version of node-pty you will need to update your code to account for any API changes that may have occurred.

How It Works

We maintain a parallel fork of the node-pty codebase that will be updated as new releases are shipped. When we merge new updates to the code into the prebuilt-multiarch branch, new prebuilt packages for our supported Node.js and Electron versions are updated to the corresponding GitHub release.

When node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch is installed as a package dependency, the install script checks to see if there's a prebuilt package on this repo for the OS, ABI version, and architecture of the current process and then downloads it, extracting it into the module path. If a corresponding prebuilt package is not found, node-gyp is invoked to build the package for the current platform.

Prebuilt Versions

OSArchitectures
macOSx64, arm64
Linux (glibc)ia32, x64, armv6, aarch64
Linux (musl)x64, armv6, aarch64
Windowsia32, x64

*We only provide prebuilt binaries for Node.js 10 and Electron 5.0.0 or higher.

License

  • Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License).
  • Copyright (c) 2016, Daniel Imms (MIT License).
  • Copyright (c) 2018, Microsoft Corporation (MIT License).
  • Copyright (c) 2018, David Wilson (MIT License).
  • Copyright (c) 2018, oznu (MIT License).

