This project is a parallel fork of
node-pty providing prebuilt packages for certain Node.js and Electron versions.
Inspired by daviwil/node-pty-prebuilt.
Thanks to the excellent
prebuild and
prebuild-install modules, using this module is extremely easy. You merely have to change your
node-pty dependency to
node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch and then change any
require statements in your code from
require('node-pty') to
require('node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch').
NOTE: We started shipping prebuilds as of node-pty version 0.8.1, no prior versions are provided! If you were using an earlier version of
node-pty you will need to update your code to account for any API changes that may have occurred.
We maintain a parallel fork of the
node-pty codebase that will be updated as new releases are shipped. When we merge new updates to the code into the
prebuilt-multiarch branch, new prebuilt packages for our supported Node.js and Electron versions are updated to the corresponding GitHub release.
When
node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch is installed as a package dependency, the install script checks to see if there's a prebuilt package on this repo for the OS, ABI version, and architecture of the current process and then downloads it, extracting it into the module path. If a corresponding prebuilt package is not found,
node-gyp is invoked to build the package for the current platform.
|OS
|Architectures
|macOS
|x64, arm64
|Linux (glibc)
|ia32, x64, armv6, aarch64
|Linux (musl)
|x64, armv6, aarch64
|Windows
|ia32, x64
*We only provide prebuilt binaries for Node.js 10 and Electron 5.0.0 or higher.