This project is a parallel fork of node-pty providing prebuilt packages for certain Node.js and Electron versions.

Inspired by daviwil/node-pty-prebuilt.

Usage

Thanks to the excellent prebuild and prebuild-install modules, using this module is extremely easy. You merely have to change your node-pty dependency to node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch and then change any require statements in your code from require('node-pty') to require('node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch') .

NOTE: We started shipping prebuilds as of node-pty version 0.8.1, no prior versions are provided! If you were using an earlier version of node-pty you will need to update your code to account for any API changes that may have occurred.

How It Works

We maintain a parallel fork of the node-pty codebase that will be updated as new releases are shipped. When we merge new updates to the code into the prebuilt-multiarch branch, new prebuilt packages for our supported Node.js and Electron versions are updated to the corresponding GitHub release.

When node-pty-prebuilt-multiarch is installed as a package dependency, the install script checks to see if there's a prebuilt package on this repo for the OS, ABI version, and architecture of the current process and then downloads it, extracting it into the module path. If a corresponding prebuilt package is not found, node-gyp is invoked to build the package for the current platform.

Prebuilt Versions

OS Architectures macOS x64, arm64 Linux (glibc) ia32, x64, armv6, aarch64 Linux (musl) x64, armv6, aarch64 Windows ia32, x64

*We only provide prebuilt binaries for Node.js 10 and Electron 5.0.0 or higher.

License