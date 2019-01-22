This project is a parallel fork of
node-pty
providing prebuilt packages for certain Node.js and Electron versions.
Thanks to the excellent
prebuild and
prebuild-install modules, using this module
is extremely easy. You merely have to change your
node-pty dependency to
node-pty-prebuilt and then change any
require statements in your code from
require('node-pty') to
require('node-pty-prebuilt').
NOTE: We started shipping prebuilds as of node-pty version 0.7.3, no prior versions are provided! If you were using an earlier version of
node-ptyyou will need to update your code to account for any API changes that may have occurred.
We maintain a parallel fork of the
node-pty codebase that will be updated as new
releases are shipped. When we merge new updates to the code into the
prebuild
branch, new prebuilt packages for our supported Node.js and Electron versions
are updated to the corresponding GitHub release.
When
node-pty-prebuilt is installed as a package dependency, the
install script
checks to see if there's a prebuilt package on this repo for the OS, ABI version,
and architecture of the current process and then downloads it, extracting it into
the module path. If a corresponding prebuilt package is not found,
node-gyp
is invoked to build the package for the current platform.
We currently build packages for all versions of Node.js and Electron that are
supported by the
prebuild module. You can see the full list of versions by checking
out the
supportedTargets
list in
node-abi.
Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2016, Daniel Imms (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2018, Microsoft Corporation (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2018, David Wilson (MIT License).