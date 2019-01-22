openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npp

node-pty-prebuilt

by David Wilson
0.7.6 (see all)

A parallel fork of node-pty providing prebuilt packages for Node.js and Electron.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-pty-prebuilt

Travis CI build status Appveyor build status

This project is a parallel fork of node-pty providing prebuilt packages for certain Node.js and Electron versions.

Usage

Thanks to the excellent prebuild and prebuild-install modules, using this module is extremely easy. You merely have to change your node-pty dependency to node-pty-prebuilt and then change any require statements in your code from require('node-pty') to require('node-pty-prebuilt').

NOTE: We started shipping prebuilds as of node-pty version 0.7.3, no prior versions are provided! If you were using an earlier version of node-pty you will need to update your code to account for any API changes that may have occurred.

How It Works

We maintain a parallel fork of the node-pty codebase that will be updated as new releases are shipped. When we merge new updates to the code into the prebuild branch, new prebuilt packages for our supported Node.js and Electron versions are updated to the corresponding GitHub release.

When node-pty-prebuilt is installed as a package dependency, the install script checks to see if there's a prebuilt package on this repo for the OS, ABI version, and architecture of the current process and then downloads it, extracting it into the module path. If a corresponding prebuilt package is not found, node-gyp is invoked to build the package for the current platform.

Prebuilt Versions

We currently build packages for all versions of Node.js and Electron that are supported by the prebuild module. You can see the full list of versions by checking out the supportedTargets list in node-abi.

License

Copyright (c) 2012-2015, Christopher Jeffrey (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2016, Daniel Imms (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2018, Microsoft Corporation (MIT License). Copyright (c) 2018, David Wilson (MIT License).

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial