Easily pruning unneeded files from node_modules .

Original script written by gpittarelli and neophob.

Use cases:

Optmize for sizes for aws lambda functions

You haven't heard of yarn and yarn autoclean

Docker

cd to project root and issue the following command.

docker run --rm -v ${PWD} :/app hochzehn/node-prune

Installation

npm install -g node-prune

Usage

cd to project root and issue the following command.

node-prune

Output

Before : 135M . After : 112M .

License

MIT