np

node-print

by 高云 墨智
0.0.4 (see all)

printf in JavaScript

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Readme

Print Tool

  1. printf in JavaScript
  2. Prettify log's color
  3. Prettify JSONArray to table
  4. Simple date format

Installation

npm install node-print

printf in JavaScript

// syntax
exports.pf(format, args)
format
    %-ms    - String
    %-m.nd  - Number (both integer and float)
    %-mj    - JSON

// examples
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 1, 1, 12345, '1');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 2, 12, 1234, '123');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 3, 123, 123, '123456');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 4, 1234, 12, '123456789');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 5, 12345, 1, '1234567890');
print.pf('%s %10.1d %-10s %10s', 6, 1.123, 123456, '1234567890123');
print.pf('%s %3s %3s %3s', 7, 1234, 12345, 123456);

// out
1          1 12345               1
2         12 1234              123
3        123 123            123456
4       1234 12          123456789
5      12345 1          1234567890
6        1.1 123456     1234567890123
7 1234 12345 123456

Prettify log's color

// examples
var out = 'http://nuysoft.com/ nuysoft@gmail.com';
// 
console.log(out.red);
print.red(out);
print.color('red', out);
// 
print.bold(out);
print.italic(out);
print.underline(out);
print.inverse(out);
print.white(out);
print.grey(out);
print.black(out);
print.blue(out);
print.cyan(out);
print.green(out);
print.magenta(out);
print.red(out);
print.yellow(out);

Prettify JSONArray to table

// examples
var list = [
    { id: 1, foo: 'f', bar: 'barbarbarbar' },
    { id: 2, foo: 'foo', bar: 'barbar' },
    { id: 3, foo: 'foofoo', bar: 'bar' },
    { id: 4, foo: 'foofoofoofoo', bar: 'b', fb: 'foobar' }
];
print.pt(list);

// out
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+
| id | foo          | bar          | fb        |
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+
| 1  | f            | barbarbarbar | undefined |
| 2  | foo          | barbar       | undefined |
| 3  | foofoo       | bar          | undefined |
| 4  | foofoofoofoo | b            | foobar    |
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+

Simple date format

Pattern Letters

Format  Description                                                 Example
------- ----------------------------------------------------------- -------
yyyy    A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits           1999 or 2003
yy      A two digit representation of a year                        99 or 03
y       A two digit representation of a year                        99 or 03
MM      Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros       01 to 12
M       Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros    1 to 12
dd      Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros               01 to 31
d       Day of the month without leading zeros                      1 to 31
HH      24-hour format of an hour with leading zeros                00 to 23
H       24-hour format of an hour without leading zeros             0 to 23
hh      12-hour format of an hour without leading zeros             1 to 12
h       12-hour format of an hour with leading zeros                01 to 12
mm      Minutes, with leading zeros                                 00 to 59
m       Minutes, without leading zeros                              0 to 59
ss      Seconds, with leading zeros                                 00 to 59
s       Seconds, without leading zeros                              0 to 59
SS      Milliseconds, with leading zeros                            000 to 999
S       Milliseconds, without leading zeros                         0 to 999
A       Uppercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem                   AM or PM
a       Lowercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem                   am or pm

Examples

print.pln(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd A HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd a HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'yy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'y-MM-dd HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'y-M-d H:m:s');

