Installation

npm install node-print

printf in JavaScript

// syntax exports.pf(format, args) format %-ms - String %-m.nd - Number (both integer and float) %-mj - JSON // examples print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 1 , 1 , 12345 , '1' ); print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 2 , 12 , 1234 , '123' ); print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 3 , 123 , 123 , '123456' ); print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 4 , 1234 , 12 , '123456789' ); print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 5 , 12345 , 1 , '1234567890' ); print.pf('%s %10.1d %-10s %10s', 6 , 1.123 , 123456 , '1234567890123' ); print.pf('%s %3s %3s %3s', 7 , 1234 , 12345 , 123456 ); // out 1 1 12345 1 2 12 1234 123 3 123 123 123456 4 1234 12 123456789 5 12345 1 1234567890 6 1.1 123456 1234567890123 7 1234 12345 123456

Prettify log's color

var out = 'http://nuysoft.com/ nuysoft@gmail.com' ; console.log(out.red); print .red(out); print .color( 'red' , out); print .bold(out); print .italic(out); print .underline(out); print .inverse(out); print .white(out); print .grey(out); print .black(out); print .blue(out); print .cyan(out); print .green(out); print .magenta(out); print .red(out); print .yellow(out);

Prettify JSONArray to table

var list = [ { id: 1, foo: 'f', bar: 'barbarbarbar' }, { id: 2, foo: 'foo', bar: 'barbar' }, { id: 3, foo: 'foofoo', bar: 'bar' }, { id: 4, foo: 'foofoofoofoo', bar: 'b', fb: 'foobar' } ]; print.pt(list); +----+ -------------- +--------------+ -----------+ | id | foo | bar | fb | +----+--------------+--------------+-----------+ | 1 | f | barbarbarbar | undefined | | 2 | foo | barbar | undefined | | 3 | foofoo | bar | undefined | | 4 | foofoofoofoo | b | foobar | +----+--------------+--------------+-----------+

Pattern Letters

Format Description Example yyyy A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits 1999 or 2003 yy A two digit representation of a year 99 or 03 y A two digit representation of a year 99 or 03 MM Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros 01 to 12 M Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros 1 to 12 dd Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros 01 to 31 d Day of the month without leading zeros 1 to 31 HH 24 -hour format of an hour with leading zeros 00 to 23 H 24 -hour format of an hour without leading zeros 0 to 23 hh 12 -hour format of an hour without leading zeros 1 to 12 h 12 -hour format of an hour with leading zeros 01 to 12 mm Minutes, with leading zeros 00 to 59 m Minutes, without leading zeros 0 to 59 ss Seconds, with leading zeros 00 to 59 s Seconds, without leading zeros 0 to 59 SS Milliseconds, with leading zeros 000 to 999 S Milliseconds, without leading zeros 0 to 999 A Uppercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem AM or PM a Lowercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem am or pm

Examples