- printf in JavaScript
- Prettify log's color
- Prettify JSONArray to table
- Simple date format
Installation
npm install node-print
printf in JavaScript
// syntax
exports.pf(format, args)
format
%-ms - String
%-m.nd - Number (both integer and float)
%-mj - JSON
// examples
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 1, 1, 12345, '1');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 2, 12, 1234, '123');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 3, 123, 123, '123456');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 4, 1234, 12, '123456789');
print.pf('%s %10s %-10s %10s', 5, 12345, 1, '1234567890');
print.pf('%s %10.1d %-10s %10s', 6, 1.123, 123456, '1234567890123');
print.pf('%s %3s %3s %3s', 7, 1234, 12345, 123456);
// out
1 1 12345 1
2 12 1234 123
3 123 123 123456
4 1234 12 123456789
5 12345 1 1234567890
6 1.1 123456 1234567890123
7 1234 12345 123456
Prettify log's color
var out = 'http://nuysoft.com/ nuysoft@gmail.com';
console.log(out.red);
print.red(out);
print.color('red', out);
print.bold(out);
print.italic(out);
print.underline(out);
print.inverse(out);
print.white(out);
print.grey(out);
print.black(out);
print.blue(out);
print.cyan(out);
print.green(out);
print.magenta(out);
print.red(out);
print.yellow(out);
Prettify JSONArray to table
var list = [
{ id: 1, foo: 'f', bar: 'barbarbarbar' },
{ id: 2, foo: 'foo', bar: 'barbar' },
{ id: 3, foo: 'foofoo', bar: 'bar' },
{ id: 4, foo: 'foofoofoofoo', bar: 'b', fb: 'foobar' }
];
print.pt(list);
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+
| id | foo | bar | fb |
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+
| 1 | f | barbarbarbar | undefined |
| 2 | foo | barbar | undefined |
| 3 | foofoo | bar | undefined |
| 4 | foofoofoofoo | b | foobar |
+----+--------------+--------------+-----------+
Simple date format
Pattern Letters
Format Description Example
yyyy A full numeric representation of a year, 4 digits 1999 or 2003
yy A two digit representation of a year 99 or 03
y A two digit representation of a year 99 or 03
MM Numeric representation of a month, with leading zeros 01 to 12
M Numeric representation of a month, without leading zeros 1 to 12
dd Day of the month, 2 digits with leading zeros 01 to 31
d Day of the month without leading zeros 1 to 31
HH 24-hour format of an hour with leading zeros 00 to 23
H 24-hour format of an hour without leading zeros 0 to 23
hh 12-hour format of an hour without leading zeros 1 to 12
h 12-hour format of an hour with leading zeros 01 to 12
mm Minutes, with leading zeros 00 to 59
m Minutes, without leading zeros 0 to 59
ss Seconds, with leading zeros 00 to 59
s Seconds, without leading zeros 0 to 59
SS Milliseconds, with leading zeros 000 to 999
S Milliseconds, without leading zeros 0 to 999
A Uppercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem AM or PM
a Lowercase Ante meridiem and Post meridiem am or pm
Examples
print.pln(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd A HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'yyyy-MM-dd a HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'yy-MM-dd HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'y-MM-dd HH:mm:ss');
print.pln(new Date(), 'y-M-d H:m:s');