A node-pre-gyp module which provides the ability to publish to GitHub releases.

Usage

Instead of node-pre-gyp publish use node-pre-gyp-github publish

Options for publish command

--silent : Turns verbose messages off.

--release : Publish the GitHub Release immediately instead of creating a Draft. For Ex. node-pre-gyp-github publish --release

Install

npm install -g node-pre-gyp-github

Configuration

This module is intended to be used with node-pre-gyp. Therefore, be sure to configure and install node-pre-gyp first. After having done that, within package.json update the binary properties host and remote_path so it matches the following format:

"host" : "https://github.com/[owner]/[repo]/releases/download/" , "remote_path" : "{version}"

Be sure to replace [owner] , [repo] , with actual values, but DO NOT replace {version} with actual version.

WARNING: Variable substitutions are not supported on the host property and on the remote_path only {version} placeholder is supported. The value of remote_path after substitution will become a release tag name. Do not use forbidden git tag characters for version and remote_path properties.

Within GitHub, create a new authorization:

go to Settings click Personal access tokens click Generate new token Select "public_repo" and "repo_deployment" Generate Token copy the key that's generated and set NODE_PRE_GYP_GITHUB_TOKEN environment variable to it. Within your command prompt:

SET NODE_PRE_GYP_GITHUB_TOKEN=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Example (Publish to GitHub as a Draft Release)

node-pre-gyp configure node-pre-gyp build node-pre-gyp package node-pre-gyp-github publish

Example (Publish to GitHub as a Release)