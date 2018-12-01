Instead of
node-pre-gyp publish use
node-pre-gyp-github publish
--silent : Turns verbose messages off.
--release : Publish the GitHub Release immediately instead of creating a Draft.
For Ex.
node-pre-gyp-github publish --release
npm install -g node-pre-gyp-github
This module is intended to be used with node-pre-gyp. Therefore, be sure to configure and install node-pre-gyp first. After having done that, within
package.json update the
binary properties
host and
remote_path so it matches the following format:
"host": "https://github.com/[owner]/[repo]/releases/download/",
"remote_path": "{version}"
Be sure to replace
[owner],
[repo], with actual values,
but DO NOT replace
{version} with actual version.
WARNING: Variable substitutions are not supported on the
host property and on the
remote_path only
{version} placeholder is supported. The value of
remote_path after substitution will become a release tag name. Do not use forbidden git tag characters for
version and
remote_path properties.
Within GitHub, create a new authorization:
SET NODE_PRE_GYP_GITHUB_TOKEN=XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX