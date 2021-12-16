@mapbox/node-pre-gyp stands between npm and node-gyp and offers a cross-platform method of binary deployment.
On Feb 9th, 2021
@mapbox/node-pre-gyp@1.0.0 was released. Older, unscoped versions that are not part of the
@mapbox org are deprecated and only
@mapbox/node-pre-gyp will see updates going forward. To upgrade to the new package do:
npm uninstall node-pre-gyp --save
npm install @mapbox/node-pre-gyp --save
node-pre-gyp that can install your package's C++ module from a binary.
require('@mapbox/node-pre-gyp').find
For a hello world example of a module packaged with
node-pre-gyp see https://github.com/springmeyer/node-addon-example and the wiki for real world examples.
See the Frequently Ask Questions.
node-pre-gyp is designed to be installed as a local dependency of your Node.js C++ addon and accessed like:
./node_modules/.bin/node-pre-gyp --help
But you can also install it globally:
npm install @mapbox/node-pre-gyp -g
View all possible commands:
node-pre-gyp --help
You can also chain commands:
node-pre-gyp clean build unpublish publish info
Options include:
-C/--directory: run the command in this directory
--build-from-source: build from source instead of using pre-built binary
--update-binary: reinstall by replacing previously installed local binary with remote binary
--runtime=node-webkit: customize the runtime:
node,
electron and
node-webkit are the valid options
--fallback-to-build: fallback to building from source if pre-built binary is not available
--target=0.4.0: Pass the target node or node-webkit version to compile against
--target_arch=ia32: Pass the target arch and override the host
arch. Valid values are 'ia32','x64', or
arm.
--target_platform=win32: Pass the target platform and override the host
platform. Valid values are
linux,
darwin,
win32,
sunos,
freebsd,
openbsd, and
aix.
Both
--build-from-source and
--fallback-to-build can be passed alone or they can provide values. You can pass
--fallback-to-build=false to override the option as declared in package.json. In addition to being able to pass
--build-from-source you can also pass
--build-from-source=myapp where
myapp is the name of your module.
For example:
npm install --build-from-source=myapp. This is useful if:
myapp is referenced in the package.json of a larger app and therefore
myapp is being installed as a dependency with
npm install.
node-pre-gyp
myapp and the other modules.
This is a guide to configuring your module to use node-pre-gyp.
package.json
@mapbox/node-pre-gyp to
dependencies
aws-sdk as a
devDependency
install script
binary object
This looks like:
"dependencies" : {
"@mapbox/node-pre-gyp": "1.x"
},
"devDependencies": {
"aws-sdk": "2.x"
}
"scripts": {
"install": "node-pre-gyp install --fallback-to-build"
},
"binary": {
"module_name": "your_module",
"module_path": "./lib/binding/",
"host": "https://your_module.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com"
}
For a full example see node-addon-examples's package.json.
Let's break this down:
node-pre-gyp
aws-sdk so that you can run
node-pre-gyp publish locally or a CI system. We recommend using
devDependencies only since
aws-sdk is large and not needed for
node-pre-gyp install since it only uses http to fetch binaries
scripts section should override the
install target with
"install": "node-pre-gyp install --fallback-to-build". This allows node-pre-gyp to be used instead of the default npm behavior of always source compiling with
node-gyp directly.
binary section describing key properties you provide to allow node-pre-gyp to package optimally. They are detailed below.
Note: in the past we recommended putting
@mapbox/node-pre-gyp in the
bundledDependencies, but we no longer recommend this. In the past there were npm bugs (with node versions 0.10.x) that could lead to node-pre-gyp not being available at the right time during install (unless we bundled). This should no longer be the case. Also, for a time we recommended using
"preinstall": "npm install @mapbox/node-pre-gyp" as an alternative method to avoid needing to bundle. But this did not behave predictably across all npm versions - see https://github.com/mapbox/node-pre-gyp/issues/260 for the details. So we do not recommend using
preinstall to install
@mapbox/node-pre-gyp. More history on this at https://github.com/strongloop/fsevents/issues/157#issuecomment-265545908.
binary object has three required properties
The name of your native node module. This value must:
-)
.node extension.
The location your native module is placed after a build. This should be an empty directory without other Javascript files. This entire directory will be packaged in the binary tarball. When installing from a remote package this directory will be overwritten with the contents of the tarball.
Note: This property supports variables based on Versioning.
A url to the remote location where you've published tarball binaries (must be
https not
http).
It is highly recommended that you use Amazon S3. The reasons are:
publish and
info only work with an S3 host.
Why then not require S3? Because while some applications using node-pre-gyp need to distribute binaries as large as 20-30 MB, others might have very small binaries and might wish to store them in a GitHub repo. This is not recommended, but if an author really wants to host in a non-S3 location then it should be possible.
It should also be mentioned that there is an optional and entirely separate npm module called node-pre-gyp-github which is intended to complement node-pre-gyp and be installed along with it. It provides the ability to store and publish your binaries within your repositories GitHub Releases if you would rather not use S3 directly. Installation and usage instructions can be found here, but the basic premise is that instead of using the
node-pre-gyp publish command you would use
node-pre-gyp-github publish.
binary object other optional S3 properties
If you are not using a standard s3 path like
bucket_name.s3(.-)region.amazonaws.com, you might get an error on
publish because node-pre-gyp extracts the region and bucket from the
host url. For example, you may have an on-premises s3-compatible storage server, or may have configured a specific dns redirecting to an s3 endpoint. In these cases, you can explicitly set the
region and
bucket properties to tell node-pre-gyp to use these values instead of guessing from the
host property. The following values can be used in the
binary section:
The url to the remote server root location (must be
https not
http).
The bucket name where your tarball binaries should be located.
Your S3 server region.
Set
s3ForcePathStyle to true if the endpoint url should not be prefixed with the bucket name. If false (default), the server endpoint would be constructed as
bucket_name.your_server.com.
binary object has optional properties
It is recommended that you customize this property. This is an extra path to use for publishing and finding remote tarballs. The default value for
remote_path is
"" meaning that if you do not provide it then all packages will be published at the base of the
host. It is recommended to provide a value like
./{name}/v{version} to help organize remote packages in the case that you choose to publish multiple node addons to the same
host.
Note: This property supports variables based on Versioning.
It is not recommended to override this property unless you are also overriding the
remote_path. This is the versioned name of the remote tarball containing the binary
.node module and any supporting files you've placed inside the
module_path directory. Unless you specify
package_name in your
package.json then it defaults to
{module_name}-v{version}-{node_abi}-{platform}-{arch}.tar.gz which allows your binary to work across node versions, platforms, and architectures. If you are using
remote_path that is also versioned by
./{module_name}/v{version} then you could remove these variables from the
package_name and just use:
{node_abi}-{platform}-{arch}.tar.gz. Then your remote tarball will be looked up at, for example,
https://example.com/your-module/v0.1.0/node-v11-linux-x64.tar.gz.
Avoiding the version of your module in the
package_name and instead only embedding in a directory name can be useful when you want to make a quick tag of your module that does not change any C++ code. In this case you can just copy binaries to the new version behind the scenes like:
aws s3 sync --acl public-read s3://mapbox-node-binary/sqlite3/v3.0.3/ s3://mapbox-node-binary/sqlite3/v3.0.4/
Note: This property supports variables based on Versioning.
node-pre-gyp calls out to
node-gyp to compile the module and passes variables along like module_name and module_path.
A new target must be added to
binding.gyp that moves the compiled
.node module from
./build/Release/module_name.node into the directory specified by
module_path.
Add a target like this at the end of your
targets list:
{
"target_name": "action_after_build",
"type": "none",
"dependencies": [ "<(module_name)" ],
"copies": [
{
"files": [ "<(PRODUCT_DIR)/<(module_name).node" ],
"destination": "<(module_path)"
}
]
}
For a full example see node-addon-example's binding.gyp.
.node
Inside the main js file that requires your addon module you are likely currently doing:
var binding = require('../build/Release/binding.node');
or:
var bindings = require('./bindings')
Change those lines to:
var binary = require('@mapbox/node-pre-gyp');
var path = require('path');
var binding_path = binary.find(path.resolve(path.join(__dirname,'./package.json')));
var binding = require(binding_path);
For a full example see node-addon-example's index.js
Now build your module from source:
npm install --build-from-source
The
--build-from-source tells
node-pre-gyp to not look for a remote package and instead dispatch to node-gyp to build.
Now
node-pre-gyp should now also be installed as a local dependency so the command line tool it offers can be found at
./node_modules/.bin/node-pre-gyp.
Now
npm test should work just as it did before.
Then package your app:
./node_modules/.bin/node-pre-gyp package
Once packaged, now you can publish:
Currently the
publish command pushes your binary to S3. This requires:
aws-sdk with
npm install aws-sdk
host points to an S3 http or https endpoint.
You can also host your binaries elsewhere. To do this requires:
package command to an
https endpoint
host value points to your custom
https endpoint.
Now you need to publish builds for all the platforms and node versions you wish to support. This is best automated.
Now publish your module to the npm registry. Users will now be able to install your module from a binary.
What will happen is this:
npm install <your package> will pull from the npm registry
install script which will call out to
node-pre-gyp
node-pre-gyp will fetch the binary
.node module and unpack in the right place
If a a binary was not available for a given platform and
--fallback-to-build was used then
node-gyp rebuild will be called to try to source compile the module.
It may be that you want to work with two s3 buckets, one for staging and one for production; this arrangement makes it less likely to accidentally overwrite a production binary. It also allows the production environment to have more restrictive permissions than staging while still enabling publishing when developing and testing.
The binary.host property can be set at execution time. In order to do so all of the following conditions must be true.
If any of these checks fail then the operation will not perform execution time determination of the s3 target.
If the command being executed is either "publish" or "unpublish" then the default is set to
binary.staging_host. In all other cases
the default is
binary.production_host.
The command-line options
--s3_host=staging or
--s3_host=production override the default. If
s3_host
is present and not
staging or
production an exception is thrown.
This allows installing from staging by specifying
--s3_host=staging. And it requires specifying
--s3_option=production in order to publish to, or unpublish from, production, making accidental errors less likely.
Node-API, which was previously known as N-API, is an ABI-stable alternative to previous technologies such as nan which are tied to a specific Node runtime engine. Node-API is Node runtime engine agnostic and guarantees modules created today will continue to run, without changes, into the future.
Using
node-pre-gyp with Node-API projects requires a handful of additional configuration values and imposes some additional requirements.
The most significant difference is that an Node-API module can be coded to target multiple Node-API versions. Therefore, an Node-API module must declare in its
package.json file which Node-API versions the module is designed to run against. In addition, since multiple builds may be required for a single module, path and file names must be specified in way that avoids naming conflicts.
napi_versions array property
A Node-API module must declare in its
package.json file, the Node-API versions the module is intended to support. This is accomplished by including an
napi-versions array property in the
binary object. For example:
"binary": {
"module_name": "your_module",
"module_path": "your_module_path",
"host": "https://your_bucket.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com",
"napi_versions": [1,3]
}
If the
napi_versions array property is not present,
node-pre-gyp operates as it always has. Including the
napi_versions array property instructs
node-pre-gyp that this is a Node-API module build.
When the
napi_versions array property is present,
node-pre-gyp fires off multiple operations, one for each of the Node-API versions in the array. In the example above, two operations are initiated, one for Node-API version 1 and second for Node-API version 3. How this version number is communicated is described next.
napi_build_version value
For each of the Node-API module operations
node-pre-gyp initiates, it ensures that the
napi_build_version is set appropriately.
This value is of importance in two areas:
node-pre-gyp itself which must assign appropriate path and file names to avoid collisions.
NAPI_VERSION for the C/C++ code
The
napi_build_version value is communicated to the C/C++ code by adding this code to the
binding.gyp file:
"defines": [
"NAPI_VERSION=<(napi_build_version)",
]
This ensures that
NAPI_VERSION, an integer value, is declared appropriately to the C/C++ code for each build.
Note that earlier versions of this document recommended defining the symbol
NAPI_BUILD_VERSION.
NAPI_VERSIONis preferred because it used by the Node-API C/C++ headers to configure the specific Node-API versions being requested.
package.json
Since
node-pre-gyp fires off multiple operations for each request, it is essential that path and file names be created in such a way as to avoid collisions. This is accomplished by imposing additional path and file naming requirements.
Specifically, when performing Node-API builds, the
{napi_build_version} text configuration value must be present in the
module_path property. In addition, the
{napi_build_version} text configuration value must be present in either the
remote_path or
package_name property. (No problem if it's in both.)
Here's an example:
"binary": {
"module_name": "your_module",
"module_path": "./lib/binding/napi-v{napi_build_version}",
"remote_path": "./{module_name}/v{version}/{configuration}/",
"package_name": "{platform}-{arch}-napi-v{napi_build_version}.tar.gz",
"host": "https://your_bucket.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com",
"napi_versions": [1,3]
}
You may have a legacy native add-on that you wish to continue supporting for those versions of Node that do not support Node-API, as you add Node-API support for later Node versions. This can be accomplished by specifying the
node_napi_label configuration value in the package.json
binary.package_name property.
Placing the configuration value
node_napi_label in the package.json
binary.package_name property instructs
node-pre-gyp to build all viable Node-API binaries supported by the current Node instance. If the current Node instance does not support Node-API,
node-pre-gyp will request a traditional, non-Node-API build.
The configuration value
node_napi_label is set by
node-pre-gyp to the type of build created,
napi or
node, and the version number. For Node-API builds, the string contains the Node-API version nad has values like
napi-v3. For traditional, non-Node-API builds, the string contains the ABI version with values like
node-v46.
Here's how the
binary configuration above might be changed to support both Node-API and NAN builds:
"binary": {
"module_name": "your_module",
"module_path": "./lib/binding/{node_napi_label}",
"remote_path": "./{module_name}/v{version}/{configuration}/",
"package_name": "{platform}-{arch}-{node_napi_label}.tar.gz",
"host": "https://your_bucket.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com",
"napi_versions": [1,3]
}
The C/C++ symbol
NAPI_VERSION can be used to distinguish Node-API and non-Node-API builds. The value of
NAPI_VERSION is set to the integer Node-API version for Node-API builds and is set to
0 for non-Node-API builds.
For example:
#if NAPI_VERSION
// Node-API code goes here
#else
// NAN code goes here
#endif
The following two configuration values, which were implemented in previous versions of
node-pre-gyp, continue to exist, but have been replaced by the
node_napi_label configuration value described above.
napi_version If Node-API is supported by the currently executing Node instance, this value is the Node-API version number supported by Node. If Node-API is not supported, this value is an empty string.
node_abi_napi If the value returned for
napi_version is non empty, this value is
'napi'. If the value returned for
napi_version is empty, this value is the value returned for
node_abi.
These values are present for use in the
binding.gyp file and may be used as
{napi_version} and
{node_abi_napi} for text substituion in the
binary properties of the
package.json file.
You can host wherever you choose but S3 is cheap,
node-pre-gyp publish expects it, and S3 can be integrated well with Travis.ci to automate builds for OS X and Ubuntu, and with Appveyor to automate builds for Windows. Here is an approach to do this:
First, get setup locally and test the workflow:
And have your key and secret key ready for writing to the bucket.
It is recommended to create a IAM user with a policy that only gives permissions to the specific bucket you plan to publish to. This can be done in the IAM console by: 1) adding a new user, 2) choosing
Attach User Policy, 3) Using the
Policy Generator, 4) selecting
Amazon S3 for the service, 5) adding the actions:
DeleteObject,
GetObject,
GetObjectAcl,
ListBucket,
HeadBucket,
PutObject,
PutObjectAcl, 6) adding an ARN of
arn:aws:s3:::bucket/* (replacing
bucket with your bucket name), and finally 7) clicking
Add Statement and saving the policy. It should generate a policy like:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "objects",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": [
"s3:PutObject",
"s3:GetObjectAcl",
"s3:GetObject",
"s3:DeleteObject",
"s3:PutObjectAcl"
],
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-bucket-name/*"
},
{
"Sid": "bucket",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "s3:ListBucket",
"Resource": "arn:aws:s3:::your-bucket-name"
},
{
"Sid": "buckets",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "s3:HeadBucket",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
Either install it globally:
npm install node-pre-gyp -g
Or put the local version on your PATH
export PATH=`pwd`/node_modules/.bin/:$PATH
It is recommended to configure the AWS JS SDK v2 used internally by
node-pre-gyp by setting these environment variables:
But also you can also use the
Shared Config File mentioned in the AWS JS SDK v2 docs
Install the
aws-sdk:
npm install aws-sdk
Then publish:
node-pre-gyp package publish
Note: if you hit an error like
Hostname/IP doesn't match certificate's altnames it may mean that you need to provide the
region option in your config.
Appveyor can build binaries and publish the results per commit and supports:
For an example of doing this see node-sqlite3's appveyor.yml.
Below is a guide to getting set up:
Go to https://ci.appveyor.com/signup/free and sign in with your GitHub account.
Go to https://ci.appveyor.com/projects/new and select the GitHub repo for your module
Once you have committed an
appveyor.yml (appveyor.yml reference) to your GitHub repo and pushed it AppVeyor should automatically start building your project.
Encrypt your S3 AWS keys by going to https://ci.appveyor.com/tools/encrypt and hitting the
encrypt button.
Then paste the result into your
appveyor.yml
environment:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID:
secure: Dn9HKdLNYvDgPdQOzRq/DqZ/MPhjknRHB1o+/lVU8MA=
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY:
secure: W1rwNoSnOku1r+28gnoufO8UA8iWADmL1LiiwH9IOkIVhDTNGdGPJqAlLjNqwLnL
NOTE: keys are per account but not per repo (this is difference than Travis where keys are per repo but not related to the account used to encrypt them).
Just put
node-pre-gyp package publish in your
appveyor.yml after
npm install.
You might wish to publish binaries only on a specific commit. To do this you could borrow from the Travis CI idea of commit keywords and add special handling for commit messages with
[publish binary]:
SET CM=%APPVEYOR_REPO_COMMIT_MESSAGE%
if not "%CM%" == "%CM:[publish binary]=%" node-pre-gyp --msvs_version=2013 publish
If your commit message contains special characters (e.g.
&) this method might fail. An alternative is to use PowerShell, which gives you additional possibilities, like ignoring case by using
ToLower():
ps: if($env:APPVEYOR_REPO_COMMIT_MESSAGE.ToLower().Contains('[publish binary]')) { node-pre-gyp --msvs_version=2013 publish }
Remember this publishing is not the same as
npm publish. We're just talking about the binary module here and not your entire npm package.
Travis can push to S3 after a successful build and supports both:
For an example of doing this see node-add-example's .travis.yml.
Note: if you need 32 bit binaries, this can be done from a 64 bit Travis machine. See the node-sqlite3 scripts for an example of doing this.
Below is a guide to getting set up:
gem install travis
Make sure you run this command from within the directory of your module.
Use
travis-encrypt like:
travis encrypt AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=${node_pre_gyp_accessKeyId}
travis encrypt AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=${node_pre_gyp_secretAccessKey}
Then put those values in your
.travis.yml like:
env:
global:
- secure: F+sEL/v56CzHqmCSSES4pEyC9NeQlkoR0Gs/ZuZxX1ytrj8SKtp3MKqBj7zhIclSdXBz4Ev966Da5ctmcTd410p0b240MV6BVOkLUtkjZJyErMBOkeb8n8yVfSoeMx8RiIhBmIvEn+rlQq+bSFis61/JkE9rxsjkGRZi14hHr4M=
- secure: o2nkUQIiABD139XS6L8pxq3XO5gch27hvm/gOdV+dzNKc/s2KomVPWcOyXNxtJGhtecAkABzaW8KHDDi5QL1kNEFx6BxFVMLO8rjFPsMVaBG9Ks6JiDQkkmrGNcnVdxI/6EKTLHTH5WLsz8+J7caDBzvKbEfTux5EamEhxIWgrI=
More details on Travis encryption at http://about.travis-ci.org/docs/user/encryption-keys/.
Just put
node-pre-gyp package publish in your
.travis.yml after
npm install.
If you want binaries for OS X in addition to linux you can enable multi-os for Travis
Use a configuration like:
language: cpp
os:
- linux
- osx
env:
matrix:
- NODE_VERSION="4"
- NODE_VERSION="6"
before_install:
- rm -rf ~/.nvm/ && git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/creationix/nvm.git ~/.nvm
- source ~/.nvm/nvm.sh
- nvm install $NODE_VERSION
- nvm use $NODE_VERSION
See Travis OS X Gotchas for why we replace
language: node_js and
node_js: sections with
language: cpp and a custom matrix.
Also create platform specific sections for any deps that need install. For example if you need libpng:
- if [ $(uname -s) == 'Linux' ]; then apt-get install libpng-dev; fi;
- if [ $(uname -s) == 'Darwin' ]; then brew install libpng; fi;
For detailed multi-OS examples see node-mapnik and node-sqlite3.
First, unlike the Travis Linux machines, the OS X machines do not put
node-pre-gyp on PATH by default. To do so you will need to:
export PATH=$(pwd)/node_modules/.bin:${PATH}
Second, the OS X machines do not support using a matrix for installing different Node.js versions. So you need to bootstrap the installation of Node.js in a cross platform way.
By doing:
env:
matrix:
- NODE_VERSION="4"
- NODE_VERSION="6"
before_install:
- rm -rf ~/.nvm/ && git clone --depth 1 https://github.com/creationix/nvm.git ~/.nvm
- source ~/.nvm/nvm.sh
- nvm install $NODE_VERSION
- nvm use $NODE_VERSION
You can easily recreate the previous behavior of this matrix:
node_js:
- "4"
- "6"
You might wish to publish binaries only on a specific commit. To do this you could borrow from the Travis CI idea of commit keywords and add special handling for commit messages with
[publish binary]:
COMMIT_MESSAGE=$(git log --format=%B --no-merges -n 1 | tr -d '\n')
if [[ ${COMMIT_MESSAGE} =~ "[publish binary]" ]]; then node-pre-gyp publish; fi;
Then you can trigger new binaries to be built like:
git commit -a -m "[publish binary]"
Or, if you don't have any changes to make simply run:
git commit --allow-empty -m "[publish binary]"
WARNING: if you are working in a pull request and publishing binaries from there then you will want to avoid double publishing when Travis CI builds both the
push and
pr. You only want to run the publish on the
push commit. See https://github.com/Project-OSRM/node-osrm/blob/8eb837abe2e2e30e595093d16e5354bc5c573575/scripts/is_pr_merge.sh which is called from https://github.com/Project-OSRM/node-osrm/blob/8eb837abe2e2e30e595093d16e5354bc5c573575/scripts/publish.sh for an example of how to do this.
Remember this publishing is not the same as
npm publish. We're just talking about the binary module here and not your entire npm package. To automate the publishing of your entire package to npm on Travis see http://about.travis-ci.org/docs/user/deployment/npm/
The
binary properties of
module_path,
remote_path, and
package_name support variable substitution. The strings are evaluated by
node-pre-gyp depending on your system and any custom build flags you passed.
node_abi: The node C++
ABI number. This value is available in Javascript as
process.versions.modules as of
>= v0.10.4 >= v0.11.7 and in C++ as the
NODE_MODULE_VERSION define much earlier. For versions of Node before this was available we fallback to the V8 major and minor version.
platform matches node's
process.platform like
linux,
darwin, and
win32 unless the user passed the
--target_platform option to override.
arch matches node's
process.arch like
x64 or
ia32 unless the user passes the
--target_arch option to override.
libc matches
require('detect-libc').family like
glibc or
musl unless the user passes the
--target_libc option to override.
configuration - Either 'Release' or 'Debug' depending on if
--debug is passed during the build.
module_name - the
binary.module_name attribute from
package.json.
version - the semver
version value for your module from
package.json (NOTE: ignores the
semver.build property).
major,
minor,
patch, and
prelease match the individual semver values for your module's
version
build - the sevmer
build value. For example it would be
this.that if your package.json
version was
v1.0.0+this.that
prerelease - the semver
prerelease value. For example it would be
alpha.beta if your package.json
version was
v1.0.0-alpha.beta
The options are visible in the code at https://github.com/mapbox/node-pre-gyp/blob/612b7bca2604508d881e1187614870ba19a7f0c5/lib/util/versioning.js#L114-L127
S3 is broken in China for the well known reason.
Using the
npm config argument:
--{module_name}_binary_host_mirror can download binary files through a mirror,
- in
module_name will be replaced with
_.
e.g.: Install v8-profiler from
npm.
$ npm install v8-profiler --profiler_binary_host_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/node-inspector/
e.g.: Install canvas-prebuilt from
npm.
$ npm install canvas-prebuilt --canvas_prebuilt_binary_host_mirror=https://npm.taobao.org/mirrors/canvas-prebuilt/