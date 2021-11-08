openbase logo
np

node-powershell

by Ran Cohen
5.0.1 (see all)

Node.js bindings 🔗 for shell

Popularity

Downloads/wk

31.2K

GitHub Stars

250

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js REPL

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/5
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Buggy
1Abandoned

Readme

child-shell

Child Shell

npm@latest npm@next

GitHub Workflow Status Jest Prettier

NPM Downloads GitHub Stars License

 

About

Node.js is one of the successful, widely-used, and popular open-source projects on this earth. It was created to allow it's users to run JavaScript everywhere.

Shell is the most usable user program on any computer, it is an integral part of our work and almost every task starts and ends with a command execution. It was created to allow it's users to interact with their OS.

child-shell creates a comprehensive binding between the two, exposes a proven yet easy API to interact with any shell directly from node runtime. Combine JavaScript code with shell based scripts to complete any type of task you ever imagined.

Documentation

Learn about using child-shell on the official site!

Contributing

Development of child-shell happens transparently on its GitHub repo.
Read the contributing guide to learn how to propose bugfixes and improvements, and how to build and test your changes.
Future plans for child-shell are visible on its board. These plans are subject to frequent changes, and will be greatly affected by your feedback.

License

child-shell © is MIT licensed.
Created by rannn505.

Rate & Review

100
luiz19191 Rating0 Reviews
8 months ago
Buggy
Abandoned

Alternatives

ts-nodeTypeScript execution and REPL for node.js
GitHub Stars
10K
Weekly Downloads
17M
User Rating
4.6/ 5
16
Top Feedback
8Great Documentation
8Easy to Use
3Performant
node-ptyFork pseudoterminals in Node.JS
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
199K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@wdio/replNext-gen browser and mobile automation test framework for Node.js
GitHub Stars
7K
Weekly Downloads
737K
moleculer-replREPL module for Moleculer framework
GitHub Stars
22
Weekly Downloads
14K
lr
local-repl🐚 Project-specific configuration for the Node.js REPL
GitHub Stars
151
Weekly Downloads
950
Tutorials

