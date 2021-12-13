These are the NodeJS bindings to libpostal, a fast, multilingual NLP library for parsing/normalizing physical addresses. libpostal is written in C because virtually every other language can bind to C.
var postal = require('node-postal');
// Expansion API
postal.expand.expand_address('V XX Settembre, 20');
// Parser API
postal.parser.parse_address('Barboncino 781 Franklin Ave, Crown Heights, Brooklyn, NY 11238');
Before using the Node bindings, you must install the libpostal C library. Make sure you have the following prerequisites:
On Ubuntu/Debian
sudo apt-get install curl autoconf automake libtool pkg-config
On CentOS/RHEL
sudo yum install curl autoconf automake libtool pkgconfig
On Mac OSX
brew install curl autoconf automake libtool pkg-config
Installing libpostal
git clone https://github.com/openvenues/libpostal
cd libpostal
./bootstrap.sh
./configure --datadir=[...some dir with a few GB of space...]
make
sudo make install
# On Linux it's probably a good idea to run
sudo ldconfig
Install node-gyp
Then install node-gyp system-wide:
sudo npm install -g node-gyp
Installing node-gyp on Linux (Ubuntu)
First make sure you have:
sudo apt-get install build-essential on Ubuntu)
Installing the Node bindings
npm install node-postal
node-postal is tested on most major versions of Node (0.10+) in continuous integration. The C++ bindings are written using Nan, which abstracts the API changes across various versions of V8, so the latest versions of Node will likely work.
If you're having trouble compiling, post a Github issue with your OS and Node versions along with the output of npm install / node-gyp rebuild.
To run the unit tests:
npm test
Installing libpostal:
node-postal is a thin wrapper around libpostal, which is written in C. Installing node-postal with npm will not install libpostal as a dependency. The install steps described above will install it in standard locations for your OS. For OS X and Linux, that's
/usr/local/include and
/usr/local/lib. node-postal will look in these locations for the C libraries. If you have problems installing node-postal, check there for recently installed libpostal libraries.
Downloading Large Files
The
make process downloads ~750MB of data, ~2GB unzipped (note: these are production-quality machine learning models trained on over a billion addresses, that's how much disk/memory it takes). Make sure the --datadir argument to
configure, which requires an absolute path, has enough room to accommodate the models. If you get errors after downloading, e.g.:
make[3]: *** [all-local] Error 1
make[2]: *** [all-recursive] Error 1
make[1]: *** [all-recursive] Error 1
make: *** [all] Error 2
there may be problems with subsequent install steps. Occasionally something will go wrong and it will give up downloading. Once downloading is complete, the make script will unpack the langauge_classifier.tar.gz.X files. If you see these files, your download may have stopped. Try running the make script again.
Lucas Hrabovsky (https://github.com/imlucas) for information and examples of repos using Nan, node-gyp, etc.