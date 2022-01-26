Asynchronous node.js wrapper for the Poppler PDF rendering library
Poppler is a PDF rendering library that also includes a collection of utility binaries, which allows for the manipulation and extraction of data from PDF documents such as converting PDF files to HTML, TXT, or PostScript.
The
node-poppler module provides an asynchronous node.js wrapper around said utility binaries for easier use.
It was created out of a need for a PDF-to-HTML conversion module at Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to convert clinical documents.
Install using
npm:
npm install node-poppler
Or
yarn:
yarn add node-poppler
node-poppler's test scripts use npm commands.
Windows binaries are provided with this repository.
For Linux users, you will need to download the
poppler-data and
poppler-utils binaries separately.
An example of downloading the binaries on a Debian system:
sudo apt-get install poppler-data
sudo apt-get install poppler-utils
For macOS users, you can download the latest versions with Homebrew:
brew install poppler
Once they have been installed, you will need to pass the
poppler-utils installation directory as a parameter to an instance of the Poppler class:
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const poppler = new Poppler("./usr/bin");
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
API Documentation can be found here
Example of an
async
await call to
poppler.pdfToCairo(), to convert only the first and second page of a PDF file to PNG:
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const file = "test_document.pdf";
const poppler = new Poppler();
const options = {
firstPageToConvert: 1,
lastPageToConvert: 2,
pngFile: true,
};
const outputFile = `test_document.png`;
const res = await poppler.pdfToCairo(file, outputFile, options);
console.log(res);
Example of an
async
await call to
poppler.pdfToCairo(), to convert only the first of a PDF file to a new
PDF file using stdout:
const fs = require("fs");
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const file = "test_document.pdf";
const poppler = new Poppler();
const options = {
lastPageToConvert: 1,
pdfFile: true,
};
const res = await poppler.pdfToCairo(file, undefined, options);
// pdfToCairo writes to stdout using binary encoding if pdfFile or singleFile options are used
await fs.writeFile("new_file.pdf", res, { encoding: "binary" });
Example of calling
poppler.pdfToHtml() with a promise chain:
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const file = "test_document.pdf";
const poppler = new Poppler();
const options = {
firstPageToConvert: 1,
lastPageToConvert: 2,
};
poppler.pdfToHtml(file, undefined, options).then((res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Example of calling
poppler.pdfToHtml() with a promise chain, providing a Buffer as an input:
const fs = require("fs");
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const file = fs.readFileSync("test_document.pdf");
const poppler = new Poppler();
const options = {
firstPageToConvert: 1,
lastPageToConvert: 2,
};
poppler.pdfToHtml(file, "tester.html", options).then((res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Example of calling
poppler.pdfToText() with a promise chain:
const { Poppler } = require("node-poppler");
const file = "test_document.pdf";
const poppler = new Poppler();
const options = {
firstPageToConvert: 1,
lastPageToConvert: 2,
};
poppler.pdfToText(file, options).then((res) => {
console.log(res);
});
Contributions are welcome, and any help is greatly appreciated!
See CONTRIBUTING.md for details on how to get started. Please adhere to this project's Code of Conduct when contributing.
node-poppler is licensed under the MIT license.