npw

node-polyfill-webpack-plugin

by Richie Bendall
1.1.4 (see all)

Polyfill Node.js core modules in Webpack.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

node-polyfill-webpack-plugin

Polyfill Node.js core modules in Webpack.

This module is only needed for webpack 5+.

NPM Badge

Install

npm install node-polyfill-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the following to your webpack.config.js:

const NodePolyfillPlugin = require("node-polyfill-webpack-plugin")

module.exports = {
    // Other rules...
    plugins: [
        new NodePolyfillPlugin()
    ]
}

API

new NodePolyfillPlugin(options?)

options

Type: object

excludeAliases

By default, the modules that were polyfilled in Webpack 4 are mirrored over. However, if you don't want a module like console to be polyfilled you can specify alises to be skipped here.

const NodePolyfillPlugin = require("node-polyfill-webpack-plugin")

module.exports = {
    // Other rules...
    plugins: [
        new NodePolyfillPlugin({
            excludeAliases: ["console"]
        })
    ]
}

Aliases

Globals

  • Buffer
  • console
  • process

Modules

  • assert
  • buffer
  • console
  • constants
  • crypto
  • domain
  • events
  • http
  • https
  • os
  • path
  • punycode
  • process
  • querystring
  • stream
  • _stream_duplex
  • _stream_passthrough
  • _stream_readable
  • _stream_transform
  • _stream_writable
  • string_decoder
  • sys
  • timers
  • tty
  • url
  • util
  • vm
  • zlib

