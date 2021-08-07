Polyfill Node.js core modules in Webpack.

This module is only needed for webpack 5+.

Install

npm install node-polyfill-webpack-plugin

Usage

Add the following to your webpack.config.js :

const NodePolyfillPlugin = require ( "node-polyfill-webpack-plugin" ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new NodePolyfillPlugin() ] }

API

new NodePolyfillPlugin(options?)

options

Type: object

excludeAliases

By default, the modules that were polyfilled in Webpack 4 are mirrored over. However, if you don't want a module like console to be polyfilled you can specify alises to be skipped here.

const NodePolyfillPlugin = require ( "node-polyfill-webpack-plugin" ) module .exports = { plugins : [ new NodePolyfillPlugin({ excludeAliases : [ "console" ] }) ] }

Aliases

Globals

Buffer

console

process

Modules