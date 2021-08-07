Polyfill Node.js core modules in Webpack.
This module is only needed for webpack 5+.
npm install node-polyfill-webpack-plugin
Add the following to your
webpack.config.js:
const NodePolyfillPlugin = require("node-polyfill-webpack-plugin")
module.exports = {
// Other rules...
plugins: [
new NodePolyfillPlugin()
]
}
Type:
object
By default, the modules that were polyfilled in Webpack 4 are mirrored over. However, if you don't want a module like
console to be polyfilled you can specify alises to be skipped here.
const NodePolyfillPlugin = require("node-polyfill-webpack-plugin")
module.exports = {
// Other rules...
plugins: [
new NodePolyfillPlugin({
excludeAliases: ["console"]
})
]
}
Buffer
console
process
assert
buffer
console
constants
crypto
domain
events
http
https
os
path
punycode
process
querystring
stream
_stream_duplex
_stream_passthrough
_stream_readable
_stream_transform
_stream_writable
string_decoder
sys
timers
tty
url
util
vm
zlib