openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
npn

node-pngquant-native

by fansekey
2.2.0 (see all)

A pngquant addon of node

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

347

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-pngquant-native

NPM version

node-pngquant-native is an addon of node, support node version v0.8.0 to latest, It compress a buffer of .png image, so can't call other processes.

install

npm install -g node-pngquant-native

make

if install fail for you. download the source install it.

  1. clone source code

    $ git clone https://github.com/xiangshouding/node-pngquant-native.git

  2. invoke npm install -g .

    $ cd node-pngquant-native
$ npm install -g .

require

use


var pngquant = require('node-pngquant-native');

fs.readFile('./alphatest.png', function (err, buffer) {
  if (err) throw err;
  var resBuffer = pngquant.compress(buffer, {
    "speed": 1 //1 ~ 11
  });

  fs.writeFile('./alphatest_out.png', resBuffer, {
      flags: 'wb'
  }, function(err){});
});

Api

pngquant.compress(buffer, option)

var pngquant = require('node-pngquant-native')
var option = {
    speed: 11
    //...    
}

var resBuffer = pngquant.compress(buffer, option);

option

  • option.speed

    Speed/quality trade-off from 1 (brute-force) to 11 (fastest). The default is 3. Speed 10 has 5% lower quality, but is 8 times faster than the default. Speed 11 disables dithering and lowers compression level.

    var opt = {
    speed: 11
}

  • option.quality = [min, max]

    min and max are numbers in range 0 (worst) to 100 (perfect), similar to JPEG. pngquant will use the least amount of colors required to meet or exceed the max quality. If conversion results in quality below the min quality the image won't be saved (if outputting to stdin, 24-bit original will be output) and pngquant will exit with status code 99.

    var opt = {
    quality: [40, 60]
}

  • option.iebug

    Workaround for IE6, which only displays fully opaque pixels. pngquant will make almost-opaque pixels fully opaque and will avoid creating new transparent colors.

    var opt = {
    iebug: true
}

ChangeLog

1.0.5

  • support node 8.x on MacOS

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial