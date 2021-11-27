openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-plop

by plopjs
0.30.0 (see all)

programmatic plopping for fun and profit

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

403K

GitHub Stars

144

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

13

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node-Plop

npm GitHub actions

This is an early publication of the plop core logic being removed from the CLI tool. Main purpose for this is to make it easier for others to automate code generation through processes and tools OTHER than the command line. This also makes it easier to test the code functionality of PLOP without needing to test via the CLI interface.

This is the backend code that drives the plop CLI tool using node-plop.

import nodePlop from 'node-plop';
// load an instance of plop from a plopfile
const plop = await nodePlop(`./path/to/plopfile.js`);
// get a generator by name
const basicAdd = plop.getGenerator('basic-add');

// run all the generator actions using the data specified
basicAdd.runActions({name: 'this is a test'}).then(function (results) {
  // do something after the actions have run
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial