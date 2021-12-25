Simple Node.js PID controller.

Installation

npm install node-pid-controller

Example

Let's take the example of a car cruise control. We want the car driving at 120km/h.

Create a Controller instance

k_p , k_i and k_d are the proportional, integral and derivative terms. dt is the interval of time between two measures. If not set, it will be automatically calculated.

let Controller = require ( 'node-pid-controller' ); let ctr = new Controller({ k_p : 0.25 , k_i : 0.01 , k_d : 0.01 , dt : 1 });

You can also pass options as arguments:

let ctr = new Controller( 0.25 , 0.01 , 0.01 , 1 );

Set the target

ctr.setTarget( 120 );

Get the correction

let correction = ctr.update( 110 );

Real example

Normally, you use the correction to a measure, in a closed loop.

let goalReached = false while (!goalReached) { let output = measureFromSomeSensor(); let input = ctr.update(output); applyInputToActuator(input); goalReached = (input === 0 ) ? true : false ; }

Options

, , : the PID's coefficients dt : interval of time (in seconds) between two measures. If not provided, it will be automatically calculated.

: interval of time (in seconds) between two measures. If not provided, it will be automatically calculated. i_max : the maximum absolute value of the integral term (optional)

Test

mocha test

Author

Philmod <philippe.modard@gmail.com>