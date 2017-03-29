node.js run php scripts via phpfpm

npm install node-phpfpm

Usage

var PHPFPM = require ( 'node-phpfpm' ); var phpfpm = new PHPFPM( { host : '127.0.0.1' , port : 9000 , documentRoot : __dirname }); phpfpm.run( 'test.php' , function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { if (err == 99 ) console .error( 'PHPFPM server error' ); console .log(output); if (phpErrors) console .error(phpErrors); });

Configuration

var phpfpm = new PHPFPM(configObject);

configObject may have the following keys:

documentRoot optional [string] the document root folder of PHP scripts. must end with /

optional [string] the ip or host name of php-fpm server (default: 127.0.0.1) port optional [int] the port of php-fpm server ( default: 9000 )

optional [int] the port of php-fpm server ( default: 9000 ) sockFile optional [string] use the unix sock file instead of 127.0.0.1:9000 to connect php-fpm server

APIs

available keys in options object

uri [string] path to your phpfile

[string] alias of uri method optional [string] GET or POST (default: GET)

optional [string] GET or POST (default: GET) form optional [object] form_data that will be sent with content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded

optional [object] form_data that will be sent with content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded json optional [object] json data that will be sent with content-type: application/json

optional [object] json data that will be sent with content-type: application/json body optional [string] raw post body data

optional [string] raw post body data contentType optional [string] the content-type header

optional [string] the content-type header contentLength optional [string] the content-length header

if you send a string as options , it will be converted to:

{ uri : "the string value" , method : 'GET' }

callback

function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); }

Demo

Simple php request with no parameters

phpfpm.run( 'test1.php' , function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

Send data via GET method

phpfpm.run( 'test.php?a=b&c=d&e[0]=1&e[1]=2' , function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

print_r($_GET);

Send form data via POST method

phpfpm.run( { uri : 'test.php' , form : { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }, function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

print_r($_POST);

Send json data with POST method

phpfpm.run( { uri : 'test.php' , json : { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }, function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

echo file_get_contents( 'php://input' );

Send form data with GET method

phpfpm.run( { uri : 'test2.php' , method : 'GET' , form : { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }, function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

print_r($_GET);

Send form data and query string with GET method

phpfpm.run( { uri : 'test2.php?c=cc' , method : 'GET' , form : { a : 'a' , b : 'b' } }, function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

print_r($_GET);

Send raw body data with POST method

phpfpm.run( { uri : 'test5.php' , body : 'abc123' }, function ( err, output, phpErrors ) { console .log(err, output, phpErrors); });

echo file_get_contents( 'php://input' );

License

MIT

Thanks

This project is based on the great work of node-fastcgi-client written by LastLeaf. LastLeaf/node-fastcgi-client

