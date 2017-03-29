node.js run php scripts via phpfpm
npm install node-phpfpm
var PHPFPM = require('node-phpfpm');
var phpfpm = new PHPFPM(
{
host: '127.0.0.1',
port: 9000,
documentRoot: __dirname
});
phpfpm.run('test.php', function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
if (err == 99) console.error('PHPFPM server error');
console.log(output);
if (phpErrors) console.error(phpErrors);
});
var phpfpm = new PHPFPM(configObject);
configObject may have the following keys:
documentRoot optional [string] the document root folder of PHP scripts. must end with /
host optional [string] the ip or host name of php-fpm server (default: 127.0.0.1)
port optional [int] the port of php-fpm server ( default: 9000 )
sockFile optional [string] use the unix sock file instead of 127.0.0.1:9000 to connect php-fpm server
available keys in options object
uri [string] path to your phpfile
url [string] alias of uri
method optional [string] GET or POST (default: GET)
form optional [object] form_data that will be sent with content-type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded
json optional [object] json data that will be sent with content-type: application/json
body optional [string] raw post body data
contentType optional [string] the content-type header
contentLength optional [string] the content-length header
if you send a string as
options, it will be converted to:
{ uri: "the string value", method: 'GET' }
callback
function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
// if err === 99, means php-fpm error
// it may be lost php-fpm connection or too many connections
// otherwise it will always equal to false
// output is the stdout of php scripts
// phpErrors is the php errors detail string
// php will output some errors, but that does not mean the request fails
// if you turn on display_errors in your php.ini, the phpErrors content will also be found in the output string
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
}
Simple php request with no parameters
phpfpm.run('test1.php', function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
Send data via GET method
phpfpm.run('test.php?a=b&c=d&e[0]=1&e[1]=2', function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
print_r($_GET);
// Array
// (
// [a] => b
// [c] => d
// [e] => Array
// (
// [0] => 1
// [1] => 2
// )
// )
?>
Send form data via POST method
phpfpm.run(
{
uri: 'test.php',
form:
{
a:'a',
b:'b'
}
}, function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
print_r($_POST);
// Array
// (
// [a] => a
// [b] => b
// )
?>
Send json data with POST method
phpfpm.run(
{
uri: 'test.php',
json:
{
a:'a',
b:'b'
}
}, function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
echo file_get_contents('php://input');
// {"a":"a","b":"b"}
?>
Send form data with GET method
phpfpm.run(
{
uri: 'test2.php',
method: 'GET',
form:
{
a:'a',
b:'b'
}
}, function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
print_r($_GET);
// Array
// (
// [a] => a
// [b] => b
// )
?>
Send form data and query string with GET method
phpfpm.run(
{
uri: 'test2.php?c=cc',
method: 'GET',
form:
{
a:'a',
b:'b'
}
}, function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
print_r($_GET);
// Array
// (
// [c] => cc
// [a] => a
// [b] => b
// )
?>
Send raw body data with POST method
phpfpm.run(
{
uri: 'test5.php',
body: 'abc123'
}, function(err, output, phpErrors)
{
console.log(err, output, phpErrors);
});
<?php
echo file_get_contents('php://input');
// abc123
?>
MIT
This project is based on the great work of
node-fastcgi-client written by LastLeaf. LastLeaf/node-fastcgi-client