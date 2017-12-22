NodeJS port of Google's libPhoneNumber
npm install node-phonenumber --save
var phone = require('node-phonenumber')
var phoneUtil = phone.PhoneNumberUtil.getInstance();
var phoneNumber = phoneUtil.parse('0139348815','MY');
var toNumber = phoneUtil.format(phoneNumber, phone.PhoneNumberFormat.INTERNATIONAL);
console.log(toNumber);
$ +60 13-934 8815
npm test
Test will be run to verify the phone number format of MY country, test for another
countries are welcome. Please see the test file in
test\index.js and insert below
code as example.
it('parse XX phone number format', function(){
var phone_xx = phone_util.parse('012345678','XX');
phone_util.format(phone_xx, phone.PhoneNumberFormat.INTERNATIONAL).should.equal('+10 12345678');
});
Copyright(c) 2013-2016 Azri Jamil
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.