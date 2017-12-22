NodeJS port of Google's libPhoneNumber

Installation

npm install node-phonenumber --save

Example Usage

var phone = require ( 'node-phonenumber' ) var phoneUtil = phone.PhoneNumberUtil.getInstance(); var phoneNumber = phoneUtil.parse( '0139348815' , 'MY' ); var toNumber = phoneUtil.format(phoneNumber, phone.PhoneNumberFormat.INTERNATIONAL); console .log(toNumber); $ + 60 13 -934 8815

Testing

npm test

Test will be run to verify the phone number format of MY country, test for another countries are welcome. Please see the test file in test\index.js and insert below code as example.

it( 'parse XX phone number format' , function ( ) { var phone_xx = phone_util.parse( '012345678' , 'XX' ); phone_util.format(phone_xx, phone.PhoneNumberFormat.INTERNATIONAL).should.equal( '+10 12345678' ); });

Author & Credits

Original Author - https://github.com/mattbornski

License

Copyright(c) 2013-2016 Azri Jamil

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.