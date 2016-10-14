This module is API-compatible with
node-phantom but doesn't rely on
WebSockets /
socket.io. In essence the communication between Node and
Phantom / Slimer has been simplified significantly. It has the following advantages
over
node-phantom:
cluster (node-phantom
does not, due to how it works)
server.listen(0) works in cluster.
Your software should work without changes, but can show deprecation warning about outdated signatures. You need to update:
options.phantomPath ->
options.path
.create()
.evaluate() &
.waitForSelector() -> move
callback to last
position of arguments list.
That's all!
npm install node-phantom-simple
# Also need phantomjs OR slimerjs:
npm install phantomjs
# OR
npm install slimerjs
Note. SlimerJS is not headless and requires a windowing environment.
Under Linux/FreeBSD/OSX xvfb can be used to run headlessly.. For example, if you wish
to run SlimerJS on Travis-CI, add those lines to your
.travis.yml config:
before_script:
- export DISPLAY=:99.0
- "sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start"
You should manualy install
slimerjs to run
npm test:
npm install slimerjs
It's excluded from devDeps, because slimerjs binary download is banned on Tvavice-CI network by authors.
You can use it exactly like node-phantom, and the entire API of PhantomJS should work, with the exception that every method call takes a callback (always as the last parameter), instead of returning values.
For example, this is an adaptation of a web scraping example:
var driver = require('node-phantom-simple');
driver.create({ path: require('phantomjs').path }, function (err, browser) {
return browser.createPage(function (err, page) {
return page.open("http://tilomitra.com/repository/screenscrape/ajax.html", function (err,status) {
console.log("opened site? ", status);
page.includeJs('http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.2/jquery.min.js', function (err) {
// jQuery Loaded.
// Wait for a bit for AJAX content to load on the page. Here, we are waiting 5 seconds.
setTimeout(function () {
return page.evaluate(function () {
//Get what you want from the page using jQuery. A good way is to populate an object with all the jQuery commands that you need and then return the object.
var h2Arr = [],
pArr = [];
$('h2').each(function () { h2Arr.push($(this).html()); });
$('p').each(function () { pArr.push($(this).html()); });
return {
h2: h2Arr,
p: pArr
};
}, function (err,result) {
console.log(result);
browser.exit();
});
}, 5000);
});
});
});
});
options (not mandatory):
/CoreText/ to suppress some common annoying
font-related warnings.
For example
driver.create({ parameters: { 'ignore-ssl-errors': 'yes' } }, callback)
driver.create({ parameters: ['-jsconsole', '-P', 'myVal']} }, callback)
will start phantom as:
phantomjs --ignore-ssl-errors=yes
You can rely on globally installed engines, but we recommend to pass path explicit:
driver.create({ path: require('phantomjs').path }, callback)
// or for slimer
driver.create({ path: require('slimerjs').path }, callback)
You can also have a look at the test directory to see some examples of using the API, however the de-facto reference is the PhantomJS documentation. Just mentally substitute all return values for callbacks.
All of the
WebPage callbacks have been implemented including
onCallback,
and are set the same way as with the core phantomjs library:
page.onResourceReceived = function(response) {
console.log('Response (#' + response.id + ', stage "' + response.stage + '"): ' + JSON.stringify(response));
};
This includes the
onPageCreated callback which receives a new
page object.
Properties on the WebPage
and Phantom
objects are accessed via the
get()/
set() method calls:
page.get('content', function (err, html) {
console.log("Page HTML is: " + html);
});
page.set('zoomfactor', 0.25, function () {
page.render('capture.png');
});
// You can get/set nested values easy!
page.set('settings.userAgent', 'PhAnToSlImEr', callback);
Engines are buggy. Here are some cases you should know.
.evaluate can return corrupted result:
page.onConfirm() handler can not return value due async driver nature.
Use
.setFn() instead:
page.setFn('onConfirm', function () { return true; }).
Made by Matt Sergeant for Hubdoc Inc.