A bridge between PhantomJS / SlimerJS and Node.js.

This module is API-compatible with node-phantom but doesn't rely on WebSockets / socket.io . In essence the communication between Node and Phantom / Slimer has been simplified significantly. It has the following advantages over node-phantom :

Fewer dependencies/layers.

Doesn't use the unreliable and huge socket.io.

Works under cluster (node-phantom does not, due to how it works) server.listen(0) works in cluster.

(node-phantom does not, due to how it works) works in cluster. Supports SlimerJS.

Migrating 1.x -> 2.x

Your software should work without changes, but can show deprecation warning about outdated signatures. You need to update:

options.phantomPath -> options.path

-> in .create() .evaluate() & .waitForSelector() -> move callback to last position of arguments list.

That's all!

Installing

npm install node-phantom-simple npm install phantomjs npm install slimerjs

Note. SlimerJS is not headless and requires a windowing environment. Under Linux/FreeBSD/OSX xvfb can be used to run headlessly.. For example, if you wish to run SlimerJS on Travis-CI, add those lines to your .travis.yml config:

before_script: - export DISPLAY=:99.0 - "sh -e /etc/init.d/xvfb start"

Development

You should manualy install slimerjs to run npm test :

npm install slimerjs

It's excluded from devDeps, because slimerjs binary download is banned on Tvavice-CI network by authors.

Usage

You can use it exactly like node-phantom, and the entire API of PhantomJS should work, with the exception that every method call takes a callback (always as the last parameter), instead of returning values.

For example, this is an adaptation of a web scraping example:

var driver = require ( 'node-phantom-simple' ); driver.create({ path : require ( 'phantomjs' ).path }, function ( err, browser ) { return browser.createPage( function ( err, page ) { return page.open( "http://tilomitra.com/repository/screenscrape/ajax.html" , function ( err,status ) { console .log( "opened site? " , status); page.includeJs( 'http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.7.2/jquery.min.js' , function ( err ) { setTimeout( function ( ) { return page.evaluate( function ( ) { var h2Arr = [], pArr = []; $( 'h2' ).each( function ( ) { h2Arr.push($( this ).html()); }); $( 'p' ).each( function ( ) { pArr.push($( this ).html()); }); return { h2 : h2Arr, p : pArr }; }, function ( err,result ) { console .log(result); browser.exit(); }); }, 5000 ); }); }); }); });

options (not mandatory):

path (String) - path to phantomjs/slimerjs, if not set - will search in $PATH

(String) - path to phantomjs/slimerjs, if not set - will search in $PATH parameters (Array) - CLI params for executed engine, [ { nave: value } ]. You can also pass in an array to use verbatim names and values.

(Array) - CLI params for executed engine, [ { nave: value } ]. You can also pass in an array to use verbatim names and values. ignoreErrorPattern (RegExp) - a regular expression that can be used to silence spurious warnings in console, generated by Qt and PhantomJS. On Mavericks, you can use /CoreText/ to suppress some common annoying font-related warnings.

For example

driver.create({ parameters : { 'ignore-ssl-errors' : 'yes' } }, callback) driver.create({ parameters : [ '-jsconsole' , '-P' , 'myVal' ]} }, callback)

will start phantom as:

phantomjs --ignore-ssl-errors=yes

You can rely on globally installed engines, but we recommend to pass path explicit:

driver.create({ path : require ( 'phantomjs' ).path }, callback) driver.create({ path : require ( 'slimerjs' ).path }, callback)

You can also have a look at the test directory to see some examples of using the API, however the de-facto reference is the PhantomJS documentation. Just mentally substitute all return values for callbacks.

WebPage Callbacks

All of the WebPage callbacks have been implemented including onCallback , and are set the same way as with the core phantomjs library:

page.onResourceReceived = function ( response ) { console .log( 'Response (#' + response.id + ', stage "' + response.stage + '"): ' + JSON .stringify(response)); };

This includes the onPageCreated callback which receives a new page object.

Properties

Properties on the WebPage and Phantom objects are accessed via the get() / set() method calls:

page.get( 'content' , function ( err, html ) { console .log( "Page HTML is: " + html); }); page.set( 'zoomfactor' , 0.25 , function ( ) { page.render( 'capture.png' ); }); page.set( 'settings.userAgent' , 'PhAnToSlImEr' , callback);

Known issues

Engines are buggy. Here are some cases you should know.

.evaluate can return corrupted result: SlimerJS: undefined -> null. PhantomJS: undefined -> null null -> '' (empty string) [ 1, undefined, 2 ] -> null

can return corrupted result: page.onConfirm() handler can not return value due async driver nature. Use .setFn() instead: page.setFn('onConfirm', function () { return true; }) .

License

MIT

Other

Made by Matt Sergeant for Hubdoc Inc.