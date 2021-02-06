openbase logo
Readme

node-persist

(localStorage on the server)

Super-easy asynchronous persistent data structures in Node.js, modeled after HTML5 localStorage

Node-persist doesn't use a database. Instead, JSON documents are stored in the file system for persistence. Because there is no network overhead, node-persist is just about as fast as a database can get. Node-persist uses the HTML5 localStorage API, so it's easy to learn.

This is still a work in progress. Send pull requests please.

Note

If you're looking for the version that supports both synchronous and asynchronous use node-persist@2.1.0

Install

$ npm install node-persist

Basic Example

const storage = require('node-persist');

//you must first call storage.init
await storage.init( /* options ... */ );
await storage.setItem('name','yourname')
console.log(await storage.getItem('name')); // yourname

Run the counter example:

$ cd examples/counter
$ node counter.js
$ open up localhost:8080

3.0.0 change logs

Non-backward changes

  • All the *Sync functions were removed, every operation is now asynchronous
  • All the persist* functions were removed
  • Nothing is held up in RAM use your own memory caching module, i.e. nano-cache
  • Node 7.6+ is required now, we're using async/await
  • continuous and interval options were removed, since we immediately persist to disk now, asynchronously
  • forEach callback now accepts an object callback({key, value}) instead of 2 arguments callback(key, value)

2.0.0 change logs

Non-backward changes

  • filenames on the file system are now md5 hashed now and the structure of the saved data has changed to include the ttl in them.
  • no longer need/support a options.ttlDir, since the ttls are now stored in the same file as each value
  • added expiredInterval option
  • added forgiveParseErrors option

1.0.0 change logs

Mostly non-backward changes

  • storage.getItem() now returns a promise
  • storage.valuesWithKeyMatch() no longer accepts a callback
  • storage.values() no longer accepts a callback
  • storage.key() is gone
  • The default dir is now process.cwd() + (dir || '.node-persist/storage'), unless you use an absolute path
  • added storage.get(), alias to getItem()
  • added storage.set(), alias to setItem()
  • added storage.del(), storage.rm(), as aliases to removeItem()
  • Keys, on the file system are base64 encoded with the replacement of the /

API Documentation

async init(options, [callback])

if the storage dir is new, it will create it

Options

You can pass init() an options object to customize the behavior of node-persist

These are the defaults

await storage.init({
    dir: 'relative/path/to/persist',

    stringify: JSON.stringify,

    parse: JSON.parse,

    encoding: 'utf8',

    logging: false,  // can also be custom logging function

    ttl: false, // ttl* [NEW], can be true for 24h default or a number in MILLISECONDS or a valid Javascript Date object

    expiredInterval: 2 * 60 * 1000, // every 2 minutes the process will clean-up the expired cache

    // in some cases, you (or some other service) might add non-valid storage files to your
    // storage dir, i.e. Google Drive, make this true if you'd like to ignore these files and not throw an error
    forgiveParseErrors: false

});

async getItem(key)

This function will get the value for that key stored on disk

let value = await storage.getItem('obj');

async setItem(key, value, [options])

This function sets 'key' in your database to 'value'

await storage.setItem('fibonacci',[0,1,1,2,3,5,8]);
await storage.setItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.');
await storage.setItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.', {ttl: 1000*60 /* 1 min */ });

* The only option available when calling setItem(key, value, option) is {ttl: Number|Date}

async updateItem(key, value, [options])

This function updates a 'key' in your database with a new 'value' without touching the ttl, however, if the key was not found or if it was expired a new item will get set

await storage.updateItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.', {ttl: 1000*60*10 /* 10 minutes */ });
await storage.updateItem(42,'means nothing, do not trust wikipedia'); // ttl is still the same, will expired in 10 minutes since it was first set

* The only option available when calling updateItem(key, value, option) is {ttl: Number|Date}

async removeItem(key)

This function immediately deletes it from the file system asynchronously

await storage.removeItem('me');

async clear()

This function immediately deletes all files from the file system asynchronously.

await storage.clear();

async values()

This function returns all of the values

await storage.setItem("batman", {name: "Bruce Wayne"});
await storage.setItem("superman", {name: "Clark Kent"});
console.log(await storage.values()); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]

async valuesWithKeyMatch(match)

This function returns all of the values matching a string or RegExp

await storage.setItem("batman", {name: "Bruce Wayne"});
await storage.setItem("superman", {name: "Clark Kent"});
await storage.setItem("hulk", {name: "Bruce Banner"});
console.log(await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch('man')); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]
// also accepts a Regular Expression
console.log(await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch(/man/)); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]

async keys()

this function returns an array of all the keys in the database.

console.log(await storage.keys()); // ['batman', 'superman']

async length()

This function returns the number of keys stored in the database.

console.log(await storage.length()); // 2

async forEach(callback)

This function iterates over each key/value pair and executes an asynchronous callback as well

storage.forEach(async function(datum) {
    // use datum.key and datum.value
});

Factory method

create(options) - synchronous, static method

If you choose to create multiple instances of storage, you can. Just avoid using the same dir for the storage location. You still have to call init after create - you can pass your configs to either create or init

const storage = require('node-persist');
const myStorage = storage.create({dir: 'myDir', ttl: 3000});
await myStorage.init();

Tests

npm install
npm test
Simon Last

