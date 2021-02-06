(localStorage on the server)

Super-easy asynchronous persistent data structures in Node.js, modeled after HTML5 localStorage

Node-persist doesn't use a database. Instead, JSON documents are stored in the file system for persistence. Because there is no network overhead, node-persist is just about as fast as a database can get. Node-persist uses the HTML5 localStorage API, so it's easy to learn.

This is still a work in progress. Send pull requests please.

Note

If you're looking for the version that supports both synchronous and asynchronous use node-persist@2.1.0

Install

$ npm install node-persist

Basic Example

const storage = require ( 'node-persist' ); await storage.init( ); await storage.setItem( 'name' , 'yourname' ) console .log( await storage.getItem( 'name' ));

Run the counter example:

$ cd examples/counter $ node counter.js $ open up localhost:8080

3.0.0 change logs

Non-backward changes

All the *Sync functions were removed, every operation is now asynchronous

functions were removed, operation is now All the persist* functions were removed

functions were removed Nothing is held up in RAM use your own memory caching module, i.e. nano-cache

is held up in use your own memory caching module, i.e. nano-cache Node 7.6+ is required now, we're using async/await

continuous and interval options were removed, since we immediately persist to disk now, asynchronously

and options were removed, since we immediately persist to disk now, forEach callback now accepts an object callback({key, value}) instead of 2 arguments callback(key, value)

2.0.0 change logs

Non-backward changes

filenames on the file system are now md5 hashed now and the structure of the saved data has changed to include the ttl in them.

no longer need/support a options.ttlDir , since the ttls are now stored in the same file as each value

, since the are now stored in the same file as each value added expiredInterval option

option added forgiveParseErrors option

1.0.0 change logs

Mostly non-backward changes

storage.getItem() now returns a promise

now returns a promise storage.valuesWithKeyMatch() no longer accepts a callback

no longer accepts a callback storage.values() no longer accepts a callback

no longer accepts a callback storage.key() is gone

is gone The default dir is now process.cwd() + (dir || '.node-persist/storage') , unless you use an absolute path

is now , unless you use an absolute path added storage.get() , alias to getItem()

, alias to added storage.set() , alias to setItem()

, alias to added storage.del() , storage.rm() , as aliases to removeItem()

, , as aliases to Keys, on the file system are base64 encoded with the replacement of the /

API Documentation

async init(options, [callback])

if the storage dir is new, it will create it

Options

You can pass init() an options object to customize the behavior of node-persist

These are the defaults

await storage.init({ dir : 'relative/path/to/persist' , stringify : JSON .stringify, parse : JSON .parse, encoding : 'utf8' , logging : false , ttl : false , expiredInterval : 2 * 60 * 1000 , forgiveParseErrors : false });

async getItem(key)

This function will get the value for that key stored on disk

let value = await storage.getItem( 'obj' );

async setItem(key, value, [options])

This function sets 'key' in your database to 'value'

await storage.setItem( 'fibonacci' ,[ 0 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 5 , 8 ]); await storage.setItem( 42 , 'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.' ); await storage.setItem( 42 , 'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.' , { ttl : 1000 * 60 });

* The only option available when calling setItem(key, value, option) is {ttl: Number|Date}

This function updates a 'key' in your database with a new 'value' without touching the ttl , however, if the key was not found or if it was expired a new item will get set

await storage.updateItem( 42 , 'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.' , { ttl : 1000 * 60 * 10 }); await storage.updateItem( 42 , 'means nothing, do not trust wikipedia' );

* The only option available when calling updateItem(key, value, option) is {ttl: Number|Date}

async removeItem(key)

This function immediately deletes it from the file system asynchronously

await storage.removeItem( 'me' );

async clear()

This function immediately deletes all files from the file system asynchronously.

await storage.clear();

async values()

This function returns all of the values

await storage.setItem( "batman" , { name : "Bruce Wayne" }); await storage.setItem( "superman" , { name : "Clark Kent" }); console .log( await storage.values());

async valuesWithKeyMatch(match)

This function returns all of the values matching a string or RegExp

await storage.setItem( "batman" , { name : "Bruce Wayne" }); await storage.setItem( "superman" , { name : "Clark Kent" }); await storage.setItem( "hulk" , { name : "Bruce Banner" }); console .log( await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch( 'man' )); console .log( await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch( /man/ ));

async keys()

this function returns an array of all the keys in the database.

console .log( await storage.keys());

async length()

This function returns the number of keys stored in the database.

console .log( await storage.length());

async forEach(callback)

This function iterates over each key/value pair and executes an asynchronous callback as well

storage.forEach( async function ( datum ) { });

Factory method

create(options) - synchronous, static method

If you choose to create multiple instances of storage, you can. Just avoid using the same dir for the storage location. You still have to call init after create - you can pass your configs to either create or init

const storage = require ( 'node-persist' ); const myStorage = storage.create({ dir : 'myDir' , ttl : 3000 }); await myStorage.init();

