Node-persist doesn't use a database. Instead, JSON documents are stored in the file system for persistence. Because there is no network overhead, node-persist is just about as fast as a database can get. Node-persist uses the HTML5 localStorage API, so it's easy to learn.
If you're looking for the version that supports both
synchronous and
asynchronous use
node-persist@2.1.0
$ npm install node-persist
const storage = require('node-persist');
//you must first call storage.init
await storage.init( /* options ... */ );
await storage.setItem('name','yourname')
console.log(await storage.getItem('name')); // yourname
$ cd examples/counter
$ node counter.js
$ open up localhost:8080
Non-backward changes
*Sync functions were removed, every operation is now asynchronous
persist* functions were removed
async/await
continuous and
interval options were removed, since we immediately persist to disk now, asynchronously
forEach callback now accepts an object
callback({key, value}) instead of 2 arguments
callback(key, value)
Non-backward changes
options.ttlDir, since the
ttls are now stored in the same file as each value
expiredInterval option
forgiveParseErrors option
Mostly non-backward changes
storage.getItem() now returns a promise
storage.valuesWithKeyMatch() no longer accepts a callback
storage.values() no longer accepts a callback
storage.key() is gone
dir is now
process.cwd() + (dir || '.node-persist/storage'), unless you use an absolute path
storage.get(), alias to
getItem()
storage.set(), alias to
setItem()
storage.del(),
storage.rm(), as aliases to
removeItem()
async init(options, [callback])
if the storage dir is new, it will create it
You can pass
init() an options object to customize the behavior of node-persist
These are the defaults
await storage.init({
dir: 'relative/path/to/persist',
stringify: JSON.stringify,
parse: JSON.parse,
encoding: 'utf8',
logging: false, // can also be custom logging function
ttl: false, // ttl* [NEW], can be true for 24h default or a number in MILLISECONDS or a valid Javascript Date object
expiredInterval: 2 * 60 * 1000, // every 2 minutes the process will clean-up the expired cache
// in some cases, you (or some other service) might add non-valid storage files to your
// storage dir, i.e. Google Drive, make this true if you'd like to ignore these files and not throw an error
forgiveParseErrors: false
});
async getItem(key)
This function will get the value for that key stored on disk
let value = await storage.getItem('obj');
async setItem(key, value, [options])
This function sets 'key' in your database to 'value'
await storage.setItem('fibonacci',[0,1,1,2,3,5,8]);
await storage.setItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.');
await storage.setItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.', {ttl: 1000*60 /* 1 min */ });
* The only option available when calling
setItem(key, value, option) is
{ttl: Number|Date}
async updateItem(key, value, [options])
This function updates a 'key' in your database with a new 'value' without touching the
ttl, however, if the
key was not found or if it was
expired a new item will get set
await storage.updateItem(42,'the answer to life, the universe, and everything.', {ttl: 1000*60*10 /* 10 minutes */ });
await storage.updateItem(42,'means nothing, do not trust wikipedia'); // ttl is still the same, will expired in 10 minutes since it was first set
* The only option available when calling
updateItem(key, value, option) is
{ttl: Number|Date}
async removeItem(key)
This function immediately deletes it from the file system asynchronously
await storage.removeItem('me');
async clear()
This function immediately deletes all files from the file system asynchronously.
await storage.clear();
async values()
This function returns all of the values
await storage.setItem("batman", {name: "Bruce Wayne"});
await storage.setItem("superman", {name: "Clark Kent"});
console.log(await storage.values()); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]
async valuesWithKeyMatch(match)
This function returns all of the values matching a string or RegExp
await storage.setItem("batman", {name: "Bruce Wayne"});
await storage.setItem("superman", {name: "Clark Kent"});
await storage.setItem("hulk", {name: "Bruce Banner"});
console.log(await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch('man')); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]
// also accepts a Regular Expression
console.log(await storage.valuesWithKeyMatch(/man/)); //output: [{name: "Bruce Wayne"},{name: "Clark Kent"}]
async keys()
this function returns an array of all the keys in the database.
console.log(await storage.keys()); // ['batman', 'superman']
async length()
This function returns the number of keys stored in the database.
console.log(await storage.length()); // 2
async forEach(callback)
This function iterates over each key/value pair and executes an asynchronous callback as well
storage.forEach(async function(datum) {
// use datum.key and datum.value
});
create(options) - synchronous, static method
If you choose to create multiple instances of storage, you can. Just avoid using the same
dir for the storage location.
You still have to call
init after
create - you can pass your configs to either
create or
init
const storage = require('node-persist');
const myStorage = storage.create({dir: 'myDir', ttl: 3000});
await myStorage.init();
npm install
npm test