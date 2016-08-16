npm install node-parse-api
var Parse = require('node-parse-api').Parse;
var APP_ID = ...;
var MASTER_KEY = ...;
var app = new Parse(APP_ID, MASTER_KEY);
var Parse = require('node-parse-api').Parse;
var options = {
app_id:'...',
api_key:'...' // master_key:'...' could be used too
}
var app = new Parse(options);
string, data
object, callback
function)
// add a Foo object, { foo: 'bar' }
app.insert('Foo', { foo: 'bar' }, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
object, callback
function)
app.insertUser({
username: 'foo',
password: 'bar'
}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
More properties can be provided, but username and password are required.
app.insertUser({
username: 'foo',
password: 'bar',
pointer/*can have any name*/: {
__type: 'Pointer',
className: <string>,
objectId: <string>
}
}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
app.insertUser({
username: 'foo',
password: 'bar',
location: {
__type: 'GeoPoint',
latitude: <int>,
longitude: <int>
}
}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
string, password
string, callback
function)
Response contains all of the user fields except password, also includes a sessionToken for this user.
app.loginUser('foo', 'bar', function (error, response) {
// response = {sessionToken: '', createdAt: '', ... }
});
string, callback
function)
app.me('sessionToken', function (error, response) {
// response is same as getUser response
});
string, data
string/buffer, contentType
string, callback
function)
// first upload the file to the parse cloud
app.insertFile('foo.txt', 'bar', 'text/plain', function (err, response) {
// then insert a new object with the link to the new file
app.insert('MyFile', {__type: 'File', "name": response.name }, function (error, response) {
});
});
string, query
object, callback
function)
// the Foo with id = 'someId'
app.find('Foo', {objectId: 'someId'}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
Returned fields can be restricted with the 'keys' query.
var query = {
objectId: 'someId',
keys: 'foo,bar'
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response) {
//response object will only contain foo and bar fields, as well as the special built-in fields (objectId, createdAt and updatedAt)
});
string, query
object, callback
function)
// all Foo objects with foo = 'bar'
app.find('Foo', {where: {foo: 'bar'}}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
// all Foo objects
// '', null, undefined or any other falsy value will work
app.find('Foo', '', function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
}):
All types of query constraints Parse provides can be added to the query object as properties. (order, limit, keys, count, include...)
var query = {
where: {
foo: 'bar',
baz: 'qux'
},
limit: 10,
skip: 5,
order: '-createdAt'
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response ) {
// the first 5 results will be ignored and the next 10 results will be returned
// response.results will contain up to 10 objects with foo = 'bar' and baz = 'qux', sorted from latest to oldest
});
object, callback
function)
app.find({objectId: 'someId'}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
object, callback
function)
// all users with foo = 'bar'
app.find({where: {foo: 'bar'}}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
// all users
// '', null, undefined or any other falsy value will work
app.find('', function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
}):
var query = {
count: 1,
limit: 0
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response) {
// {
// results: [],
// count: 123
// }
});
string, objectId
string, callback
function)
app.update('Foo', 'someId', {foo: 'bar'}, function (err, response) {
console.log(response);
});
string, objectId
string, callback
function)
app.delete('Foo', 'someId', function (err, response) {
// response = {}
});
string, callback
function)
app.deleteAll('Foo', function (err, response) {
// response = [{success: {}, success: {}, ... }]
});
string, [sessionToken
string], callback
function)
If you are using the master key you don't need any session tokens.
app.deleteUser('someId', function (err, response) {
// response = {}
});
If you're using the rest api key you will need a session token and will only be able to delete the user object of the matching user.
app.deleteUser('someId', 'sessionToken', function (error, response) {
// response = {}
});
function)
This will only work when using the master key.
app.deleteAllUsers(function (err, response) {
// response = [{success: {}, success: {}, ... }]
});
string, callback
function)
//email is built into Parse's special User class
app.passwordReset(email, function(err, response){
console.log(response);
});
string, data
object, [sessionToken
string], callback
function)
With master key
app.updateUser('someId', {email: 'foo@example.com'}, function(err, response){
console.log(response);
});
or with rest api key
app.updateUser('someId', {email: 'foo@example.com'}, 'sesstionToken', function(err, response){
console.log(response);
});
array, callback
function)
var requests = [
{
method: 'POST',
path: '/1/classes/Foo',
body: {
foo: 'bar1',
baz: 'qux1'
}
},
{
method: 'POST',
path: '/1/classes/Foo',
body: {
foo: 'bar2',
baz: 'qux2'
}
}
];
app.batch(requests, function (error, response) {
// response = [{success: {createdAt: '', objectId: ''}, {success: {...}}}]
});
//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'. second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId.
app.insertInstallationData("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(response);
}
});
//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'. second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId. Third arg is the timezone string.
app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZone("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", "EST", function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(response);
}
});
//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'. second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId. Third arg is the channels array.
arr = ["news", "sports"];
app.insertInstallationDataWithChannels("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", arr, function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(response);
}
});
//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'. second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId. Third arg is the timezone string. 4th is the channels array.
arr = ["news", "sports"];
app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZoneAndChannels("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", "EST", arr, function(err, response){
if (err) {
console.log(err);
} else {
console.log(response);
}
});
//create a data object that links the user object's objectId to the role
var data = {
name: 'Administrator',
ACL: {
"*": {
"read": true
}
},
roles: {
"__op": "AddRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_Role",
"objectId": "<objectId>"
}
]
},
users: {
"__op": "AddRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_User",
"objectId": "<objectId>"
}
]
}
};
app.insertRole(data, function(err, resp){
console.log(resp);
});
//pass the role object's objectId
app.getRole("<objectId>", function(err, resp){
console.log(resp);
});
//pass the objectId of the role, data contains the user's objectId
var data = {
users: {
"__op": "RemoveRelation",
"objects": [
{
"__type": "Pointer",
"className": "_User",
"objectId": "<objectId>"
}
]
}
};
app.updateRole("<objectId>", data, function(err, resp){
console.log(resp);
});
//pass the objectId of the role
app.deleteRole("<objectId>", function(err, resp){});
app.getRoles(function(err, resp){});
var params = {
where: { name: "Administrator" }
};
app.getRoles(params, function(err, resp){
console.log(resp);
});
//The data param has to follow the data structure as described in the [Parse REST API](https://www.parse.com/docs/rest#push)
var notification = {
channels: [''],
data: {
alert: "sending too many push notifications is obnoxious"
}
};
app.sendPush(notification, function(err, resp){
console.log(resp);
});
//when inserting a data, you must use the Parse date object structure, i.e.:
{
"__type": "Date",
"iso": new Date("<year>", "<month>", "<day>").toJSON()
}
node-parse-api is available under the MIT license.
Copyright © 2015 Mike Leveton and contributors
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.