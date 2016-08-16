openbase logo
npa

node-parse-api

by Michael Leveton
0.3.8

API for parse.com in node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

662

GitHub Stars

180

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Node Parse API

install

npm install node-parse-api

examples

setup with MASTER_KEY

var Parse = require('node-parse-api').Parse;

var APP_ID = ...;
var MASTER_KEY = ...;

var app = new Parse(APP_ID, MASTER_KEY);

setup with API_KEY

var Parse = require('node-parse-api').Parse;

var options = {
    app_id:'...',
    api_key:'...' // master_key:'...' could be used too
}

var app = new Parse(options);

insert an object

  • insert(className string, data object, callback function)
// add a Foo object, { foo: 'bar' }
app.insert('Foo', { foo: 'bar' }, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

insert a User

  • insertUser(data object, callback function)
app.insertUser({
  username: 'foo',
  password: 'bar'
}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

More properties can be provided, but username and password are required.

insert a User with a Pointer

app.insertUser({
  username: 'foo',
  password: 'bar',
  pointer/*can have any name*/: {
    __type: 'Pointer',
    className: <string>,
    objectId: <string>
    }
  }, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

insert a User with GeoPoints

app.insertUser({
  username: 'foo',
  password: 'bar',
  location: {
    __type: 'GeoPoint',
    latitude: <int>,
    longitude: <int>
    }
  }, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

user login

  • loginUser(username string, password string, callback function)

Response contains all of the user fields except password, also includes a sessionToken for this user.

app.loginUser('foo', 'bar', function (error, response) {
  // response = {sessionToken: '', createdAt: '', ... }
  });

me

  • me(sessionToken string, callback function)
app.me('sessionToken', function (error, response) {
  // response is same as getUser response
});

insert a file

  • insertFile(fileName string, data string/buffer, contentType string, callback function)
// first upload the file to the parse cloud
app.insertFile('foo.txt', 'bar', 'text/plain', function (err, response) {
  // then insert a new object with the link to the new file
  app.insert('MyFile', {__type: 'File', "name": response.name }, function (error, response) {
  });
});

find one

  • find(className string, query object, callback function)
// the Foo with id = 'someId'
app.find('Foo', {objectId: 'someId'}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

Returned fields can be restricted with the 'keys' query.

var query = {
  objectId: 'someId',
  keys: 'foo,bar'
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response) {
  //response object will only contain foo and bar fields, as well as the special built-in fields (objectId, createdAt and updatedAt)
  });

find many

  • find(className string, query object, callback function)
// all Foo objects with foo = 'bar'
app.find('Foo', {where: {foo: 'bar'}}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

// all Foo objects
// '', null, undefined or any other falsy value will work
app.find('Foo', '', function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
}):

All types of query constraints Parse provides can be added to the query object as properties. (order, limit, keys, count, include...)

var query = {
  where: {
    foo: 'bar',
    baz: 'qux'
  },
  limit: 10,
  skip: 5,
  order: '-createdAt'
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response ) {
  // the first 5 results will be ignored and the next 10 results will be returned
  // response.results will contain up to 10 objects with foo = 'bar' and baz = 'qux', sorted from latest to oldest
  });

find one user

  • getUser(query object, callback function)
app.find({objectId: 'someId'}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

find many users

  • getUser(query object, callback function)
// all users with foo = 'bar'
app.find({where: {foo: 'bar'}}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

// all users
// '', null, undefined or any other falsy value will work
app.find('', function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
}):

count the number of objects


var query = {
  count: 1,
  limit: 0
};
app.find('Foo', query, function (error, response) {
  // {
  //   results: [],
  //   count: 123
  // }
});

edit an object

  • update(className string, objectId string, callback function)
app.update('Foo', 'someId', {foo: 'bar'}, function (err, response) {
  console.log(response);
});

delete an object

  • delete(className string, objectId string, callback function)
app.delete('Foo', 'someId', function (err, response) {
  // response = {}
});

delete all objects in a class

  • deleteAll(className string, callback function)
app.deleteAll('Foo', function (err, response) {
  // response = [{success: {}, success: {}, ... }]
});

delete user

  • deleteUser(objectId string, [sessionToken string], callback function)

If you are using the master key you don't need any session tokens.

app.deleteUser('someId', function (err, response) {
  // response = {}
});

If you're using the rest api key you will need a session token and will only be able to delete the user object of the matching user.

app.deleteUser('someId', 'sessionToken', function (error, response) {
  // response = {}
});

delete all users

  • deleteAllUsers(callback function)

This will only work when using the master key.

app.deleteAllUsers(function (err, response) {
  // response = [{success: {}, success: {}, ... }]
});

reset a password

  • passwordReset(data string, callback function)
//email is built into Parse's special User class
app.passwordReset(email, function(err, response){
  console.log(response);
});

edit a user object

  • updateUser(objectId string, data object, [sessionToken string], callback function)

With master key

app.updateUser('someId', {email: 'foo@example.com'}, function(err, response){
  console.log(response);
});

or with rest api key

app.updateUser('someId', {email: 'foo@example.com'}, 'sesstionToken', function(err, response){
  console.log(response);
});

batch requests

  • batch(requests array, callback function)
var requests = [
  {
    method: 'POST',
    path: '/1/classes/Foo',
    body: {
      foo: 'bar1',
      baz: 'qux1'
    }
  },
  {
    method: 'POST',
    path: '/1/classes/Foo',
    body: {
      foo: 'bar2',
      baz: 'qux2'
    }
  }
];
app.batch(requests, function (error, response) {
  // response = [{success: {createdAt: '', objectId: ''}, {success: {...}}}]
});

insert installation data

//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'.  second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId.
app.insertInstallationData("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", function(err, response){
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(response);
  }
});

insert installation data with timeZone

//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'.  second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId.  Third arg is the timezone string.
app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZone("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", "EST", function(err, response){
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(response);
  }
});

insert installation data with channels

//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'.  second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId.  Third arg is the channels array.
arr = ["news", "sports"];
app.insertInstallationDataWithChannels("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", arr, function(err, response){
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(response);
  }
});

insert installation data with timeZone and channels

//first arg is either 'ios' or 'android'.  second arg is either the Apple deviceToken or the Android installationId.  Third arg is the timezone string.  4th is the channels array.
arr = ["news", "sports"];
app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZoneAndChannels("ios", "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef", "EST", arr, function(err, response){
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
  } else {
    console.log(response);
  }
});

create a role for a particular user

//create a data object that links the user object's objectId to the role

var data = {
  name: 'Administrator',
  ACL: {
      "*": {
        "read": true
      }
    },
  roles: {
      "__op": "AddRelation",
      "objects": [
        {
          "__type": "Pointer",
          "className": "_Role",
         "objectId": "<objectId>"
        }
      ]
    },
  users: {
      "__op": "AddRelation",
      "objects": [
        {
          "__type": "Pointer",
          "className": "_User",
          "objectId": "<objectId>"
        }
      ]
    }
};

  app.insertRole(data, function(err, resp){
     console.log(resp);
   });

get a role

//pass the role object's objectId
app.getRole("<objectId>", function(err, resp){
  console.log(resp);
});

update a role

//pass the objectId of the role, data contains the user's objectId

var data = {
  users: {
      "__op": "RemoveRelation",
      "objects": [
        {
          "__type": "Pointer",
          "className": "_User",
          "objectId": "<objectId>"
        }
      ]
    }
};

  app.updateRole("<objectId>", data, function(err, resp){
    console.log(resp);
  });

delete a role

//pass the objectId of the role
app.deleteRole("<objectId>", function(err, resp){});

get all the roles

app.getRoles(function(err, resp){});

get a role against a cetain param

var params = {
   where: { name: "Administrator" }
};

   app.getRoles(params, function(err, resp){
     console.log(resp);
   });

send a push notification

//The data param has to follow the data structure as described in the [Parse REST API](https://www.parse.com/docs/rest#push)
var notification = {
  channels: [''],
  data: {
    alert: "sending too many push notifications is obnoxious"
  }
};
app.sendPush(notification, function(err, resp){
  console.log(resp);
});

note on sending dates

//when inserting a data, you must use the Parse date object structure, i.e.:
{
  "__type": "Date",
  "iso": new Date("<year>", "<month>", "<day>").toJSON()
}

License

node-parse-api is available under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2015 Mike Leveton and contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

