Node Parse API

install

npm install node-parse-api

examples

setup with MASTER_KEY

var Parse = require ( 'node-parse-api' ).Parse; var APP_ID = ...; var MASTER_KEY = ...; var app = new Parse(APP_ID, MASTER_KEY);

setup with API_KEY

var Parse = require ( 'node-parse-api' ).Parse; var options = { app_id : '...' , api_key : '...' } var app = new Parse(options);

insert an object

insert(className string , data object , callback function )

app.insert( 'Foo' , { foo : 'bar' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

insert a User

insertUser(data object , callback function )

app.insertUser({ username : 'foo' , password : 'bar' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

More properties can be provided, but username and password are required.

insert a User with a Pointer

app.insertUser({ username : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , pointer : { __type : 'Pointer' , className : <string>, objectId: <string> } }, function (err, response) { console.log(response); });

insert a User with GeoPoints

app.insertUser({ username : 'foo' , password : 'bar' , location : { __type : 'GeoPoint' , latitude : <int>, longitude: <int> } }, function (err, response) { console.log(response); });

user login

loginUser(username string , password string , callback function )

Response contains all of the user fields except password, also includes a sessionToken for this user.

app.loginUser( 'foo' , 'bar' , function ( error, response ) { });

me

me(sessionToken string , callback function )

app.me( 'sessionToken' , function ( error, response ) { });

insert a file

insertFile(fileName string , data string/buffer , contentType string , callback function )

app.insertFile( 'foo.txt' , 'bar' , 'text/plain' , function ( err, response ) { app.insert( 'MyFile' , { __type : 'File' , "name" : response.name }, function ( error, response ) { }); });

find one

find(className string , query object , callback function )

app.find( 'Foo' , { objectId : 'someId' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

Returned fields can be restricted with the 'keys' query.

var query = { objectId : 'someId' , keys : 'foo,bar' }; app.find( 'Foo' , query, function ( error, response ) { });

find many

find(className string , query object , callback function )

app.find( 'Foo' , { where : { foo : 'bar' }}, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }); app.find( 'Foo' , '' , function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }):

All types of query constraints Parse provides can be added to the query object as properties. (order, limit, keys, count, include...)

var query = { where : { foo : 'bar' , baz : 'qux' }, limit : 10 , skip : 5 , order : '-createdAt' }; app.find( 'Foo' , query, function ( error, response ) { });

find one user

getUser(query object , callback function )

app.find({ objectId : 'someId' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

find many users

getUser(query object , callback function )

app.find({ where : { foo : 'bar' }}, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }); app.find( '' , function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); }):

count the number of objects

var query = { count : 1 , limit : 0 }; app.find( 'Foo' , query, function ( error, response ) { });

edit an object

update(className string , objectId string , callback function )

app.update( 'Foo' , 'someId' , { foo : 'bar' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

delete an object

delete(className string , objectId string , callback function )

app.delete( 'Foo' , 'someId' , function ( err, response ) { });

delete all objects in a class

deleteAll(className string , callback function )

app.deleteAll( 'Foo' , function ( err, response ) { });

delete user

deleteUser(objectId string , [sessionToken string ], callback function )

If you are using the master key you don't need any session tokens.

app.deleteUser( 'someId' , function ( err, response ) { });

If you're using the rest api key you will need a session token and will only be able to delete the user object of the matching user.

app.deleteUser( 'someId' , 'sessionToken' , function ( error, response ) { });

delete all users

deleteAllUsers(callback function )

This will only work when using the master key.

app.deleteAllUsers( function ( err, response ) { });

reset a password

passwordReset(data string , callback function )

app.passwordReset(email, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

edit a user object

updateUser(objectId string , data object , [sessionToken string ], callback function )

With master key

app.updateUser( 'someId' , { email : 'foo@example.com' }, function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

or with rest api key

app.updateUser( 'someId' , { email : 'foo@example.com' }, 'sesstionToken' , function ( err, response ) { console .log(response); });

batch requests

batch(requests array , callback function )

var requests = [ { method : 'POST' , path : '/1/classes/Foo' , body : { foo : 'bar1' , baz : 'qux1' } }, { method : 'POST' , path : '/1/classes/Foo' , body : { foo : 'bar2' , baz : 'qux2' } } ]; app.batch(requests, function ( error, response ) { });

insert installation data

app.insertInstallationData( "ios" , "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef" , function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

insert installation data with timeZone

app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZone( "ios" , "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef" , "EST" , function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

insert installation data with channels

arr = [ "news" , "sports" ]; app.insertInstallationDataWithChannels( "ios" , "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef" , arr, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

insert installation data with timeZone and channels

arr = [ "news" , "sports" ]; app.insertInstallationDataWithTimeZoneAndChannels( "ios" , "0123456784abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef0123456789abcdef" , "EST" , arr, function ( err, response ) { if (err) { console .log(err); } else { console .log(response); } });

create a role for a particular user

var data = { name : 'Administrator' , ACL : { "*" : { "read" : true } }, roles : { "__op" : "AddRelation" , "objects" : [ { "__type" : "Pointer" , "className" : "_Role" , "objectId" : "<objectId>" } ] }, users : { "__op" : "AddRelation" , "objects" : [ { "__type" : "Pointer" , "className" : "_User" , "objectId" : "<objectId>" } ] } }; app.insertRole(data, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

get a role

app.getRole( "<objectId>" , function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

var data = { users : { "__op" : "RemoveRelation" , "objects" : [ { "__type" : "Pointer" , "className" : "_User" , "objectId" : "<objectId>" } ] } }; app.updateRole( "<objectId>" , data, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

delete a role

app.deleteRole( "<objectId>" , function ( err, resp ) {});

get all the roles

app.getRoles( function ( err, resp ) {});

get a role against a cetain param

var params = { where : { name : "Administrator" } }; app.getRoles(params, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

send a push notification

var notification = { channels : [ '' ], data : { alert : "sending too many push notifications is obnoxious" } }; app.sendPush(notification, function ( err, resp ) { console .log(resp); });

{ "__type" : "Date" , "iso" : new Date ( "<year>" , "<month>" , "<day>" ).toJSON() }

License

node-parse-api is available under the MIT license.

Copyright © 2015 Mike Leveton and contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.