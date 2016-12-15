Run Pandoc from NodeJS. Pandoc installation is required.
# If using as a dependancy in your module
npm install node-pandoc --save
# ...or for use in your project
npm install node-pandoc --save-dev
Prior to using node-pandoc, you must install Pandoc by John MacFarlane.
If you need to convert files from one markup format into another, pandoc is your swiss-army knife. Pandoc can convert documents in markdown, reStructuredText, textile, HTML, DocBook, LaTeX, MediaWiki markup, TWiki markup, OPML, Emacs Org-Mode, Txt2Tags, Microsoft Word docx, LibreOffice ODT, EPUB, or Haddock markup to
- HTML formats: XHTML, HTML5, and HTML slide shows using Slidy, reveal.js, Slideous, S5, or DZSlides
- Word processor formats: Microsoft Word docx, OpenOffice/LibreOffice ODT, OpenDocument XML
- Ebooks: EPUB version 2 or 3, FictionBook2
- Documentation formats: DocBook, GNU TexInfo, Groff man pages, Haddock markup
- Page layout formats: InDesign ICML
- Outline formats: OPML
- TeX formats: LaTeX, ConTeXt, LaTeX Beamer slides
- PDF via LaTeX
- Lightweight markup formats: Markdown (including CommonMark), reStructuredText, AsciiDoc, MediaWiki markup, DokuWiki markup, Emacs Org-Mode, Textile
- Custom formats: custom writers can be written in lua
Node-Pandoc is simply a bridge between the Pandoc CLI (command-line interface) and NodeJS.
pandoc ( src args [options] callback )
The src can be either the location of a file (./content/file.docx) or a string of textual input ("# Hello, Bananas").
The same list of arguments that pandoc accepts on the command line. Arguments are accepted as either a full String or as an Array.
The options parameter accepts and passes along a Node ChildProcess.Spawn object and is completely optional. View [a _complete list of Pandoc options on the Pandoc website](http://pandoc.org/README.html#options) or pull it from the command-line by typing:
$ pandoc -h
Function that call it called back with the parameters of (error, result).
Converting a word.docx file to a markdown.md
// In EcmaScript 5...
var nodePandoc = require('node-pandoc');
var src, args, callback;
src = './word.docx';
// Arguments can be either a single string:
args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md';
// Or in an array of strings -- careful no spaces are present:
args = ['-f','docx','-t','markdown','-o','markdown.md'];
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) {
console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
}
// For output to files, the 'result' will be a boolean 'true'.
// Otherwise, the converted value will be returned.
console.log(result);
return result;
};
// Call pandoc
nodePandoc(src, args, callback);
// In ES-6 (ES-2015)
import nodePandoc from 'node-pandoc'
let src = './word.docx';
// Arguments can be either a single String or in an Array
let args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md';
// Set your callback function
const callback = (err, result)=> {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err)
return console.log(result), result
}
// Call pandoc
nodePandoc(src, args, callback);
Converting a word.docx file and returning HTML.
var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
src = './word.docx',
// Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
args = '-f docx -t html5';
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
// Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
return console.log(result), result;
};
// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);
This also works the other way ’round; converting a bit of HTML and saving it as word.docx
var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It’s bananas</p>',
// Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
args = '-f html -t docx -o word.docx';
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
// Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
return console.log(result), result;
};
// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);
Or give-a-string/get-a-string: Markdown -> HTML
var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
src = '# Hello \n\nIt\'s bananas',
// Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
args = '-f markdown -t html';
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
// Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
return console.log(result), result;
};
// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);
...and in reverse: HTML -> Markdown
var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It’s bananas</p>',
// Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
args = '-f html -t markdown --atx-headers';
// NOTE: The --atx-headers flag set above will produce <h1>s as:
// # Hello
//
// ...while omitting --atx-headers flat will result in this style:
// Hello
// =====
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
// Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
return console.log(result), result;
};
// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);
It does URLs too.
var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
src = 'https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-pandoc',
// Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
args = '-f html -t docx -o node-pandoc.docx';
// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
// Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
return console.log(result), result;
};
// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);
...it can go sideways and slantways and longways and backways and squareways and frontways and any other ways that you can think of.
Copyright © Eric Shinn
Licensed under the MIT License