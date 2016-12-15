Run Pandoc from NodeJS. Pandoc installation is required.

Install

npm install node-pandoc --save npm install node-pandoc --save-dev

Prior to using node-pandoc, you must install Pandoc by John MacFarlane.

So Then What’s Node-Pandoc Do?

Node-Pandoc is simply a bridge between the Pandoc CLI (command-line interface) and NodeJS.

Usage

pandoc ( src args [options] callback )

Parameters

src

The src can be either the location of a file (./content/file.docx) or a string of textual input ("# Hello, Bananas").

args

The same list of arguments that pandoc accepts on the command line. Arguments are accepted as either a full String or as an Array.

options

The options parameter accepts and passes along a Node ChildProcess.Spawn object and is completely optional. View [a _complete list of Pandoc options on the Pandoc website](http://pandoc.org/README.html#options) or pull it from the command-line by typing:

$ pandoc -h

callback

Function that call it called back with the parameters of (error, result).

Examples of Using Node-Pandoc

Converting a word.docx file to a markdown.md

var nodePandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ); var src, args, callback; src = './word.docx' ; args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md' ; args = [ '-f' , 'docx' , '-t' , 'markdown' , '-o' , 'markdown.md' ]; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) { console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); } console .log(result); return result; }; nodePandoc(src, args, callback);

import nodePandoc from 'node-pandoc' let src = './word.docx' ; let args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md' ; const callback = ( err, result )=> { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err) return console .log(result), result } nodePandoc(src, args, callback);

Converting a word.docx file and returning HTML.

var pandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ), src = './word.docx' , args = '-f docx -t html5' ; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); return console .log(result), result; }; pandoc(src, args, callback);

This also works the other way ’round; converting a bit of HTML and saving it as word.docx

var pandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ), src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It’s bananas</p>' , args = '-f html -t docx -o word.docx' ; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); return console .log(result), result; }; pandoc(src, args, callback);

Or give-a-string/get-a-string: Markdown -> HTML

var pandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ), src = '# Hello



It\'s bananas' , args = '-f markdown -t html' ; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); return console .log(result), result; }; pandoc(src, args, callback);

...and in reverse: HTML -> Markdown

var pandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ), src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It’s bananas</p>' , args = '-f html -t markdown --atx-headers' ; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); return console .log(result), result; }; pandoc(src, args, callback);

One more thing...

It does URLs too.

var pandoc = require ( 'node-pandoc' ), src = 'https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-pandoc' , args = '-f html -t docx -o node-pandoc.docx' ; callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err) console .error( 'Oh Nos: ' ,err); return console .log(result), result; }; pandoc(src, args, callback);

...it can go sideways and slantways and longways and backways and squareways and frontways and any other ways that you can think of.

License

Copyright © Eric Shinn

Licensed under the MIT License