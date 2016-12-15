openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

node-pandoc

by Eric Shinn
0.3.0 (see all)

Run Pandoc from NodeJS. Pandoc installation is required.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

66

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-pandoc npm version SugarHai

Run Pandoc from NodeJS. Pandoc installation is required.

Install

# If using as a dependancy in your module
npm install node-pandoc --save

# ...or for use in your project
npm install node-pandoc --save-dev

Prior to using node-pandoc, you must install Pandoc by John MacFarlane.

What’s Pandoc?

If you need to convert files from one markup format into another, pandoc is your swiss-army knife. Pandoc can convert documents in markdown, reStructuredText, textile, HTML, DocBook, LaTeX, MediaWiki markup, TWiki markup, OPML, Emacs Org-Mode, Txt2Tags, Microsoft Word docx, LibreOffice ODT, EPUB, or Haddock markup to

So Then What’s Node-Pandoc Do?

Node-Pandoc is simply a bridge between the Pandoc CLI (command-line interface) and NodeJS.

Usage

pandoc ( src args [options] callback )

Parameters

src

The src can be either the location of a file (./content/file.docx) or a string of textual input ("# Hello, Bananas").

args

The same list of arguments that pandoc accepts on the command line. Arguments are accepted as either a full String or as an Array.

options

The options parameter accepts and passes along a Node ChildProcess.Spawn object and is completely optional. View [a _complete list of Pandoc options on the Pandoc website](http://pandoc.org/README.html#options) or pull it from the command-line by typing:
$ pandoc -h

callback

Function that call it called back with the parameters of (error, result).

Examples of Using Node-Pandoc

Converting a word.docx file to a markdown.md

// In EcmaScript 5...

var nodePandoc = require('node-pandoc');
var src, args, callback;

src = './word.docx';

// Arguments can be either a single string:
args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md';
// Or in an array of strings -- careful no spaces are present:
args = ['-f','docx','-t','markdown','-o','markdown.md'];

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {

  if (err) {
    console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  }

  // For output to files, the 'result' will be a boolean 'true'.
  // Otherwise, the converted value will be returned.
  console.log(result);
  return result;
};

// Call pandoc
nodePandoc(src, args, callback);

// In ES-6 (ES-2015)
import nodePandoc from 'node-pandoc'

let src = './word.docx';

// Arguments can be either a single String or in an Array
let args = '-f docx -t markdown -o ./markdown.md';

// Set your callback function
const callback = (err, result)=> {

  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err)
  return console.log(result), result
}

// Call pandoc
nodePandoc(src, args, callback);

Converting a word.docx file and returning HTML.

var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
    src = './word.docx',
    // Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
    args = '-f docx -t html5';

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  // Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
  return console.log(result), result;
};

// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);

This also works the other way ’round; converting a bit of HTML and saving it as word.docx

var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
    src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It&rsquo;s bananas</p>',
    // Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
    args = '-f html -t docx -o word.docx';

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  // Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
  return console.log(result), result;
};

// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);

Or give-a-string/get-a-string: Markdown -> HTML

var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
    src = '# Hello \n\nIt\'s bananas',
    // Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
    args = '-f markdown -t html';

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  // Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
  return console.log(result), result;
};

// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);

...and in reverse: HTML -> Markdown

var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
    src = '<h1>Hello</h1><p>It&rsquo;s bananas</p>',
    // Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
    args = '-f html -t markdown --atx-headers';

// NOTE: The --atx-headers flag set above will produce <h1>s as:
// # Hello
//
// ...while omitting --atx-headers flat will result in this style:
// Hello
// =====

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  // Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
  return console.log(result), result;
};

// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);

One more thing...

It does URLs too.

var pandoc = require('node-pandoc'),
    src = 'https://www.npmjs.com/package/node-pandoc',
    // Arguments in either a single String or as an Array:
    args = '-f html -t docx -o node-pandoc.docx';

// Set your callback function
callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err) console.error('Oh Nos: ',err);
  // Without the -o arg, the converted value will be returned.
  return console.log(result), result;
};

// Call pandoc
pandoc(src, args, callback);

Wokavagor

...it can go sideways and slantways and longways and backways and squareways and frontways and any other ways that you can think of.

License

Copyright © Eric Shinn
Licensed under the MIT License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial