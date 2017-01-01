nodejs server side module for angular-paginate-anything
This nodejs module add the required headers in the http response to paginate the items. This is a rewrite of clean_pagination
npm install node-paginate-anything
var paginate = require('node-paginate-anything');
var queryParameters = paginate(ClientRequest, ServerResponse, totalItems, maxRangeSize);
mongooseQuery.limit(queryParameters.limit);
mongooseQuery.skip(queryParameters.skip);
|parameter
|Description
|ClientRequest
|clientRequest object from the native http module or from an express app.
|ServerResponse
|ServerResponse object to modify before sending the http response.
|totalItems
|total number of items in the result set.
|maxRangeSize
|angular-paginate-anything send is own requested range in the request, this parameter specify the maximum value.
per_page and
page parameters, allows the client to request any (possibly unbounded)
interval of items.