Install

Polyfill tags if you need them. This will include ShadowDOM and Custom Elements support.

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@latest/bundles/webcomponents-sd-ce.js" > </ script >

Loading this component. It would be a good idea to use a specific version instead of latest .

< script src = "https://unpkg.com/node-package@latest/dist/node-package.min.js" > </ script >

Example

Usage

Set the name attribute to the name of an NPM package.

< node-package name = "lodash" > </ node-package >

Add the global attribute to add --global to the NPM install command.

< node-package name = "@angular/cli" global > </ node-package >

Will result in npm install @angular/cli --global .

Theming

For advanced theming you can set the following CSS custom properties:

--node-package-background-color

--node-package-color

--node-package-link-color

Blue theme

< style > node-package .blue { --node-package-background-color : #03A9F4 ; --node-package-color : #FAFAFA ; --node-package-link-color : #dadce0 ; } </ style > < node-package name = "bluebird" class = "blue" > </ node-package >

Red theme

< style > node-package .red { --node-package-background-color : #CB3837 ; --node-package-color : #FAFAFA ; --node-package-link-color : #dadce0 ; } </ style > < node-package name = "@nutmeg/cli" class = "red" > </ node-package >

Card border

You can also apply custom edge designs to look more like a card.

< style > node-package .card { box-shadow : 0 3px 4px 1px rgba (0, 0, 0, .08), 0 1px 1px 1px rgba (0, 0, 0, .05); border-radius : 2px ; border-width : 0 ; } </ style > < node-package name = "lite-server" class = "card" > </ node-package >

Demo of install commands being copied.

License

NodePackage is released under an MIT license.

Built, tested, and published with Nutmeg.