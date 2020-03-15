openbase logo
np

node-package

by Abraham Williams
1.4.0 (see all)

Node Package Web Component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

763

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

<node-package>

Version Status macOS Build Status Linux Build Status Windows Build Status Dependency Status npm bundle size (minified + gzip)

Install

Polyfill tags if you need them. This will include ShadowDOM and Custom Elements support.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/@webcomponents/webcomponentsjs@latest/bundles/webcomponents-sd-ce.js"></script>

Loading this component. It would be a good idea to use a specific version instead of latest.

<script src="https://unpkg.com/node-package@latest/dist/node-package.min.js"></script>

Example

Live demo

Usage

Set the name attribute to the name of an NPM package.

<node-package name="lodash"></node-package>

Example

Add the global attribute to add --global to the NPM install command.

<node-package name="@angular/cli" global></node-package>

Will result in npm install @angular/cli --global.

Theming

For advanced theming you can set the following CSS custom properties:

  • --node-package-background-color
  • --node-package-color
  • --node-package-link-color

Blue theme

<style>
  node-package.blue {
    --node-package-background-color: #03A9F4;
    --node-package-color: #FAFAFA;
    --node-package-link-color: #dadce0;
  }
</style>
<node-package name="bluebird" class="blue"></node-package>

Example with blue theme

Red theme

<style>
  node-package.red {
    --node-package-background-color: #CB3837;
    --node-package-color: #FAFAFA;
    --node-package-link-color: #dadce0;
  }
</style>
<node-package name="@nutmeg/cli" class="red"></node-package>

Example with red theme

Card border

You can also apply custom edge designs to look more like a card.

<style>
  node-package.card {
    box-shadow: 0 3px 4px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .08), 0 1px 1px 1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .05);
    border-radius: 2px;
    border-width: 0;
  }
</style>
<node-package name="lite-server" class="card"></node-package>

Example with card border

Demo of install commands being copied.

Example of copying install command

License

NodePackage is released under an MIT license.

Built, tested, and published with Nutmeg.

