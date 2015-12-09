openbase logo
node-osu

by Brussell
2.2.1 (see all)

A library for interacting with the osu api.

Readme

node-osu

Code Climate

Making the osu api easy to use.

NOTE: This is for version 1.0 of the osu!api.

Getting Started

Get your osu api key from https://osu.ppy.sh/p/api

Install node-osu
yarn add node-osu / npm i node-osu

Running tests

Install the dev dependencies: mocha and chai

Run yarn/npm test

Contributing

  • Follow the rules in .eslintrc.js
  • Separate changes into different PRs
  • Prioritize backwards-compatibility

Documentation

Require node-osu

const osu = require('node-osu');

osu.Constants

  • Mods: An object containing the bitwise representation for each mod
  • URLSchemas: An object containing osu url schema generating functions
    • multiplayerMatch: Function taking <id>, [password]
    • edit: Function taking <position>, [objects]
    • channel: Function taking <name>
    • download: Function taking <id>
    • spectate: Function taking <user>
  • Beatmaps: Beatmap constants
    • approved: Get approval state from a number representation
    • genre: Get map genre from a number representation
    • language: Get map language from a number representation
    • mode: Get game mode from a number representation
  • Multiplayer: Multiplayer match constants
    • scoringType: Get a game's scoring mode from a number representation
    • teamType: Get a game's team mode from a number representation
    • team: Get a user's team from a number representation
  • AccuracyMethods: Calculate accuracy from a score's counts

osu.Api

All methods return a Promise.
options refers to the url parameters listed here: https://github.com/ppy/osu-api/wiki

Constructor

const osuApi = new osu.Api('A3tGREAemXk213gfJJUewH9675g', {
    // baseUrl: sets the base api url (default: https://osu.ppy.sh/api)
    notFoundAsError: true, // Throw an error on not found instead of returning nothing. (default: true)
    completeScores: false, // When fetching scores also fetch the beatmap they are for (Allows getting accuracy) (default: false)
    parseNumeric: false // Parse numeric values into numbers/floats, excluding ids
});

apiCall(endpoint, options)

Make an api call. Should generally not be used.

osuApi.apiCall('/get_user', { u: 'brussell98' }).then(user => {
    console.log(user[0].username);
});

getBeatmaps(options)

Returns an array of Beatmap objects.

osuApi.getBeatmaps({ b: '765567' }).then(beatmaps => {
    console.log(beatmaps[0].title);
});

getUser(options)

Returns an User object.

osuApi.getUser({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(user => {
    console.log(user.name);
});

getScores(options)

Returns an array of Score objects.

osuApi.getScores({ b: '1036655' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
});

// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getScores({ b: '1036655' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
    console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
    console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});

getUserBest(options)

Returns an array of Score objects.

osuApi.getUserBest({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
});

// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getUserBest({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
    console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
    console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});

getUserRecent(options)

Returns an array of Score objects. If the user has not submitted a score in the past 24 hours, this will return as not found.

osuApi.getUserRecent({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
});

// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getUserRecent({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
    console.log(scores[0].score);
    console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
    console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});

getMatch(options)

Returns an Match object.

osuApi.getMatch({ mp: '25576650' }).then(match => {
    console.log(match.name);
});

getReplay(options)

Returns a replay object. Do not spam this endpoint.

const fs = require('fs');
osuApi.getReplay({ m: '0', b: '1337', u: 'brussell98' }).then(replay => {
    fs.writeFile('replay.txt', replay.content);
});

osu.User

User {
    id: '7541046',
    name: 'brussell98',
    counts: {
        '50': '34327',
        '100': '393959',
        '300': '4008334',
        SSH: '2',
        SS: '4',
        SH: '14',
        S: '379',
        A: '1785',
        plays: '16951'
    },
    scores: {
        ranked: '8625602786',
        total: '20612840665'
    },
    pp: {
        raw: '2669.26',
        rank: '134346',
        countryRank: '22842'
    },
    country: 'US',
    level: '99.3151',
    accuracy: '98.3110122680664',
    secondsPlayed: '1239538',
    raw_joinDate: '2015-12-09 02:27:02',
    events: [ Event {...}, ...],

    // Getters
    accuracyFormatted: String
    joinDate: Date
}

osu.Event

Event {
    html: '<img src=\'/images/A_small.png\'/> <b><a href=\'/u/7541046\'>brussell98</a></b> achieved rank #62 on <a href=\'/b/2244449?m=1\'>Morimori Atsushi - Toono Gensou Monogatari (MRM REMIX) [Nardo\'s Futsuu]</a> (osu!taiko)',
    beatmapId: '2244449',
    beatmapsetId: '812992',
    raw_date: '2020-01-04 05:02:09',
    epicFactor: '1',

    // Getters
    date: Date
}

osu.Beatmap

Beatmap {
    id: '765567',
    beatmapSetId: '346872',
    hash: '49ae1a43f732d07aff8efab2b0f22bdf',
    title: 'GATE~Sore wa Akatsuki no you ni~ (TV size)',
    creator: 'Del05',
    version: 'Insane',
    source: 'GATE 自衛隊 彼の地にて、斯く戦えり',
    artist: 'KISIDA KYODAN & THE AKEBOSI ROCKETS',
    genre: 'Anime',
    language: 'Japanese',
    rating: '9.45067',
    bpm: '200',
    mode: 'Standard',
    tags: [
        'jieitai',
        'kanochi',
        'nite',
        'kaku',
        'tatakaeri',
        'opening',
        'kyle',
        'y',
        'walaowey',
        'rory',
        'tuka',
        'ゲート'
    ],
    approvalStatus: 'Ranked',
    raw_submitDate: '2015-08-18 14:01:13',
    raw_approvedDate: '2016-03-18 18:21:22',
    raw_lastUpdate: '2016-03-02 15:14:22',
    maxCombo: '549',
    objects: {
        normal: '213',
        slider: '165',
        spinner: '0'
    },
    difficulty: {
        rating: '4.68783',
        aim: '2.36005',
        speed: '2.29552',
        size: '4',
        overall: '7',
        approach: '9',
        drain: '6'
    },
    length: {
        total: '89',
        drain: '89'
    },
    counts: {
        favorites: '1127',
        favourites: '1127',
        plays: '1506571',
        passes: '262113'
    },
    hasDownload: true,
    hasAudio: true,

    // Getters
    submitDate: Date,
    approvedDate: Date,
    lastUpdate: Date
}

osu.Score

Score {
    score: '10380039',
    user: {
        name: 'Sarah', // null when using a getUserX method
        id: '7777836'
    },
    beatmapId: null, // When using getScores() without completeScores this will be null
    counts: {
        '50': '0',
        '100': '5',
        '300': '414',
        geki: '92',
        katu: '5',
        miss: '0'
    },
    maxCombo: '826',
    perfect: true,
    raw_date: '2018-09-10 22:36:08',
    rank: 'SH',
    pp: '240.73', // Can be null (in recent user scores for example)
    hasReplay: true,
    raw_mods: 88,
    beatmap: undefined, // or `Beatmap {...}` with completeScores

    // Getters
    date: Date,
    mods: [Constants.Mods],
    accuracy: Number
}

osu.Match

Match {
    id: '57155016',
    name: 'OWC2019: (United States) vs (South Korea)',
    raw_start: '2019-12-22 02:48:47',
    raw_end: '2019-12-22 04:29:11',
    games: [ Game {...}, ...],

    // Getters
    start: Date,
    end: Date
}

osu.Game

Game {
    id: '298230665',
    raw_start: '2019-12-22 03:57:20',
    raw_end: '2019-12-22 04:00:19',
    beatmapId: '1656914',
    mode: 'Standard',
    matchType: '0', // Unknown purpose
    scoringType: 'Score v2',
    teamType: 'Team vs',
    raw_mods: 64,
    scores: [ MultiplayerScore {...}, ...] // Will be empty if in progress

    // Getters
    start: Date,
    end: Date,
    mods: [ 'DoubleTime' ] // Array of `Constants.Mods` required for all players
}

osu.MultiplayerScore

MultiplayerScore {
    slot: '0',
    team: 'Red',
    userId: '4194445',
    score: '353891',
    maxCombo: '710',
    rank: null, // Not used
    counts: {
        '50': '27',
        '100': '73',
        '300': '690',
        geki: '129',
        katu: '38',
        miss: '38'
    },
    perfect: false,
    pass: true,
    raw_mods: 1,

    // Getters
    mods: [ 'NoFail' ] // Array of `Constants.Mods` used by the player
}

