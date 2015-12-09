Making the osu api easy to use.
NOTE: This is for version 1.0 of the osu!api.
Get your osu api key from https://osu.ppy.sh/p/api
Install node-osu
yarn add node-osu /
npm i node-osu
Install the dev dependencies:
mocha and
chai
Run
yarn/npm test
.eslintrc.js
Require node-osu
const osu = require('node-osu');
<id>, [password]
<position>, [objects]
<name>
<id>
<user>
All methods return a Promise.
options refers to the url parameters listed here: https://github.com/ppy/osu-api/wiki
const osuApi = new osu.Api('A3tGREAemXk213gfJJUewH9675g', {
// baseUrl: sets the base api url (default: https://osu.ppy.sh/api)
notFoundAsError: true, // Throw an error on not found instead of returning nothing. (default: true)
completeScores: false, // When fetching scores also fetch the beatmap they are for (Allows getting accuracy) (default: false)
parseNumeric: false // Parse numeric values into numbers/floats, excluding ids
});
Make an api call. Should generally not be used.
osuApi.apiCall('/get_user', { u: 'brussell98' }).then(user => {
console.log(user[0].username);
});
Returns an array of Beatmap objects.
osuApi.getBeatmaps({ b: '765567' }).then(beatmaps => {
console.log(beatmaps[0].title);
});
Returns an User object.
osuApi.getUser({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(user => {
console.log(user.name);
});
Returns an array of Score objects.
osuApi.getScores({ b: '1036655' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
});
// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getScores({ b: '1036655' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});
Returns an array of Score objects.
osuApi.getUserBest({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
});
// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getUserBest({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});
Returns an array of Score objects. If the user has not submitted a score in the past 24 hours, this will return as not found.
osuApi.getUserRecent({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
});
// or with completeScores set to true
osuApi.getUserRecent({ u: 'brussell98' }).then(scores => {
console.log(scores[0].score);
console.log(scores[0].beatmap.title);
console.log(scores[0].accuracy);
});
Returns an Match object.
osuApi.getMatch({ mp: '25576650' }).then(match => {
console.log(match.name);
});
Returns a replay object. Do not spam this endpoint.
const fs = require('fs');
osuApi.getReplay({ m: '0', b: '1337', u: 'brussell98' }).then(replay => {
fs.writeFile('replay.txt', replay.content);
});
User {
id: '7541046',
name: 'brussell98',
counts: {
'50': '34327',
'100': '393959',
'300': '4008334',
SSH: '2',
SS: '4',
SH: '14',
S: '379',
A: '1785',
plays: '16951'
},
scores: {
ranked: '8625602786',
total: '20612840665'
},
pp: {
raw: '2669.26',
rank: '134346',
countryRank: '22842'
},
country: 'US',
level: '99.3151',
accuracy: '98.3110122680664',
secondsPlayed: '1239538',
raw_joinDate: '2015-12-09 02:27:02',
events: [ Event {...}, ...],
// Getters
accuracyFormatted: String
joinDate: Date
}
Event {
html: '<img src=\'/images/A_small.png\'/> <b><a href=\'/u/7541046\'>brussell98</a></b> achieved rank #62 on <a href=\'/b/2244449?m=1\'>Morimori Atsushi - Toono Gensou Monogatari (MRM REMIX) [Nardo\'s Futsuu]</a> (osu!taiko)',
beatmapId: '2244449',
beatmapsetId: '812992',
raw_date: '2020-01-04 05:02:09',
epicFactor: '1',
// Getters
date: Date
}
Beatmap {
id: '765567',
beatmapSetId: '346872',
hash: '49ae1a43f732d07aff8efab2b0f22bdf',
title: 'GATE~Sore wa Akatsuki no you ni~ (TV size)',
creator: 'Del05',
version: 'Insane',
source: 'GATE 自衛隊 彼の地にて、斯く戦えり',
artist: 'KISIDA KYODAN & THE AKEBOSI ROCKETS',
genre: 'Anime',
language: 'Japanese',
rating: '9.45067',
bpm: '200',
mode: 'Standard',
tags: [
'jieitai',
'kanochi',
'nite',
'kaku',
'tatakaeri',
'opening',
'kyle',
'y',
'walaowey',
'rory',
'tuka',
'ゲート'
],
approvalStatus: 'Ranked',
raw_submitDate: '2015-08-18 14:01:13',
raw_approvedDate: '2016-03-18 18:21:22',
raw_lastUpdate: '2016-03-02 15:14:22',
maxCombo: '549',
objects: {
normal: '213',
slider: '165',
spinner: '0'
},
difficulty: {
rating: '4.68783',
aim: '2.36005',
speed: '2.29552',
size: '4',
overall: '7',
approach: '9',
drain: '6'
},
length: {
total: '89',
drain: '89'
},
counts: {
favorites: '1127',
favourites: '1127',
plays: '1506571',
passes: '262113'
},
hasDownload: true,
hasAudio: true,
// Getters
submitDate: Date,
approvedDate: Date,
lastUpdate: Date
}
Score {
score: '10380039',
user: {
name: 'Sarah', // null when using a getUserX method
id: '7777836'
},
beatmapId: null, // When using getScores() without completeScores this will be null
counts: {
'50': '0',
'100': '5',
'300': '414',
geki: '92',
katu: '5',
miss: '0'
},
maxCombo: '826',
perfect: true,
raw_date: '2018-09-10 22:36:08',
rank: 'SH',
pp: '240.73', // Can be null (in recent user scores for example)
hasReplay: true,
raw_mods: 88,
beatmap: undefined, // or `Beatmap {...}` with completeScores
// Getters
date: Date,
mods: [Constants.Mods],
accuracy: Number
}
Match {
id: '57155016',
name: 'OWC2019: (United States) vs (South Korea)',
raw_start: '2019-12-22 02:48:47',
raw_end: '2019-12-22 04:29:11',
games: [ Game {...}, ...],
// Getters
start: Date,
end: Date
}
Game {
id: '298230665',
raw_start: '2019-12-22 03:57:20',
raw_end: '2019-12-22 04:00:19',
beatmapId: '1656914',
mode: 'Standard',
matchType: '0', // Unknown purpose
scoringType: 'Score v2',
teamType: 'Team vs',
raw_mods: 64,
scores: [ MultiplayerScore {...}, ...] // Will be empty if in progress
// Getters
start: Date,
end: Date,
mods: [ 'DoubleTime' ] // Array of `Constants.Mods` required for all players
}
MultiplayerScore {
slot: '0',
team: 'Red',
userId: '4194445',
score: '353891',
maxCombo: '710',
rank: null, // Not used
counts: {
'50': '27',
'100': '73',
'300': '690',
geki: '129',
katu: '38',
miss: '38'
},
perfect: false,
pass: true,
raw_mods: 1,
// Getters
mods: [ 'NoFail' ] // Array of `Constants.Mods` used by the player
}