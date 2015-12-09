Making the osu api easy to use.

NOTE: This is for version 1.0 of the osu!api.

Getting Started

Get your osu api key from https://osu.ppy.sh/p/api

Install node-osu

yarn add node-osu / npm i node-osu

Running tests

Install the dev dependencies: mocha and chai

Run yarn/npm test

Contributing

Follow the rules in .eslintrc.js

Separate changes into different PRs

Prioritize backwards-compatibility

Documentation

Require node-osu

const osu = require ( 'node-osu' );

Mods: An object containing the bitwise representation for each mod

URLSchemas: An object containing osu url schema generating functions multiplayerMatch: Function taking <id>, [password] edit: Function taking <position>, [objects] channel: Function taking <name> download: Function taking <id> spectate: Function taking <user>

Beatmaps: Beatmap constants approved: Get approval state from a number representation genre: Get map genre from a number representation language: Get map language from a number representation mode: Get game mode from a number representation

Multiplayer: Multiplayer match constants scoringType: Get a game's scoring mode from a number representation teamType: Get a game's team mode from a number representation team: Get a user's team from a number representation

AccuracyMethods: Calculate accuracy from a score's counts

All methods return a Promise.

options refers to the url parameters listed here: https://github.com/ppy/osu-api/wiki

Constructor

const osuApi = new osu.Api( 'A3tGREAemXk213gfJJUewH9675g' , { notFoundAsError : true , completeScores : false , parseNumeric : false });

Make an api call. Should generally not be used.

osuApi.apiCall( '/get_user' , { u : 'brussell98' }).then( user => { console .log(user[ 0 ].username); });

Returns an array of Beatmap objects.

osuApi.getBeatmaps({ b : '765567' }).then( beatmaps => { console .log(beatmaps[ 0 ].title); });

Returns an User object.

osuApi.getUser({ u : 'brussell98' }).then( user => { console .log(user.name); });

Returns an array of Score objects.

osuApi.getScores({ b : '1036655' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); }); osuApi.getScores({ b : '1036655' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); console .log(scores[ 0 ].beatmap.title); console .log(scores[ 0 ].accuracy); });

Returns an array of Score objects.

osuApi.getUserBest({ u : 'brussell98' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); }); osuApi.getUserBest({ u : 'brussell98' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); console .log(scores[ 0 ].beatmap.title); console .log(scores[ 0 ].accuracy); });

Returns an array of Score objects. If the user has not submitted a score in the past 24 hours, this will return as not found.

osuApi.getUserRecent({ u : 'brussell98' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); }); osuApi.getUserRecent({ u : 'brussell98' }).then( scores => { console .log(scores[ 0 ].score); console .log(scores[ 0 ].beatmap.title); console .log(scores[ 0 ].accuracy); });

Returns an Match object.

osuApi.getMatch({ mp : '25576650' }).then( match => { console .log(match.name); });

Returns a replay object. Do not spam this endpoint.

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); osuApi.getReplay({ m : '0' , b : '1337' , u : 'brussell98' }).then( replay => { fs.writeFile( 'replay.txt' , replay.content); });

User { id : '7541046' , name : 'brussell98' , counts : { '50' : '34327' , '100' : '393959' , '300' : '4008334' , SSH : '2' , SS : '4' , SH : '14' , S : '379' , A : '1785' , plays : '16951' }, scores : { ranked : '8625602786' , total : '20612840665' }, pp : { raw : '2669.26' , rank : '134346' , countryRank : '22842' }, country : 'US' , level : '99.3151' , accuracy : '98.3110122680664' , secondsPlayed : '1239538' , raw_joinDate : '2015-12-09 02:27:02' , events : [ Event {...}, ...], accuracyFormatted : String joinDate : Date }

Event { html : '<img src=\'/images/A_small.png\'/> <b><a href=\'/u/7541046\'>brussell98</a></b> achieved rank #62 on <a href=\'/b/2244449?m=1\'>Morimori Atsushi - Toono Gensou Monogatari (MRM REMIX) [Nardo\'s Futsuu]</a> (osu!taiko)' , beatmapId : '2244449' , beatmapsetId : '812992' , raw_date : '2020-01-04 05:02:09' , epicFactor : '1' , date : Date }

Beatmap { id : '765567' , beatmapSetId : '346872' , hash : '49ae1a43f732d07aff8efab2b0f22bdf' , title : 'GATE~Sore wa Akatsuki no you ni~ (TV size)' , creator : 'Del05' , version : 'Insane' , source : 'GATE 自衛隊 彼の地にて、斯く戦えり' , artist : 'KISIDA KYODAN & THE AKEBOSI ROCKETS' , genre : 'Anime' , language : 'Japanese' , rating : '9.45067' , bpm : '200' , mode : 'Standard' , tags : [ 'jieitai' , 'kanochi' , 'nite' , 'kaku' , 'tatakaeri' , 'opening' , 'kyle' , 'y' , 'walaowey' , 'rory' , 'tuka' , 'ゲート' ], approvalStatus : 'Ranked' , raw_submitDate : '2015-08-18 14:01:13' , raw_approvedDate : '2016-03-18 18:21:22' , raw_lastUpdate : '2016-03-02 15:14:22' , maxCombo : '549' , objects : { normal : '213' , slider : '165' , spinner : '0' }, difficulty : { rating : '4.68783' , aim : '2.36005' , speed : '2.29552' , size : '4' , overall : '7' , approach : '9' , drain : '6' }, length : { total : '89' , drain : '89' }, counts : { favorites : '1127' , favourites : '1127' , plays : '1506571' , passes : '262113' }, hasDownload : true , hasAudio : true , submitDate : Date , approvedDate : Date , lastUpdate : Date }

Score { score : '10380039' , user : { name : 'Sarah' , id : '7777836' }, beatmapId : null , counts : { '50' : '0' , '100' : '5' , '300' : '414' , geki : '92' , katu : '5' , miss : '0' }, maxCombo : '826' , perfect : true , raw_date : '2018-09-10 22:36:08' , rank : 'SH' , pp : '240.73' , hasReplay : true , raw_mods : 88 , beatmap : undefined , date : Date , mods : [Constants.Mods], accuracy : Number }

Match { id : '57155016' , name : 'OWC2019: (United States) vs (South Korea)' , raw_start : '2019-12-22 02:48:47' , raw_end : '2019-12-22 04:29:11' , games : [ Game {...}, ...], start : Date , end : Date }

Game { id : '298230665' , raw_start : '2019-12-22 03:57:20' , raw_end : '2019-12-22 04:00:19' , beatmapId : '1656914' , mode : 'Standard' , matchType : '0' , scoringType : 'Score v2' , teamType : 'Team vs' , raw_mods : 64 , scores : [ MultiplayerScore {...}, ...] start : Date , end : Date , mods : [ 'DoubleTime' ] }