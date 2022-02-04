A no frills Open Sound Control client and server. Heavily inspired by pyOSC.

Install using npm

npm install node-osc

Written using ESM supports CJS

Supports the latest versions of Node.js 12, 14, and 16 in both ESM + CJS

Example

Sending OSC messages:

import { Client } from 'node-osc' ; const client = new Client( '127.0.0.1' , 3333 ); client.send( '/oscAddress' , 200 , () => { client.close(); });

Listening for OSC messages:

import { Server } from 'node-osc' ; var oscServer = new Server( 3333 , '0.0.0.0' , () => { console .log( 'OSC Server is listening' ); }); oscServer.on( 'message' , function ( msg ) { console .log( `Message: ${msg} ` ); oscServer.close(); });

Sending OSC bundles:

import { Bundle, Client } from 'node-osc' ; const bundle = new Bundle([ '/one' , 1 ], [ '/two' , 2 ], [ '/three' , 3 ]); bundle.append( new Bundle( 10 , [ '/four' , 4 ])); const client = new Client( '127.0.0.1' , 3333 ); client.send(bundle));

Listening for OSC bundles:

WARNING: Bundle support is Experimental and subject to change at any point.

import { Server } from 'node-osc' ; var oscServer = new Server( 3333 , '0.0.0.0' , () => { console .log( 'OSC Server is listening' ); }); oscServer.on( 'bundle' , function ( bundle ) { bundle.elements.forEach( ( element, i ) => { console .log( `Timestamp: ${bundle.timetag[i]} ` ); console .log( `Message: ${element} ` ); }); oscServer.close(); });

CJS API

This just works due to conditional exports, isn't that cool!

const { Client, Server } = require ( 'node-osc' ); const client = new Client( '127.0.0.1' , 3333 ); var server = new Server( 3333 , '0.0.0.0' ); server.on( 'listening' , () => { console .log( 'OSC Server is listening.' ); }) server.on( 'message' , (msg) => { console .log( `Message: ${msg} ` ); server.close(); }); client.send( '/hello' , 'world' , (err) => { if (err) console .error(err); client.close(); });

Typescript

To install type definitions for node-osc:

npm install --save @types/node-osc or yarn add @types/node-osc

The types should then be automatically included by the compiler.

License

LGPL. Please see the file lesser.txt for details.