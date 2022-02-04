A no frills Open Sound Control client and server. Heavily inspired by pyOSC.
Install using npm
npm install node-osc
Supports the latest versions of Node.js 12, 14, and 16 in both ESM + CJS
import { Client } from 'node-osc';
const client = new Client('127.0.0.1', 3333);
client.send('/oscAddress', 200, () => {
client.close();
});
import { Server } from 'node-osc';
var oscServer = new Server(3333, '0.0.0.0', () => {
console.log('OSC Server is listening');
});
oscServer.on('message', function (msg) {
console.log(`Message: ${msg}`);
oscServer.close();
});
import { Bundle, Client } from 'node-osc';
// a bundle without an explicit time tag
const bundle = new Bundle(['/one', 1], ['/two', 2], ['/three', 3]);
// a bundle with a timetag of 10
bundle.append(new Bundle(10, ['/four', 4]));
const client = new Client('127.0.0.1', 3333);
client.send(bundle));
WARNING: Bundle support is Experimental and subject to change at any point.
import { Server } from 'node-osc';
var oscServer = new Server(3333, '0.0.0.0', () => {
console.log('OSC Server is listening');
});
oscServer.on('bundle', function (bundle) {
bundle.elements.forEach((element, i) => {
console.log(`Timestamp: ${bundle.timetag[i]}`);
console.log(`Message: ${element}`);
});
oscServer.close();
});
This just works due to conditional exports, isn't that cool!
const { Client, Server } = require('node-osc');
const client = new Client('127.0.0.1', 3333);
var server = new Server(3333, '0.0.0.0');
server.on('listening', () => {
console.log('OSC Server is listening.');
})
server.on('message', (msg) => {
console.log(`Message: ${msg}`);
server.close();
});
client.send('/hello', 'world', (err) => {
if (err) console.error(err);
client.close();
});
To install type definitions for node-osc:
npm install --save @types/node-osc or
yarn add @types/node-osc
The types should then be automatically included by the compiler.
LGPL. Please see the file lesser.txt for details.