monitor vital signs of your server :
An operating system utility library. Some methods are wrappers of node libraries and others are calculations made by the module.
os-utils extended
One line installation with npm.
$ npm install node-os-utils --save
Then in your code
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var cpu = osu.cpu
var count = cpu.count() // 8
cpu.usage()
.then(cpuPercentage => {
console.log(cpuPercentage) // 10.38
})
var osCmd = osu.osCmd
osCmd.whoami()
.then(userName => {
console.log(userName) // admin
})
require('node-os-utils').options
Default settings:
NOT_SUPPORTED_VALUE is
not supported. os not supported, return value.
INTERVAL is
1000 millisecond. Represents the refresh of the cpu and network workers.
⚠️ If this module uses too much CPU, set the
INTERVAL value to 10000 or more.
If you have
not supported in some categories, your OS configuration is not supported for this option.
You can use
require('node-os-utils').isNotSupported() to decide
not supported.
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var osCmd = osu.osCmd
osCmd
.topCpu()
.then(function(res){
if(osu.isNotSupported(res)){
// Handle 'not supported'
}else{
// Things to do...
}
})
The following methods are available:
CPU average
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var cpu = osu.cpu
var info = cpu.average()
console.log(info)
{ totalIdle: 33526410,
totalTick: 37460330,
avgIdle: 4190801.25,
avgTotal: 4682541.25 }
CPU average usage
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var cpu = osu.cpu
cpu.usage()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
10.06
cpu free percentage
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var cpu = osu.cpu
cpu.free()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
89.26
drive info
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var drive = osu.drive
drive.info()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
{ totalGb: '464.8',
usedGb: '147.7',
freeGb: '316.9',
usedPercentage: '31.8',
freePercentage: '68.2' }
{ totalGb: '464.8', freeGb: '316.9', freePercentage: '68.2' }
{ totalGb: '464.8', usedGb: '316.9', usedPercentage: '68.2' }
memory info
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var mem = osu.mem
mem.info()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
{ totalMemMb: 16384,
usedMemMb: 13403.41,
freeMemMb: 2980.59,
freeMemPercentage: 18.19 }
{ totalMemMb: 16384, freeMemMb: 3033.63 }
{ totalMemMb: 16384, usedMemMb: 13421.15 }
17179869184
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var netstat = osu.netstat
netstat.stats()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
[ { interface: 'lo',
inputBytes: '731508412',
outputBytes: '731508412' },
{ interface: 'eth0',
inputBytes: '1356471479',
outputBytes: '26631036763' } ]
var osu = require('node-os-utils')
var netstat = osu.netstat
netstat.inOut()
.then(info => {
console.log(info)
})
{ total: { inputMb: 0.02, outputMb: 1.22 },
eth0: { inputMb: 0.02, outputMb: 1.22 } }
Total opened files
1088
original operating system
Mac OS X 10.12.5
Red Hat 7.3
TTY/SSH opened
......
var bucket = require('./bucket')
var exec = require('./exec')
var wrapExec = exec.wrapExec
bucket.osCmd = {
topCpu: wrapExec('ps -eo pcpu,user,args --no-headers | sort -k 1 -n | tail -n 10 | sort -k 1 -nr | cut -c 1-70'),
topMem: wrapExec('ps -eo pmem,pid,cmd | sort -k 1 -n | tail -n 10 | sort -k 1 -nr | cut -c 1-70'),
vmstats: wrapExec('vmstat -S m'),
processesUsers: wrapExec('ps hax -o user | sort | uniq -c'),
diskUsage: wrapExec('df -h'),
who: wrapExec('who'),
whoami: wrapExec('whoami'),
openPorts: wrapExec('lsof -Pni4 | grep ESTABLISHED'),
ifconfig: wrapExec('ifconfig')
}
MIT. Copyright (c).