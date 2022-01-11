Description

monitor vital signs of your server :

CPU average usage

Free and used drive space

Free and used memory space

Operating System

All processes running

TTY/SSH opened

Total opened files

Network speed (input and output)

An operating system utility library. Some methods are wrappers of node libraries and others are calculations made by the module.

os-utils extended

Installation

One line installation with npm.

$ npm install node-os-utils --save

Then in your code

Example

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var cpu = osu.cpu var count = cpu.count() cpu.usage() .then( cpuPercentage => { console .log(cpuPercentage) }) var osCmd = osu.osCmd osCmd.whoami() .then( userName => { console .log(userName) })

Configuration

require('node-os-utils').options

Default settings:

NOT_SUPPORTED_VALUE is not supported . os not supported, return value.

is . os not supported, return value. INTERVAL is 1000 millisecond. Represents the refresh of the cpu and network workers.

⚠️ If this module uses too much CPU, set the INTERVAL value to 10000 or more.

Info

If you have not supported in some categories, your OS configuration is not supported for this option.

You can use require('node-os-utils').isNotSupported() to decide not supported .

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var osCmd = osu.osCmd osCmd .topCpu() .then( function ( res ) { if (osu.isNotSupported(res)){ } else { } })

Usage

The following methods are available:

CPU average

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var cpu = osu.cpu var info = cpu.average() console .log(info)

{ totalIdle: 33526410 , totalTick: 37460330 , avgIdle: 4190801.25 , avgTotal: 4682541.25 }

CPU average usage

[interval]: number - interval millisecond. defaulta: 1000

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var cpu = osu.cpu cpu.usage() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

10 .06

cpu free percentage

[interval]: number - interval millisecond. defaulta: 1000

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var cpu = osu.cpu cpu.free() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

89 .26

time: number - 1, 5 or 15 minutes, defaulta: 1

drive info

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var drive = osu.drive drive.info() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

{ totalGb : '464.8' , usedGb : '147.7' , freeGb : '316.9' , usedPercentage : '31.8' , freePercentage : '68.2' }

{ totalGb : '464.8' , freeGb: '316.9' , freePercentage: '68.2' }

{ totalGb : '464.8' , usedGb: '316.9' , usedPercentage: '68.2' }

memory info

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var mem = osu.mem mem.info() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

{ totalMemMb: 16384 , usedMemMb: 13403.41 , freeMemMb: 2980.59 , freeMemPercentage: 18.19 }

{ totalMemMb : 16384 , freeMemMb: 3033.63 }

{ totalMemMb : 16384 , usedMemMb: 13421.15 }

17179869184

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var netstat = osu.netstat netstat.stats() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

[ { interface: 'lo' , inputBytes: '731508412' , outputBytes: '731508412' }, { interface: 'eth0' , inputBytes: '1356471479' , outputBytes: '26631036763' } ]

[interval]: number - interval millisecond. defaulta: 1000

var osu = require ( 'node-os-utils' ) var netstat = osu.netstat netstat.inOut() .then( info => { console .log(info) })

{ total: { inputMb: 0.02 , outputMb: 1.22 }, eth0: { inputMb: 0.02 , outputMb: 1.22 } }

Total opened files

1088

original operating system

Mac OS X 10 .12 .5

Red Hat 7 .3

TTY/SSH opened

......

var bucket = require ( './bucket' ) var exec = require ( './exec' ) var wrapExec = exec.wrapExec bucket.osCmd = { topCpu : wrapExec( 'ps -eo pcpu,user,args --no-headers | sort -k 1 -n | tail -n 10 | sort -k 1 -nr | cut -c 1-70' ), topMem : wrapExec( 'ps -eo pmem,pid,cmd | sort -k 1 -n | tail -n 10 | sort -k 1 -nr | cut -c 1-70' ), vmstats : wrapExec( 'vmstat -S m' ), processesUsers : wrapExec( 'ps hax -o user | sort | uniq -c' ), diskUsage : wrapExec( 'df -h' ), who : wrapExec( 'who' ), whoami : wrapExec( 'whoami' ), openPorts : wrapExec( 'lsof -Pni4 | grep ESTABLISHED' ), ifconfig : wrapExec( 'ifconfig' ) }

License

MIT. Copyright (c).