node-opus

by Mikko Rantanen
0.3.3

Opus bindings for Node.js

Deprecated!
This project is unmaintained. See @discordjs/opus for an alternative.

This project has been archived due to lack of maintenance and support for new Node.js versions.

See @discordjs/opus for an alternative based on the more modern N-API technology that is more stable between Node.js versions. More information in @discordjs/discord.js#3678.

node-opus

NodeJS native bindings to libopus

This module implements bindings for Opus v1.1 for Node.js.

var opus = require('node-opus');

// Create the encoder.
// Specify 48kHz sampling rate and 10ms frame size.
// NOTE: The decoder must use the same values when decoding the packets.
var rate = 48000;
var encoder = new opus.OpusEncoder( rate );

// Encode and decode.
var frame_size = rate/100;
var encoded = encoder.encode( buffer, frame_size );
var decoded = encoder.decode( encoded, frame_size );

// or create streams
var channels = 2;
var opusEncodeStream = new opus.Encoder(rate, channels, frame_size);
var opusDecodeStream = new opus.Decoder(rate, channels, frame_size);
// see examples folder for a more complete example

Platform support

Supported platforms:

  • Linux x64 & ia32
  • Linux ARM (Raspberry Pi 1 & 2)
  • Linux ARM64 (Raspberry Pi 3)
  • Mac OS X x64
  • Windows x64

Add new supported platforms by running ./autogen.sh and ./configure in deps/opus and copying the resulting config.h to deps/config/opus/[os]/[arch].

Use the following flags with configure:

./configure --enable-static --disable-shared --with-pic

On a clean debian-based system, the full flow looks approximately like:

sudo apt-get update
sudo apt-get install autoconf
sudo apt-get install libtool
cd deps/opus
./autogen.sh
./configure --enable-static --disable-shared --with-pic
mkdir -p ../config/opus/[os]/[arch]
cp config.h ../config/opus/[os]/[arch]

And, then, the last step is to add the OS/Arch to package.json.

