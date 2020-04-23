This project has been archived due to lack of maintenance and support for new Node.js versions.

See @discordjs/opus for an alternative based on the more modern N-API technology that is more stable between Node.js versions. More information in @discordjs/discord.js#3678.

NodeJS native bindings to libopus

This module implements bindings for Opus v1.1 for Node.js.

var opus = require ( 'node-opus' ); var rate = 48000 ; var encoder = new opus.OpusEncoder( rate ); var frame_size = rate/ 100 ; var encoded = encoder.encode( buffer, frame_size ); var decoded = encoder.decode( encoded, frame_size ); var channels = 2 ; var opusEncodeStream = new opus.Encoder(rate, channels, frame_size); var opusDecodeStream = new opus.Decoder(rate, channels, frame_size);

Platform support

Supported platforms:

Linux x64 & ia32

Linux ARM (Raspberry Pi 1 & 2)

Linux ARM64 (Raspberry Pi 3)

Mac OS X x64

Windows x64

Add new supported platforms by running ./autogen.sh and ./configure in deps/opus and copying the resulting config.h to deps/config/opus/[os]/[arch].

Use the following flags with configure:

./configure -- enable -static -- disable -shared --with-pic

On a clean debian-based system, the full flow looks approximately like:

sudo apt- get update sudo apt- get install autoconf sudo apt- get install libtool cd deps/opus ./autogen.sh ./configure mkdir -p ../config/opus/[os]/[arch] cp config.h ../config/opus/[os]/[arch]