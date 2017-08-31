Translates between Traditional and Simplified Chinese in pure Node.js

(This library use OpenCC for its dictionary database and test data)

OpenCC is a translation library for Traditional and Simplified Chinese with dictionary of localized phrases and verbs. But it only runs on Python (or Node.js with Python installed).

node-opencc is a brand new project that imports OpenCC database and test case, and translates text without installing any native components.

Usage

node-opencc supports Node.js and modern browsers (with Webpack).

const opencc = require ( 'node-opencc' ); opencc.hongKongToSimplified( '滑鼠' ) === '鼠标' ; opencc.traditionalToHongKong( '僞' ) === '偽' ;

node-opencc supports the following types of translations:

Function name Translation hongKongToSimplified Hong Kong to Simplified Chinese simplifiedToHongKong Simplified Chinese to Hong Kong simplifiedToTraditional Simplified Chinese to Traditional Chinese simplifiedToTaiwan Simplified Chinese to Taiwan simplifiedToTaiwanWithPhrases Simplified Chinese to Taiwan with phrases traditionalToHongKong Traditional Chinese to Hong Kong traditionalToSimplified Traditional Chinese to Simplified Chinese traditionalToTaiwan Traditional Chinese to Taiwan taiwanToSimplified Taiwan to Simplified Chinese taiwanToSimplifiedWithPhrases Taiwan to Simplified Chinese with phrases

What's not working

Although node-opencc tries to redo OpenCC with pure JavaScript, there are features that are not working as in OpenCC . node-opencc currently do not support the following features:

Multiple alternative phrases, verbs, and characters

Use withPhrases options

