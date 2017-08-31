(This library use OpenCC for its dictionary database and test data)
OpenCC is a translation library for Traditional and Simplified Chinese with dictionary of localized phrases and verbs. But it only runs on Python (or Node.js with Python installed).
node-opencc is a brand new project that imports OpenCC database and test case, and translates text without installing any native components.
node-opencc supports Node.js and modern browsers (with Webpack).
const opencc = require('node-opencc');
opencc.hongKongToSimplified('滑鼠') === '鼠标';
opencc.traditionalToHongKong('僞') === '偽';
node-opencc supports the following types of translations:
|Function name
|Translation
hongKongToSimplified
|Hong Kong to Simplified Chinese
simplifiedToHongKong
|Simplified Chinese to Hong Kong
simplifiedToTraditional
|Simplified Chinese to Traditional Chinese
simplifiedToTaiwan
|Simplified Chinese to Taiwan
simplifiedToTaiwanWithPhrases
|Simplified Chinese to Taiwan with phrases
traditionalToHongKong
|Traditional Chinese to Hong Kong
traditionalToSimplified
|Traditional Chinese to Simplified Chinese
traditionalToTaiwan
|Traditional Chinese to Taiwan
taiwanToSimplified
|Taiwan to Simplified Chinese
taiwanToSimplifiedWithPhrases
|Taiwan to Simplified Chinese with phrases
Although
node-opencc tries to redo
OpenCC with pure JavaScript, there are features that are not working as in
OpenCC.
node-opencc currently do not support the following features:
withPhrases options
You may want to head to OpenCC for dictionary contribution.
To contribute to the code base of
node-opencc, please file a pull request with unit tests.