openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
no

node-opencc

by William Wong
2.0.1 (see all)

OpenCC implementation for pure Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

53

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Translates between Traditional and Simplified Chinese in pure Node.js Build Status

(This library use OpenCC for its dictionary database and test data)

OpenCC is a translation library for Traditional and Simplified Chinese with dictionary of localized phrases and verbs. But it only runs on Python (or Node.js with Python installed).

node-opencc is a brand new project that imports OpenCC database and test case, and translates text without installing any native components.

Usage

node-opencc supports Node.js and modern browsers (with Webpack).

const opencc = require('node-opencc');

opencc.hongKongToSimplified('滑鼠') === '鼠标';
opencc.traditionalToHongKong('僞') === '偽';

node-opencc supports the following types of translations:

Function nameTranslation
hongKongToSimplifiedHong Kong to Simplified Chinese
simplifiedToHongKongSimplified Chinese to Hong Kong
simplifiedToTraditionalSimplified Chinese to Traditional Chinese
simplifiedToTaiwanSimplified Chinese to Taiwan
simplifiedToTaiwanWithPhrasesSimplified Chinese to Taiwan with phrases
traditionalToHongKongTraditional Chinese to Hong Kong
traditionalToSimplifiedTraditional Chinese to Simplified Chinese
traditionalToTaiwanTraditional Chinese to Taiwan
taiwanToSimplifiedTaiwan to Simplified Chinese
taiwanToSimplifiedWithPhrasesTaiwan to Simplified Chinese with phrases

What's not working

Although node-opencc tries to redo OpenCC with pure JavaScript, there are features that are not working as in OpenCC. node-opencc currently do not support the following features:

  • Multiple alternative phrases, verbs, and characters
  • Use withPhrases options

Changelog

Please refer to change log here.

Contribution

You may want to head to OpenCC for dictionary contribution.

Love this extension? Star us!

Want to make this extension even more awesome? Send us your wish.

Hate how it is working? File an issue to us.

To contribute to the code base of node-opencc, please file a pull request with unit tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial