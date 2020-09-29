This package binds OpenALPR with Node.js

Version: 1.1.0 - Released January 4th, 2016

Changelog: 1.1 .1 - Fix for building on OSX 1.1 .0 - Updated OpenALPR to version 2.2 , should fix Linux and OSX builds 1.0 .9 - Updated OpenALPR build and US region data 1.0 .7 - Added the capability to specify regions 1.0 .6 - Slowed down the event loop to 30 times per second 1.0 .1 :5 - Documentation changes 1.0 .0 - Initial release

Installation and Example

Use npm to get the node-openalpr package. We'll attempt to use node-pre-gyp to compile from source, but if that's not possible we'll fallback to precompiled binaries.

Linux

Install OpenALPR Run npm install node-openalpr

Windows

Run npm install node-openalpr

OS X

Install OpenALPR (this installation may lead to some error in the binary compilation, manual compilation may be requested. For the compilation issue see this suggestion: https://github.com/openalpr/openalpr/issues/658#issuecomment-482913493.) OpenALPR

using Homebrew(openalpr v2.2.0) Run npm install node-openalpr

Example

var openalpr = require ( "node-openalpr" ); function identify ( id, path ) { console .log (openalpr.IdentifyLicense (path, function ( error, output ) { var results = output.results; console .log (id + " " + output.processing_time_ms + " " + ((results.length > 0 ) ? results[ 0 ].plate : "No results" )); if (id == 349 ) { console .log (openalpr.Stop ()); } })); } openalpr.Start (); openalpr.GetVersion (); for ( var i = 0 ; i < 350 ; i++) { identify (i, "lp.jpg" ); }

Methods

This is a breakdown of all of the methods available for node-openalpr. Start needs to be called before any other method.

openalpr.Start ([config[, runtime[, count[, start_queue]]]]) - Initializes OpenALPR with default settings config - Path to configuration file. On Windows defaults to the config file in node-openalpr directory, on Linux defaults to openalpr installation runtime - Path to runtime data. On Windows defaults to "openalpr_runtime" folder in node-openalpr directory, on Linux defaults to openalpr installation count - Number of concurrent OpenALPR processes to run - defaults to CPU core count start_queue - Auto start queue monitoring thread - defaults to true

- Initializes OpenALPR with default settings openalpr.Stop () - Stops the OpenALPR processes and clears out any queued images

- Stops the OpenALPR processes and clears out any queued images openalpr.StartQueue () - Starts the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread (normally started automatically after calling Start ())

- Starts the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread (normally started automatically after calling Start ()) openalpr.StopQueue () - Stops the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread

- Stops the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread openalpr.queueLoop () - Method used in checking queue - can be called manually if start_queue is false for finer control

- Method used in checking queue - can be called manually if start_queue is false for finer control openalpr.IdentifyLicense (path, options/callback[, callback]) - Begins the process of identifying a license from the given image, returns "working" or "queued" status result path - Path to image - if image does not exist an exception will be thrown callback/options - Additional options for the image or a callback options.state (string) - State ("oh") license plates are in for additional validation options.prewarp (string) - Prewarp configuration information options.detectRegion (boolean) - Use detect region functionality of OpenALPR? (slower) options.regions (array) - Specify the regions of the image to work on (format: [{ x: 0, y: 0, width: 0, height: 0 }, ...] callback - Callback with results: function (errors, output)

- Begins the process of identifying a license from the given image, returns "working" or "queued" status result openalpr.GetVersion () - Get the version of OpenALPR currently being run against

How to Compile

Windows

Download and install Visual Studio 2013/2015 Run PowerShell ISE as an administrator and execute: Set-ExecutionPolicy RemoteSigned Run openalpr-install.ps1 Take output from openalpr/windows/build/dist and put into "lib" and "release/win32" folder in node-openalpr Run npm install

Linux

Run openalpr-install.sh Run npm install

Features, Bugs and Collaborating

All of the code is provided as-is. We will not provide on-going support for any bugs that may be found. Please submit bug and features requests - we will review them but we do not garunteed that they will be addressed. Pull requests are welcome and we'll review them as quickly as we can.