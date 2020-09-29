This package binds OpenALPR with Node.js
Version: 1.1.0 - Released January 4th, 2016
Changelog:
1.1.1 - Fix for building on OSX
1.1.0 - Updated OpenALPR to version 2.2, should fix Linux and OSX builds
1.0.9 - Updated OpenALPR build and US region data
1.0.7 - Added the capability to specify regions
1.0.6 - Slowed down the event loop to 30 times per second
1.0.1:5 - Documentation changes
1.0.0 - Initial release
Use npm to get the node-openalpr package. We'll attempt to use node-pre-gyp to compile from source, but if that's not possible we'll fallback to precompiled binaries.
npm install node-openalpr
var openalpr = require ("node-openalpr");
function identify (id, path) {
console.log (openalpr.IdentifyLicense (path, function (error, output) {
var results = output.results;
console.log (id +" "+ output.processing_time_ms +" "+ ((results.length > 0) ? results[0].plate : "No results"));
if (id == 349) {
console.log (openalpr.Stop ());
}
}));
}
openalpr.Start ();
openalpr.GetVersion ();
for (var i = 0; i < 350; i++) {
identify (i, "lp.jpg");
}
This is a breakdown of all of the methods available for node-openalpr. Start needs to be called before any other method.
openalpr.Start ([config[, runtime[, count[, start_queue]]]]) - Initializes OpenALPR with default settings
openalpr.Stop () - Stops the OpenALPR processes and clears out any queued images
openalpr.StartQueue () - Starts the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread (normally started automatically after calling Start ())
openalpr.StopQueue () - Stops the OpenALPR queue monitoring thread
openalpr.queueLoop () - Method used in checking queue - can be called manually if start_queue is false for finer control
openalpr.IdentifyLicense (path, options/callback[, callback]) - Begins the process of identifying a license from the given image, returns "working" or "queued" status result
openalpr.GetVersion () - Get the version of OpenALPR currently being run against
All of the code is provided as-is. We will not provide on-going support for any bugs that may be found. Please submit bug and features requests - we will review them but we do not garunteed that they will be addressed. Pull requests are welcome and we'll review them as quickly as we can.